Related
iheart.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol’s 170th Academy Class Graduates 23 Troopers
COLUMBUS - The Patrol’s 170th Academy Class graduated after 32 weeks of intense training. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine; Director Andy Wilson, Ohio Department of Public Safety; and Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol Superintendent, provided remarks. Major General John C. Harris Jr., Ohio Adjutant General, delivered the commencement address to the 23 members of the Patrol’s 170th Academy Class. Judge Matthew P. Frericks, Marion County Court of Common Pleas, issued the Oath of Office.
Cleveland.com
DeWine’s cheerleading inaugural speech cited Ohio’s good points, but missed faults out of staters might consider: Thomas Suddes
In scenes Norman Rockwell might well have painted, family, music, prayer, and talk blended at the Statehouse Monday as Greene County Republican Mike DeWine was sworn in for a second, four-year term as governor of Ohio. Also sworn in for a second term at Monday’s ceremony was Lt. Gov. Jon...
Cleveland.com
Latest proposal to toughen standards for amending Ohio’s constitution the worst version yet: Steven H. Steinglass
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The latest chapter in the crusade to insulate the Ohio Constitution from the voters occurred in the last week when Rep. Brian Stewart launched a new version of a proposal that had died in the General Assembly. In early December, Rep. Stewart introduced H.J.R 6 (134th General...
wyso.org
Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association picks new leadership, gets ready for 2023 Farm Bill
The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association, otherwise known as OEFFA, recently announced its new executive director. The association prioritizes sustainable and organic agriculture, it holds agriculture conferences, certifies organic farms and serves as an advocacy institution for farming policy both at the state level and nationally. Rachel Tayse will...
Knox Pages
ODNR highlights the accomplishments of 2022
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is celebrating a year of accomplishments, milestones, and investments in outdoor recreation. ODNR, keeping true to its mission, spent 2022 making sure Ohio’s public lands and resources were protected and improved for the use of all who step foot on them.
Mount Vernon News
Ohio Senate Republicans plan another attempt to remove state school board power
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio Senate Republicans took another swing at stripping power from the state Board of Education and superintendent by introducing a bill Wednesday afternoon that revisits a plan that failed to pass last month. The state has not had a permanent superintendent since 2021, using interims...
GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families
COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio's restrictive new election law significantly shortens the window for mailed ballots to be received — despite no evidence that the extended timeline has led to fraud or any other problems — and that change is angering active-duty members of the military and their families because of its potential to disenfranchise them.
WHIO Dayton
OH Attorney General Yost praises 6th Circuit of Appeals decision blocking Covid-19 vaccine mandate
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost praised the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeal’s decision Thursday in the case Kentucky v. Biden, according to a spokesperson. “The court reaffirmed a basic civics lesson: the executive branch cannot demand compliance with a rule it never had the authority to write in the first place,” Yost said in a statement.
In a State With One Million License Suspensions, Ohio Voter ID Law Could Depress Turnout
New report says debt-related suspensions affect poor and minorities
Cleveland.com
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
wyso.org
Confused about Ohio's new concealed carry law? The Summit County Sheriff is providing some clarity
Workshops on Ohio’s new concealed carry law and gun safety are being offered in Summit County this week. The goal of the three sessions is to educate the public on their rights and to promote safety. Summit County Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Mayer explained Ohio’s concealed carry law at a...
WFMJ.com
Rise of electric vehicles threaten funding for Ohio highways
Cleaner air and less pain at the pump may sound good to many, but the rise of electric powered vehicles poses a problem for the Ohio Department of Transportation. As vehicles become more efficient and getting better gas mileage, an increasing number of vehicles don’t require any gas at all.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohioans voice concern over SNAP emergency COVID benefits ending
CINCINNATI — Buying food could soon become a bigger challenge for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once the emergency assistance ends, payments will go back to pre-pandemic amounts. Senior citizens and people on fixed incomes are expected to be most impacted...
ohiobobcats.com
Ohio Track and Field Has Strong Showing at Marshall Classic
Huntington, W. Va. – The Ohio track & field team had a successful start to its indoor season, finishing third at the Marshall Classic inside the Chris Cline Athletics Complex today (Jan. 14). The meet started off with the weight throw, led by fifth year Autumn Mohan (Chillicothe, Ohio)....
ODOT announces local projects that could impact your drive
There are seven culvert replacements that ODOT is doing in the Valley that could impact your drive beginning this summer.
columbusfreepress.com
Ohio House Bill 434 is DEAD!
VICTORY! Congratulations and thanks to everyone who helped oppose this bill. HB 434 passed the Ohio House 75-18 on March 3, 2022, but was not voted out of the Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee at the end of December. Under the Radar Bill: Ohio House Bill 434 would have...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
spectrumnews1.com
Tougher distracted driving law to soon take effect in Ohio
OHIO — Right now, unless you’re under the age of 18, police officers across Ohio can’t pull you over simply because you’re on your phone while driving. But, a new distracted-driving law will soon change that. House Bill 283 was signed into law by Gov. Mike...
