ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs. LSU

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46kRDE_0kCiEVgM00

Everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Crimson Tide and Tigers.

For just the second time since 1987, Alabama basketball is 4-0 in SEC play coming off an impressive 15-point win on the road at Arkansas.

Now, the Crimson Tide gets to return to the friendly confines of Coleman Coliseum against a struggling LSU team that has dropped three games in a row under first-year head coach Matt McMahon. According to the official Alabama ticket site, this game is sold out.

Alabama and LSU play twice each season with the first matchup this year coming in Tuscaloosa before the Crimson Tide makes the return trip in early February.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's matchup with the Tigers.

How to Watch Alabama vs. LSU

Who : No. 4 Alabama (14-2, 4-0 SEC) vs. LSU (12-4, 1-3 SEC)

When : 3 p.m., Saturday

Where : Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV : ESPN

Live Stream : fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio : Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Series: Alabama leads 113-75

Last Meeting: Alabama closed the regular season with an 80-77 loss in overtime at LSU as part of a four-game losing streak to end the season for the Crimson Tide. Alabama held a three-point lead in overtime with 1:31 left, but did not score again as the Tigers closed the game on a 6-0 run. Keon Ellis led Alabama in scoring with 19 points, and Jahvon Quinerly had 16.

Last time out, Alabama: With Alabama's lead dwindling down to just two points with a little over five minutes left, Nate Oats called a timeout. Out of the timeout, Alabama scored three straight 3-point baskets to pull away from the Razorbacks on the way to a 84-69 road win over No. 15 Arkansas. Mark Sears led Alabama in scoring with 26 points, going a perfect 10 of 10 from the free throw line. Freshmen Noah Clowney and Brandon Miller, who were responsible for the key 3-pointers, finished with 15 and 14 points respectively.

Last time out, LSU: The Tigers lost by double-digits at home to Florida. KJ Williams had 23 points for LSU, but not much else could get going offensively for the Tigers in the 67-56 loss. LSU has now lost three in a row to Kentucky, Texas A&M and then Florida.

Alabama leaders:

  • Scoring: Brandon Miller (18.8 ppg)
  • Rebounding: Noah Clowney (8.3 rpg)
  • Assists: Jaden Bradley (3.7 apg)

LSU leaders:

  • Scoring: KJ Williams (18.5 ppg)
  • Rebounding: KJ Williams (7.6 rpg)
  • Assists: Justice Hill (3.7 apg)

See also:

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 10

Alabama Basketball Continues to Excel in Tough Games

Full-Court Press: Takeaways from Alabama Basketball at Arkansas

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football Junior Day Offer Roundup

Alabama football extended three new offers Saturday during its Junior Day. Here is a look at each prospect who earned an offer:. Hibbler is a 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman out of Holmes County High School in Lexington, Mississippi. Alabama was the 10th D1 program to offer him. Auburn followed suit Saturday, pushing Hibbler’s offer total to 11.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Dynamic ATH Demello Jones falls in love with Tuscaloosa

Demello Jones visited Alabama for the first time this weekend since picking up an offer from the Crimson Tide. Jones attends Swainsboro High School in Georgia. The Alabama target is a member of the 2024 recruiting class, and he has the potential to play a few different positions at the next level.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offer motivation for Parker ATH Na’eem Offord

Na’eem Offord earned an offer from Alabama football Saturday during his visit to UA for Junior Day. Offord is a sophomore at Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama. He currently holds 12 D1 offers. Alabama’s cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson informed Offord of his offer from the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire

Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff.  According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.   Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama Begins 27th Season Of Softball

Alabama softball begins on Feb. 10 hosting its Leadoff Classic with Patrick Murphy returning for his 27th year – that’s all of them – and his 25th season as head coach. The future Hall of Fame coach has led the Crimson Tide to a national championship, 22 NCAA Tournament appearances, and 11 trips to the Women’s College World Series.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Sterling Dixon confirms he is locked in with Alabama after Junior Day

Sterling Dixon confirmed he was still rolling with the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday after visiting for Junior Day. Dixon is currently one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2024 commits. The four-star recruit is a product of Mobile Christian School in Mobile, Alabama. He is one of the many recruits who visited Alabama for Junior Day Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

How Alabama’s defensive coaching staff potentially could look next season

How Alabama’s defensive coaching staff potentially could look next season https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/15/alabama-defensive-coaching-staff-potentially-look-next-season/">. Nick Saban is changing his coaching staff at the University of Alabama. After watching Kirby Smart deliver the University of Georgia to back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships, Saban knows change is needed. Several Tide fans and former...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban offers physical in-state LB D’Angelo Barber

D’Angelo Barber reported an offer from Alabama football Saturday after the Crimson Tide’s Junior Day. Barber currently attends Clay-Chalkville High School in Alabama. He is a member of the 2024 recruiting class, and the Crimson Tide are the fifth program to offer the physical linebacker. Nick Saban confirmed...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy