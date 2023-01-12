43-year-old shot and killed Wednesday night; no arrests made

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The Collin County Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday that a person of interest has been arrested in case involving a McKinney woman who was reported missing earlier this week. Kayla Kelley, 33, of McKinney, was reported missing by her friends on Jan. 11, 2023 after she had not been seen for several days. Investigators later found her vehicle abandoned in a remote area of Frisco, but found no signs of Kayla.Investigators identified Ocastor Ferguson - also known as Kelvin Brown - as a person of interest in Kayla's disappearance. He has been charged with kidnapping and is being held at the Collin County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.Officials with the Collin County Sheriff's Office are still not sure what happened to Kayla and ask that anyone with information about her disappearance call them at (972) 547-5100 or submit a tip by texting 847411.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO