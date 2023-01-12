ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Inside Nova

Wall announces reelection bid, will have challenger in Gainesville

Gainesville School Board Member Jen Wall has announced a run for reelection, but she will have at least one challenger. Earlier this week, Wall’s new campaign website went live, making clear that the Republican-backed former lawyer is seeking a second-term. She’s held the seat since 2020 after defeating Democrat-backed Patricia Kuntz with 54.3% of the vote in 2019.
GAINESVILLE, VA
COLUMN: Culpeper County on great track in new year

I look forward to moving forward alongside the Culpeper County government in 2023. I am one to look toward the future and set new goals. The start of a new year is a perfect time, in my opinion, to do so. Friends and constituents often say that I have a thankless job and that I cannot please everyone. This is true. You must enjoy problem-solving and be willing to face challenges to succeed. Measuring success as the number of goals met is the key to being a civil servant.
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
Sun Gazette editorial: Arlington sheriff deserving of community's thanks

Arlington Sheriff Beth Arthur retired last week after more than two decades in her post and nearly 40 at the sheriff’s office. Like law-enforcement agencies everywhere, management of the office has come under fire from various quarters (including several now vying for the post Arthur held). But in the totality of things, we believe Arthur and her staff have done a strong job under challenging circumstances of recent years.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Boddye seeking reelection in Occoquan

Democratic Supervisor Kenny Boddye is seeking reelection in the Occoquan District, rounding out the campaign plans for the majority on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Boddye, who was elected in 2019, announced his reelection campaign on Wednesday. Boddye, a graduate of Georgetown University, is the assistant vice president...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Local sellers made more, per square foot, in 2022 than in 2021

The local region’s home-sellers of 2022 garnered more, on average, on a per-square-foot basis than did their counterparts of 2021, according to new year-end data. But those figures also show that the market cooling is impacting the price per square foot current sellers will be getting in real time.
WASHINGTON, VA
Arlington deploys its first electric school buses

Arlington Public Schools has deployed the first electric school buses in its fleet. Two of the three buses purchased by the school system using state funds hit the roads at the start of 2023. Arlington was among 19 school districts across the commonwealth to receive funding for the purchases; its share was $795,000.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Woodbridge senior community shows law enforcement some love

Residents from the Tribute at the Glen decided to take Law Enforcement Appreciation Day literally this year. With lunch from Chick-fil-A, dozens of goodie bags and “survival kits” in tow, residents from the Woodbridge senior living community offered their appreciation to Prince William County police with a more personal touch Monday.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Arlington Sheriff's Office implements biometric monitoring

Arlington’s new sheriff entered office by launching an initiative he believes will help keep prisoners safer. Jose Quiroz, who became sheriff Jan. 6 upon the retirement of Beth Arthur, announced plans to have incarcerees monitored by biometric methods – through wristbands – to supplement health-and-welfare checks that already exist.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Fairfax officials: Beech trees under assault from blight

If the leaves of beech-tree saplings have dark-green stripes in the veins, or if more mature trees have reduced foliage, they may be showing signs of beech-leaf disease, Fairfax County officials said Jan. 12. Infected trees also may exhibit puckered, cupped or distorted leaves. The disease, first seen in Ohio...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
PHOTOS: Culpeper students participate in robotics tournament

Culpeper Robotics hosted a VEX Robotics IQ Tournament on Jan. 7 at Culpeper Technical Education Center. Culpeper Robotics is a non-profit educational program that offers students from all educational backgrounds including public, private and home-school the opportunity to learn principles in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) subjects through the use of the VEX Robotics Program.
CULPEPER, VA
Marine foundation receives $65 million gift

The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation has announced the largest gift in its 60-year history, $65 million from Fred Smith, a Marine Corps veteran and founder and chairman of the shipping giant FedEx. The foundation said the gift will aid its mission of honoring Marines by providing scholarships for their children...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Multi-vehicle crashes closed I-95 north near Fredericksburg

Interstate 95 northbound is closed in Stafford County just north of exit 133 at Falmouth/Warrenton for a multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck. Traffic was backed up about five miles approaching the scene as of noon, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release. I-95 northbound through travelers...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
DNA match leads to indictment in 2017 arson in Loudoun County

After a DNA match in the state database, a Loudoun County grand jury has indicted a 28-year-old man with arson in connection with a 2017 house fire in Round Hill. The indictment was handed down Monday against Darrell A. Segraves was handed down Monday charging him with one felony count of arson of an occupied dwelling, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

