Amherst, MA

MassLive.com

The Westfield News Scoreboard: Bombers wrestler Tristen Connors goes 4-0 at Central High duals

SPRINGFIELD – It was a banner day for one Westfield wrestler. Westfield senior captain Tristen Connors (152 pounds) went 4-0 at the Central High School duals. Connors pinned Milford’s Travis Poplaski in the second period, and then Keene’s Damon Greer, Lincoln-Sudbury’s Ethan Belanger, and Pinkerton Academy’s Cam Morrow, all in the first period.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

‘Hero’ needed to adopt FIV+ cat in Springfield

A “hero” is needed to step up and adopt a cat with feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV+) in Springfield, according to Dakin Humane Society. Murphy was a stray who has since been in a foster home after coming to Dakin Humane Society. “His foster says that he was shy...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Scouting DJ Wagner: Camden guard lives up to hype at Hoophall Classic

DJ Wagner made his return to the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Saturday night, putting up a game-high 27 points in a hard-fought loss by Camden (NJ) to Corona Centennial at Springfield College. Over 30 scouts from 25 NBA teams were in attendance in Springfield to watch top high school prospects from around the country battle it out this weekend including Wagner, ESPN’s No. 1 rated recruit for the Class of 2023.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

A Popular Berkshires Sweet Shop Is Closing For Good

With Valentines day just around the corner, south county residents have a bitter pill to swallow as a pair of popular confection shops in Great Barrington and Stockbridge will be closing their doors, permanently. The announcement came as a surprise as Meilke Confections will shut down on February 14th as the owners are citing a rise in production costs that prevent them from continuing the daily operation of business.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Baystate cardiologist discusses death of Lisa Marie Presley

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The death of Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, has sent shockwaves across the country. The 54-year-old died after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, released a statement announcing the news and said, “It is with a heavy heart that I...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Maguire Leads League-Leading Pittsfield to Another Shutout Win

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- Pittsfield's Jason Maguire highlighted an uneventfual afternoon, standings-wise, in the Berkshire County Bowling League on Friday at Greylock Bowl and Golf. Maguire rolled a 264 game that was the second best score in the league this season to help the Generals earn a 3-0 win over...
PITTSFIELD, MA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
scstudentmedia.com

D-I bound Julie Bahati represents Springfield Central’s heart and soul

Springfield Central girls basketball program’s drive and passion is clear from the opening tip. The Golden Eagles are vocal on both ends of the floor, hustle as hard as they can every play, and, most important, they have fun doing so. The way they play the game would certainly make James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, smile.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

2023 Hoophall Classic: Justin Edwards, Imhotep Charter defeat Cardinal Hayes in battle of top-ranked recruits

SPRINGFIELD – The final match of the 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic’s fourth day was one to remember between a pair of top-ranked commits: Justin Edwards and Ian Jackson. Edwards of Imhotep Charter is ranked second on this year’s ESPN’s Top 100 recruitment list. Upon graduation, the senior will continue his basketball career at the University of Kentucky. Jackson, who plays for Cardinal Hayes, is ranked second on ESPN’s Top 60 recruitment list for 2024.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country

Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
HEBRON, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 2-car accident on Boston Rd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Boston Road Sunday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, they received the call around 3:15 p.m. There was no entrapment, however, minor injuries were reported. The cause of the accident has not been...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

