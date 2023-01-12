Read full article on original website
Top Speed
McLaren Quietly Ends Production Of Its Halo Supercar
The 720S embodies McLaren and its approach to creating a high-performance supercar that is both lightweight and blazingly fast. Since its debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, McLaren has sold a sizeable amount of this supercar, and it has been acclaimed by many for its spirited performance. However, the British supercar firm has pulled the plug on its mass-market supercar, another enthusiast-loved nameplate that will die this year alongside the Dodge Challenger and Audi R8 V10. While a replacement for the 720S is still in the works, it will certainly not be a pure ICE-powered supercar.
Watch: Mechanic Wrecks 900 HP Toyota Supra On Test Drive
A mechanic test-driving a 1997 Toyota Supra was caught on camera as they lost control while overtaking a car before hitting a concrete barrier and eventually crashing into a train yard. The accident happened in Englewood, near Denver, Colorado, and the video shows the driver losing control under heavy acceleration....
Ford Mustang GT4 Will Make Racing Debut With Boss Jim Farley Driving
Ford CEO Jim Farley will be among the first people to race the new Mustang GT4, in the Roar Before the Rolex 24.
Mercedes Vs. BMW Sales War Was Hotter Than Ever In 2022
Mercedes-Benz has finally released its 2022 sales figures with a total of 350,949 vehicles sold in the United States, placing it ahead of BMW with 332,388. However, if you were to remove vans (which accounted for 64,185 sales), BMW would have easily finished on top. The 2023 BMW X5 was the company's best-selling model (82,372 units) while the Mercedes-Benz GLC overtook the GLE this year.
The Most Expensive Car In Lindsay Fox's Collection
Australian logistics magnate and businessman Lindsay Fox left school at 16 in search of greener pastures. Inspired by his old man (a truck driver by profession), the young Fox bought his first truck, a 1957 Ford F500, at 19 years old to kickstart Linfox, Australia's leading transport, supply chain, and logistics provider (per Linfox). Today, Linfox operates in 10 countries and has amassed an impressive fleet of 5,000 delivery trucks in the Asia-Pacific region. The company also boasts an impressive property portfolio consisting of two airports (Avalon and Essendon airports) and half-shares in a business park (per Forbes), enabling Lindsay Fox to accumulate a $2 billion net worth.
World's largest plane, Stratolaunch's Roc, aces 2nd captive-carry test flight
Stratolaunch's giant Roc airplane carried a prototype of the company's planned Talon hypersonic vehicle aloft for the second time on Friday (Jan. 13).
msn.com
The car that saved Ford Motor Company
Slide 1 of 22: Delayed by Covid and now the chip shortage, it arrived on US roads in 2022, becoming the first all-electric pickup from a member of the Big Three. Looking back, several other Ford models have enjoyed this level of success. The original Mustang stands out as one of its better-known home runs; the 1949 range is more obscure yet it’s the superstar that saved Ford.So now we’re taking a look at how – and why – Ford developed its 1949 range in record time. Without it, there would likely be no Bronco, Mustang or F-150 Lightning to speak of, which is why the story is important to Ford-fans everywhere:
conceptcarz.com
2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction to Feature Highly Coveted Supercars and Performance Vehicles, Including 1989 Ferrari F40 Selling with No Reserve
Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will offer several of the most exclusive and desirable supercars and performance vehicles with No Reserve during its 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, January 21-29. Among the most anticipated supercars on the docket is an early-production 1989 Ferrari F40 (Lot #1405.1) with a final output between 700hp and nearly 1,000hp based on the setup and extensive period racing history with David Hart and Michel Oprey in the Ferrari/Porsche Challenge series, as well as a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Lot #1405), one of just 644 examples sold new in the United States.
Thousands of Ford Trucks Missing Chips Are Finally Getting Finished, Satellite Pics Show
planet.orgIf you've been waiting months or more for your new Super Duty, switch your phone off silent and get ready for a trip to the dealer.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
Top Speed
Watch the C8 Corvette Z06 Dominate A Race Track, A Porsche GT3 RS, And A Viper
The long-awaited Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 is finally making its way to owners after years of hype and patience, and now that the C8 Z06 is out to play, the videos from the track prove it was well worth the wait. In the latest video by Speed Phenom on YouTube we watch as the C8 Z06 takes on Buttonwillow Raceway Park in Southern California. In the video, the C8 Z06 goes toe-to-toe with a Viper, an M3, and several Porsches, including the legendary GT3 RS, as they make their way around an open track event.
lsxmag.com
Chevrolet Performance Releases The Impressive L8T As A Crate Engine
Chevrolet Performance has recently announced the release of the Gen V Small Block V-8 crate engine known as the L8T. Until now, this particular Gen V version could be found in 2020 and newer GM 2500HD and 3500HD trucks. It is now available for purchase through GM Performance dealers and select authorized retailers. The L8T is the latest addition to GM’s line of high-performance engines and is sure to be a hit with car enthusiasts and builders alike.
Top Speed
Watch How Fast The 1,020 HP Tesla Model X Plaid Can Go On The Autobahn
The Tesla Model X's impact on the market led nearly all automakers to release at least one electric SUV. While a lot of them are brimming with technology, we certainly don’t have any SUV that could be as quick as the Model X Plaid. Since it arrived in 2021, the Tesla Model X Plaid has dominated the electric SUV world with its staggering performance. A mass-produced SUV with power figures north of 1,000 horsepower, such as the Model X Plaid, is undeniably brilliant if you want both a practical and compelling vehicle for your family. However, if you're going to test how fast the Model X Plaid is, you must do it on U.S. Route 50 in Nevada, which wouldn’t be a practical choice. To give you a perspective of how fast Tesla’s most powerful SUV is, AutoTopNL brings a high-speed Autobahn drive video, where it can go flat out and achieve its 163 mph top speed.
Top Speed
A New Suzuki Looks Like The Love Child Of A Jeep Wrangler And A Hummer
Suzuki no longer sells cars in the United States, but in other markets, the automaker's Jimny compact SUV has has plenty of success as a capable off-roader that doesn't break the bank and doesn't come with over-sized proportions. This week, Suzuki introduced a bigger, more practical, five-door version of the Jimny at the Auto Expo in New Delhi, India, and it looks awfully familiar. While creating a boxy, practical five-door off-roader limits styling choices, the new five-door Jimny looks as if it were a knockoff of the Jeep Wrangler with some styling nods to the Hummer H3 and a bit of the Mercedes G-Class.
motor1.com
Quad-turbo Alpina XD3 shows diesel muscles in acceleration test
It may sound a little weird to our American audience but there’s a market for performance diesel-powered vehicles in Europe. Automakers like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi keep producing large displacement diesel mills for some of their models, and Alpina, BMW’s in-house tuning firm, offers some of the fastest compression ignition models in the world. Among them is the XD3, which is a quad-turbo diesel SUV monster.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Nikola (NKLA) relocates its battery manufacturing to put all EV production under one roof
Commercial EV manufacturing Nikola Corporation announced it is moving its battery manufacturing operation from its current site in Cypress, California to its production facility in Coolidge, Arizona. With the move, Nikola will create on holistic EV assembly process all taking place under one roof. With the start of 2023, Nikola...
Top Speed
This 1,100 Horsepower Electric Off-Roader From China Can Do One Thing That The Tesla Model X Can't
Chinese automaker BYD has recently announced the all-electric 1,110 horsepower YangWang U8 luxury SUV. While the name could certainly use some work, especially if it is ever offered in the U.S. market, the vehicle itself looks to be a monster of technology and off-road capabilities. BYD already overtook Tesla as...
Carscoops
Infiniti And BMW Smash Into Each Other Like It’s A Demolition Derby At Sideshow
Sideshows and street takeovers are a problem in many cities across the USA. Surprisingly, relatively few of the videos from these events feature accidents. We bet the owners of the Infiniti and BMW from the video below wish they could say the same about their own appearance. First posted over...
electrek.co
Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in January 2023
Here at Electrek we have spent countless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through those thousands of miles of riding, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
