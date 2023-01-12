Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Williamsburg, MA
Westfield, MA
Petersham, MA
West Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Fletcher’s Barbecue Shop & Steakhouse joins One Way Brewing for pop-up event
Brooklyn style barbecue is coming to Longmeadow in the spring but hungry customers don’t have to wait until then to try its ribs, wings and pit-smoked beans. Fletcher’s Barbecue Shop & Steakhouse is joining One Way Brewing for a pop up event on Jan. 22 where it will be serving some of its menu items.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Bombers wrestler Tristen Connors goes 4-0 at Central High duals
SPRINGFIELD – It was a banner day for one Westfield wrestler. Westfield senior captain Tristen Connors (152 pounds) went 4-0 at the Central High School duals. Connors pinned Milford’s Travis Poplaski in the second period, and then Keene’s Damon Greer, Lincoln-Sudbury’s Ethan Belanger, and Pinkerton Academy’s Cam Morrow, all in the first period.
Westfield historian will dive into Athenaeum’s archives in monthly lecture series
WESTFIELD — Archives Dive with Bob Brown, a five-part monthly series at the Westfield Athenaeum, will focus on various archival documents that tell the fascinating story of Westfield and its families, starting this week. Bob Brown “is probably the most knowledgeable person at this time on the history of...
MassLive.com
‘Hero’ needed to adopt FIV+ cat in Springfield
A “hero” is needed to step up and adopt a cat with feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV+) in Springfield, according to Dakin Humane Society. Murphy was a stray who has since been in a foster home after coming to Dakin Humane Society. “His foster says that he was shy...
B.T.’s Smokehouse named best barbecue spot in Massachusetts by Food Network
B.T.’s Smokehouse was named the best barbecue spot in Massachusetts by Food Network. “His brisket Reuben is out of this world,” Food Network wrote. The restaurant opened in a roadside trailer in Sturbridge in 2007. It has since moved to a building and opened B.T.’s Fried Chicken and BBQ in Worcester. It also has a concession stand at Polar Park.
Scouting DJ Wagner: Camden guard lives up to hype at Hoophall Classic
DJ Wagner made his return to the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Saturday night, putting up a game-high 27 points in a hard-fought loss by Camden (NJ) to Corona Centennial at Springfield College. Over 30 scouts from 25 NBA teams were in attendance in Springfield to watch top high school prospects from around the country battle it out this weekend including Wagner, ESPN’s No. 1 rated recruit for the Class of 2023.
A Popular Berkshires Sweet Shop Is Closing For Good
With Valentines day just around the corner, south county residents have a bitter pill to swallow as a pair of popular confection shops in Great Barrington and Stockbridge will be closing their doors, permanently. The announcement came as a surprise as Meilke Confections will shut down on February 14th as the owners are citing a rise in production costs that prevent them from continuing the daily operation of business.
Ludlow boys hockey’s Ben Corbin scores 100th career point during loss to Agawam
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Six different individuals scored at least one point for Agawam hockey, including a team-high two goals from Cole Buffum, leading the Brownies to a 5-3 road win against Ludlow on Friday night.
UNC commit Zayden High keeps skills sharp after growth spurt: ‘Being this tall now, it’s lethal’
SPRINGFIELD — Arizona Compass Prep’s Zayden High sat on the bench at the start of the second half during the Navigators’ game against Oak Hill on Sunday, resting up for a fourth quarter push. When the final period of play started, High showcased why the coaching staff...
westernmassnews.com
Baystate cardiologist discusses death of Lisa Marie Presley
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The death of Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, has sent shockwaves across the country. The 54-year-old died after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, released a statement announcing the news and said, “It is with a heavy heart that I...
iBerkshires.com
Maguire Leads League-Leading Pittsfield to Another Shutout Win
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- Pittsfield's Jason Maguire highlighted an uneventfual afternoon, standings-wise, in the Berkshire County Bowling League on Friday at Greylock Bowl and Golf. Maguire rolled a 264 game that was the second best score in the league this season to help the Generals earn a 3-0 win over...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
scstudentmedia.com
D-I bound Julie Bahati represents Springfield Central’s heart and soul
Springfield Central girls basketball program’s drive and passion is clear from the opening tip. The Golden Eagles are vocal on both ends of the floor, hustle as hard as they can every play, and, most important, they have fun doing so. The way they play the game would certainly make James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, smile.
2023 Hoophall Classic: Justin Edwards, Imhotep Charter defeat Cardinal Hayes in battle of top-ranked recruits
SPRINGFIELD – The final match of the 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic’s fourth day was one to remember between a pair of top-ranked commits: Justin Edwards and Ian Jackson. Edwards of Imhotep Charter is ranked second on this year’s ESPN’s Top 100 recruitment list. Upon graduation, the senior will continue his basketball career at the University of Kentucky. Jackson, who plays for Cardinal Hayes, is ranked second on ESPN’s Top 60 recruitment list for 2024.
The best barbeque spot in Massachusetts, according to Food Network
When it comes to barbeque food in Massachusetts, the Food Network has picked a favorite that many local residents may agree with.
2023 Hoophall Classic: Turnovers plague Springfield Central boys basketball in loss against Hudson Catholic (NJ)
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Central played fantastic defense against Hudson Catholic (NJ) on Friday night at the Hoophall Classic.
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 8 to Jan. 14
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 8 to Jan 14. There were 186 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,762-square-foot home on Walker Pond Road in Sturbridge that sold for $385,000.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 2-car accident on Boston Rd. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Boston Road Sunday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, they received the call around 3:15 p.m. There was no entrapment, however, minor injuries were reported. The cause of the accident has not been...
St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke Ambassador award winner
The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announced its 32nd Ambassador Award Recipient on Sunday.
