Read full article on original website
Nicole Miller
3d ago
It is very easy to get an exemption. Your children don't "need" these shots to go to school. They just need a piece of paper from the health department
Reply(1)
4
Cindy Neil
3d ago
Why? Afraid that not enough children are being injured and killed?
Reply
9
Related
WebMD
Fewer Kids Being Vaccinated Against Measles, CDC Says
Jan. 12, 2023 -- For the second straight year, the percentage of schoolchildren immunized against measles fell below a critical rate necessary to prevent the virus from spreading in the community, federal health officials say. More than 250,000 kids who started kindergarten last fall might be at risk, with only...
WHNT News 19
Vaccination rate for US kindergarteners fell again, data shows
Vaccination rates for U.S. kindergarteners dropped again last year, and federal officials are starting a new campaign to try to bring them up.
NBC Washington
Nearly 250,000 Kindergartners in U.S. Are Vulnerable to Measles Due to Slide in Vaccination Rates, CDC Says
The CDC, in a report published Thursday, found that 93% of kindergartners were up to date with state-required vaccines during the 2021-22 school year, a decline of 2% from 2019-20. CDC officials said this leaves a quarter of a million kindergartners vulnerable to measles. The officials said disruptions to schools...
CDC says possible safety concerns on COVID vaccines, still recommends shots
(LOOTPRESS) – A new warning has risen after possible increase in strokes for those over 65 who have received a Pfizer Covid Booser shot. It’s not been found in Moderna shots yet. Here is the full release from the CDC: “Transparency and vaccine safety are top priorities for...
‘True but inaccurate:’ Here’s why more people who die of COVID-19 are vaccinated
“It’s a true but inaccurate statement,” said Dr. David Weber, an infectious disease specialist at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.
10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads
Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
COVID isn’t just infecting you—it could be reactivating viruses that have been dormant in your body for years
COVID can cause reservoirs of some viruses you’ve previously battled to reactivate, potentially leading to symptoms of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome—a condition that resembles long COVID, a recent study found. You had COVID a few months ago and recovered—but things still aren’t quite right. When you stand...
The US Sun
Urgent warning to parents as cases of Victorian illnesses surge – the 10 signs you must know
PARENTS have been urged to be on the lookout for signs of a Victorian illness as cases surge. Waning immunity is believed to be behind the resurgence of conditions such as mumps, experts in the US have warned. The study comes as cases of another Victorian illnesses have been rising.
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
CDC Warns Parents About 'Invasive' Illness Affecting Children
Several children’s hospitals have detected increases in invasive group A strep infections, prompting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue an official warning. Group A streptococcus is a type of bacteria that can cause a range of illness—from strep throat and scarlet fever to skin infections....
Doctors slam COVID government censorship exposed in 'Twitter Files': 'On the road to totalitarianism'
Drs. Marc Siegel and Marty Makary criticized the 'disturbing' 'Twitter File' findings that showed both Trump and Biden admins worked to suppress opposing COVID views.
How to tell if it’s COVID, flu or RSV: symptoms to watch for
There’s a trio of viruses spreading in the U.S. — COVID-19, the flu and RSV — and some in the medical world are calling it a “tripledemic.”. If you’re feeling sick, it can be tough to differentiate among COVID-19, the flu and RSV because they share similar symptoms and can also look like the common cold.
Vaccines are not making COVID strains like ‘Kraken’ stronger. Here’s how the four shots battle variants
Scientists say there is no evidence to suggest that vaccinations are making COVID “stronger” and that mutations are a normal part of virus evolution.
neurologylive.com
Rare, Fatal Case of Neuromyelitis Optica Post–COVID-19 Vaccination Explained
A rare case of neuromyelitis optica was reported with a woman aged in her 70s from Iran who experienced neurological symptoms after COVID-19 vaccination. A recent editorial was published based on a systematic review of a 70-year-old woman with a fatal, new-onset neuromyelitis optica (NMOSD) diagnosis 7 days after receiving the third dose of a SARS-CoV-2 inactivated vaccine (Sinovac, CoronaVac).1 The authors concluded that this rare case provides evidence of the possibility that vaccines may trigger immune response and increase the occurrence of new-onset NMOSD and related disorders.
Study on Risk of POTS From COVID and Its Vaccine Is Suspicious if Not Propaganda
If we push the pro-vax narrative with bad science, it’s no different than what the anti-vax narrative does. A new study published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, found an increased risk of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) from both Covid-19 and its vaccines — and that such risk is 5-times higher from Covid-19 than its vaccines — has taken the media by storm.
Here are the worst states for flu this year
Influenza transmission is declining this month in most parts of the U.S., according to the most recent report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet, some areas still had high transmission as of week 50 of the flu season.
CNN
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
CDC says respiratory viruses may continue to spread for weeks, ‘possibly even months': report
Respiratory viruses are continuing to infect Americans across the U.S., causing an influx of patients in hospitals and forcing officials to put emergency orders in place.
CDC identifies possible 'safety concern' for certain people receiving COVID vaccines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a "safety signal" in the Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and is investigating whether the shot creates an increased stroke risk for people 65 and older.
Biden administration vaccine drive leader David Kessler to step down
Jan 13 (Reuters) - David Kessler, who led the COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts for the United States, is stepping down from President Joe Biden's administration, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed on Friday.
Comments / 5