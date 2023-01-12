ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Nicole Miller
3d ago

It is very easy to get an exemption. Your children don't "need" these shots to go to school. They just need a piece of paper from the health department

Cindy Neil
3d ago

Why? Afraid that not enough children are being injured and killed?

WebMD

Fewer Kids Being Vaccinated Against Measles, CDC Says

Jan. 12, 2023 -- For the second straight year, the percentage of schoolchildren immunized against measles fell below a critical rate necessary to prevent the virus from spreading in the community, federal health officials say. More than 250,000 kids who started kindergarten last fall might be at risk, with only...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads

Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
Parade

CDC Warns Parents About 'Invasive' Illness Affecting Children

Several children’s hospitals have detected increases in invasive group A strep infections, prompting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue an official warning. Group A streptococcus is a type of bacteria that can cause a range of illness—from strep throat and scarlet fever to skin infections....
TEXAS STATE
neurologylive.com

Rare, Fatal Case of Neuromyelitis Optica Post–COVID-19 Vaccination Explained

A rare case of neuromyelitis optica was reported with a woman aged in her 70s from Iran who experienced neurological symptoms after COVID-19 vaccination. A recent editorial was published based on a systematic review of a 70-year-old woman with a fatal, new-onset neuromyelitis optica (NMOSD) diagnosis 7 days after receiving the third dose of a SARS-CoV-2 inactivated vaccine (Sinovac, CoronaVac).1 The authors concluded that this rare case provides evidence of the possibility that vaccines may trigger immune response and increase the occurrence of new-onset NMOSD and related disorders.
Shin

Study on Risk of POTS From COVID and Its Vaccine Is Suspicious if Not Propaganda

If we push the pro-vax narrative with bad science, it’s no different than what the anti-vax narrative does. A new study published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, found an increased risk of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) from both Covid-19 and its vaccines — and that such risk is 5-times higher from Covid-19 than its vaccines — has taken the media by storm.
CNN

FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year

Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.

