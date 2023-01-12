I look forward to moving forward alongside the Culpeper County government in 2023. I am one to look toward the future and set new goals. The start of a new year is a perfect time, in my opinion, to do so. Friends and constituents often say that I have a thankless job and that I cannot please everyone. This is true. You must enjoy problem-solving and be willing to face challenges to succeed. Measuring success as the number of goals met is the key to being a civil servant.

CULPEPER COUNTY, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO