Ohio State

iheart.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol’s 170th Academy Class Graduates 23 Troopers

COLUMBUS - The Patrol’s 170th Academy Class graduated after 32 weeks of intense training. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine; Director Andy Wilson, Ohio Department of Public Safety; and Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol Superintendent, provided remarks. Major General John C. Harris Jr., Ohio Adjutant General, delivered the commencement address to the 23 members of the Patrol’s 170th Academy Class. Judge Matthew P. Frericks, Marion County Court of Common Pleas, issued the Oath of Office.
Knox Pages

ODNR highlights the accomplishments of 2022

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is celebrating a year of accomplishments, milestones, and investments in outdoor recreation. ODNR, keeping true to its mission, spent 2022 making sure Ohio’s public lands and resources were protected and improved for the use of all who step foot on them.
Mount Vernon News

Ohio Senate Republicans plan another attempt to remove state school board power

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio Senate Republicans took another swing at stripping power from the state Board of Education and superintendent by introducing a bill Wednesday afternoon that revisits a plan that failed to pass last month. The state has not had a permanent superintendent since 2021, using interims...
960 The Ref

GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio's restrictive new election law significantly shortens the window for mailed ballots to be received — despite no evidence that the extended timeline has led to fraud or any other problems — and that change is angering active-duty members of the military and their families because of its potential to disenfranchise them.
WHIO Dayton

OH Attorney General Yost praises 6th Circuit of Appeals decision blocking Covid-19 vaccine mandate

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost praised the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeal’s decision Thursday in the case Kentucky v. Biden, according to a spokesperson. “The court reaffirmed a basic civics lesson: the executive branch cannot demand compliance with a rule it never had the authority to write in the first place,” Yost said in a statement.
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
WFMJ.com

Rise of electric vehicles threaten funding for Ohio highways

Cleaner air and less pain at the pump may sound good to many, but the rise of electric powered vehicles poses a problem for the Ohio Department of Transportation. As vehicles become more efficient and getting better gas mileage, an increasing number of vehicles don’t require any gas at all.
spectrumnews1.com

Ohioans voice concern over SNAP emergency COVID benefits ending

CINCINNATI — Buying food could soon become a bigger challenge for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once the emergency assistance ends, payments will go back to pre-pandemic amounts. Senior citizens and people on fixed incomes are expected to be most impacted...
ohiobobcats.com

Ohio Track and Field Has Strong Showing at Marshall Classic

Huntington, W. Va. – The Ohio track & field team had a successful start to its indoor season, finishing third at the Marshall Classic inside the Chris Cline Athletics Complex today (Jan. 14). The meet started off with the weight throw, led by fifth year Autumn Mohan (Chillicothe, Ohio)....
columbusfreepress.com

Ohio House Bill 434 is DEAD!

VICTORY! Congratulations and thanks to everyone who helped oppose this bill. HB 434 passed the Ohio House 75-18 on March 3, 2022, but was not voted out of the Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee at the end of December. Under the Radar Bill: Ohio House Bill 434 would have...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
spectrumnews1.com

Tougher distracted driving law to soon take effect in Ohio

OHIO — Right now, unless you’re under the age of 18, police officers across Ohio can’t pull you over simply because you’re on your phone while driving. But, a new distracted-driving law will soon change that. House Bill 283 was signed into law by Gov. Mike...
