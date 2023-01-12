ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

43-year-old shot and killed Wednesday night; no arrests made

By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer bcolombo@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MhkHo_0kCiHv2p00

Denton police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Wednesday night and later died at a local hospital, according to a press release.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the shooting victim as 43-year-old Cory Dante Johnson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

One Minor Dead After Fatal Shooting: Dallas Police

A young boy was shot and killed by another girl at a Dallas apartment complex on Sunday, police say. Dallas police responded to a shooting call at around 2:00 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard. A preliminary investigation determined that a fight between the two girls occurred in the parking lot.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police arrest man accused of shooting at Richland Hills home

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Richland Hills police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of a shooting Saturday night that sent another man to the hospital. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m., at a home in the 7100 block of Glen Hills Drive. Responding officers found a large group of people...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Underage Girl Fatally Shoots Young Boy: Dallas Police

An underage girl shot and killed a young boy at a Dallas apartment complex on Sunday, police say. Dallas police responded to a shooting call at around 2:00 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard. A preliminary investigation determined that a fight between two girls occurred in the parking lot.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police: Girl fatally shot boy at Oak Cliff apartment complex

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police confirmed late Sunday afternoon that a shooting at an Oak Cliff apartment complex left a boy dead.Police said that they first received a call from the Southern Oaks Apartments near E. Overton Road at about 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023.Officers who arrived on scene learned that a fight had broken out between two girls, both under the age of 18. At some point, one of the girls grabbed a handgun and fired at the other. However, the shot missed and hit a young boy who was standing nearby. The girl ran into a nearby complex,...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Collin County man arrested in connection with disappearance of Kayla Kelley

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The Collin County Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday that a person of interest has been arrested in case involving a McKinney woman who was reported missing earlier this week. Kayla Kelley, 33, of McKinney, was reported missing by her friends on Jan. 11, 2023 after she had not been seen for several days. Investigators later found her vehicle abandoned in a remote area of Frisco, but found no signs of Kayla.Investigators identified Ocastor Ferguson - also known as Kelvin Brown - as a person of interest in Kayla's disappearance. He has been charged with kidnapping and is being held at the Collin County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.Officials with the Collin County Sheriff's Office are still not sure what happened to Kayla and ask that anyone with information about her disappearance call them at (972) 547-5100 or submit a tip by texting 847411.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police arrest 18-year-old armed and dangerous suspect

FORT WORTH, Texas — Saturday evening, Fort Worth Police arrested a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous. They say 18-year old-Donavin Copeland, who also spells his name as Donovin Copeland, is responsible for at least four armed robberies in the Saginaw area of Fort Worth. Jan. 11, 3:00pm...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Three injured in Rowlett shooting, police say

ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police and detectives are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital Friday night. In a news release, the department said they got a call about the shooting at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller told them that the shooting happened at Twin Star Park on Armstrong Lane.
ROWLETT, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home

DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Arlington police investigating motel murder

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are investigating the shooting death of a man found dead early Saturday morning in a motel parking lot. Officers were called at about 5:38 a.m. Saturday to a motel in the 1200 block of North Watson Road after an employee reported a man laying unresponsive in the parking lot.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Family of man who worked at UNT hoping for answers in his murder

DENTON, Texas - Family members of 43-year-old Cory Johnson are trying to figure out why he was shot and killed inside his apartment in Denton Wednesday night. "In our minds, you know, there’s no scenario that would lead to something like this because of who he was," Cory’s uncle, Michael Johnson, said. "He just loved people."
DENTON, TX
CBS19

OFFICIALS: Man arrested for coming to East Texas to 'make 14-year-old girl his wife'

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for reportedly coming to the Athens area to make a 14-year-old girl his wife. According to the HCSO, on Thursday, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information regarding the man, identified as Joseph Melton, 22, of Cedar Hill, instructing the teenager to go into a local store where he would pick her up.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Mugshot released for father accused of killing 9-year-old son in McKinney

MCKINNEY, Texas - A mugshot has been released for the 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his 9-year-old son to death last week. Ponnazhakan Subramanian was arraigned on a capital murder warrant and given a $1 million bond. He was taken to jail after being hospitalized for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, according to police.
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

Denton police investigating murder of man who worked at UNT

DENTON, Texas - It’s now been confirmed that the man who was shot and killed in a Denton apartment this week was an employee at the University of North Texas. The university said 43-year-old Cory Johnson worked in the dining services for two years. Police said they responded to...
DENTON, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy