Longmont police report: Jan. 14, 2023

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
The Denver Gazette

Denver Police arrest 1 connected to stabbing homicide

Denver Police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing another man to death in Sanderson Gulch Park on Jan. 14. Joshua Vargas-Belmontes, 22, born Jan. 17, 2000, was arrested in the 1500 block of south Hazel Court after police interviewed witnesses and reviewed security camera footage. The arrest came 90 minutes...
1310kfka.com

Woman wanted in connection with Greeley murder, other crimes arrested

Greeley police arrested a woman wanted for murder who allegedly went on a crime spree. Police handcuffed 27-year-old Mary Garcia Friday afternoon following a traffic stop in Evans that led to a chase. Marquez abandoned her vehicle at 11th Avenue and 25th Street and tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Police saif Garcia shot and killed Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street in late November. Police said Marquez is also a suspect in in an armed robbery at a Greeley store the day after Christmas and a home-invasion robbery in Greeley on the first day of the New Year. She was also wanted in an attempted purse snatching in which a gun shot was fired.
CBS Denver

State indicts five convicted and imprisoned thieves of operating organized crime ring

Five people already behind bars had new state-level charges filed against them Wednesday. The group is accused of operating a crime ring across six Front Range counties that allegedly netted nearly $1 million in stolen vehicles and property. The Colorado Attorney General's Office announced the 90-count indictment reached by a state-wide grand jury. The state's cases were filed separately in Jefferson County District Court against Nathaniel Tsosie, Craig Keltner, Justin Jameson, Andrea Wettig, and Dustin James. According to the grand jury indictment, the group used stolen identities test drive vehicles from car dealerships. The 22 vehicles were never returned. The group...
1310kfka.com

Boulder mayor’s wife hurt after being struck by vehicle

The wife of Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett is hurt after being struck by a vehicle in North Boulder. The Boulder Daily Camera reports Cherry Anderson was walking their dog at Broadway and Rosewood Avenue late Thursday afternoon, and using a designated crosswalk, when a truck turned in front of her, forcing her to stop in the median. Another vehicle turning left on Broadway then struck her, sending her airborne. She suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital. The dog was not hurt. Brockett praised Good Samaritans who came to his wife’s aid as well as police, fire, paramedics, and hospital staff. Read more at https://www.dailycamera.com/.
CBS Denver

Westminster man indicted for distribution of controlled substance resulting in death

The United States Attorney's Office District of Colorado announces the indictment of a Westminster man for distributing a controlled substance resulting in death.Ameen Alai, 47, has been indicted on one count of distribution of ibogaine, which is a Scheduled I controlled substance, resulting in death. Until March 19. the defendant, also known as "Adam Powars," knowingly and intentionally distributed a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of ibogaine. The victim's death occurred on March 19. Alai is facing 20 years in federal prison if convicted as he made his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge S. Kato Crews on Jan. 12, while the prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Cyrus Y. Chung.The U.S. Marshals Service took the defendant into custody after a 3-month long fugitive investigation.The Drug Enforcement Administration Rocky Mountain Division and the HIDTA Front Range Task Force conducted the investigation in this case.
OutThere Colorado

Body discovered at Colorado park, homicide investigation underway

An investigation is underway after the body of a 32-year-old man was discovered at Ramsier Park in Greeley on Saturday, according to officials from the Greeley Police Department. At around 1:30 AM on Saturday, police began receiving reports of a "downed person" on the south side of the park, in...
The Denver Gazette

Federal prosecutors charge Westminster man in deadly psychedelic drug distribution case

A Westminster man faces a federal charge of of distributing the psychoactive substance ibogaine leading to death of one person, according to a Friday news release. The U.S. District Attorney in Colorado charged Ameen Alai, 49, on one count of distributing ibogaine on March 19, 2021, leading to the death of one person, the agency announced. Alai also went by the alias "Adam Powars."
The Denver Gazette

Aurora Police officer arrested for assault

Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies arrested an off-duty Aurora police officer Wednesday night for allegedly assaulting a woman who is physically disabled. Aurora Police received assistance from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office to investigate an assault in Aurora at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to the scene, at 15930 E. Briarwood Circle, and arrested the suspect, Douglas Harroun, 32, and booked him into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility. ...
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont's present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

