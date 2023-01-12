Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Wall announces reelection bid, will have challenger in Gainesville
Gainesville School Board Member Jen Wall has announced a run for reelection, but she will have at least one challenger. Earlier this week, Wall’s new campaign website went live, making clear that the Republican-backed former lawyer is seeking a second-term. She’s held the seat since 2020 after defeating Democrat-backed Patricia Kuntz with 54.3% of the vote in 2019.
Inside Nova
COLUMN: Culpeper County on great track in new year
I look forward to moving forward alongside the Culpeper County government in 2023. I am one to look toward the future and set new goals. The start of a new year is a perfect time, in my opinion, to do so. Friends and constituents often say that I have a thankless job and that I cannot please everyone. This is true. You must enjoy problem-solving and be willing to face challenges to succeed. Measuring success as the number of goals met is the key to being a civil servant.
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Arlington sheriff deserving of community's thanks
Arlington Sheriff Beth Arthur retired last week after more than two decades in her post and nearly 40 at the sheriff’s office. Like law-enforcement agencies everywhere, management of the office has come under fire from various quarters (including several now vying for the post Arthur held). But in the totality of things, we believe Arthur and her staff have done a strong job under challenging circumstances of recent years.
Inside Nova
Boddye seeking reelection in Occoquan
Democratic Supervisor Kenny Boddye is seeking reelection in the Occoquan District, rounding out the campaign plans for the majority on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Boddye, who was elected in 2019, announced his reelection campaign on Wednesday. Boddye, a graduate of Georgetown University, is the assistant vice president...
Inside Nova
Local sellers made more, per square foot, in 2022 than in 2021
The local region’s home-sellers of 2022 garnered more, on average, on a per-square-foot basis than did their counterparts of 2021, according to new year-end data. But those figures also show that the market cooling is impacting the price per square foot current sellers will be getting in real time.
Inside Nova
Arlington deploys its first electric school buses
Arlington Public Schools has deployed the first electric school buses in its fleet. Two of the three buses purchased by the school system using state funds hit the roads at the start of 2023. Arlington was among 19 school districts across the commonwealth to receive funding for the purchases; its share was $795,000.
Inside Nova
Woodbridge senior community shows law enforcement some love
Residents from the Tribute at the Glen decided to take Law Enforcement Appreciation Day literally this year. With lunch from Chick-fil-A, dozens of goodie bags and “survival kits” in tow, residents from the Woodbridge senior living community offered their appreciation to Prince William County police with a more personal touch Monday.
Inside Nova
Arlington Sheriff's Office implements biometric monitoring
Arlington’s new sheriff entered office by launching an initiative he believes will help keep prisoners safer. Jose Quiroz, who became sheriff Jan. 6 upon the retirement of Beth Arthur, announced plans to have incarcerees monitored by biometric methods – through wristbands – to supplement health-and-welfare checks that already exist.
Inside Nova
Thousands call for improvements to Fairfax road where two girls died
More than 10,000 people have now signed a petition calling for safety improvements to Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County after two South County High school students died in a crash last week. A third is still fighting for her life following the single-vehicle crash Jan. 10. Those who have...
Inside Nova
Fairfax officials: Beech trees under assault from blight
If the leaves of beech-tree saplings have dark-green stripes in the veins, or if more mature trees have reduced foliage, they may be showing signs of beech-leaf disease, Fairfax County officials said Jan. 12. Infected trees also may exhibit puckered, cupped or distorted leaves. The disease, first seen in Ohio...
Inside Nova
InFive: Deer disease reaches Fairfax, girl safe after car theft and sunny skies on tap
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. A 5-year-old girl was found safe in D.C. Sunday night after the car she was in was stolen in Annandale. Chronic wasting disease has been confirmed for the first time in a white-tailed deer harvested in Fairfax County. 3. Sunny...
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Culpeper students participate in robotics tournament
Culpeper Robotics hosted a VEX Robotics IQ Tournament on Jan. 7 at Culpeper Technical Education Center. Culpeper Robotics is a non-profit educational program that offers students from all educational backgrounds including public, private and home-school the opportunity to learn principles in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) subjects through the use of the VEX Robotics Program.
Inside Nova
Chronic wasting disease found for first time in Fairfax County deer
Chronic wasting disease has been confirmed for the first time in a white-tailed deer harvested in Fairfax County. An adult male deer that was harvested on private land in Vienna this deer hunting season has tested positive for CWD, Fairfax County said in a news release. The sample was obtained...
Inside Nova
Marine foundation receives $65 million gift
The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation has announced the largest gift in its 60-year history, $65 million from Fred Smith, a Marine Corps veteran and founder and chairman of the shipping giant FedEx. The foundation said the gift will aid its mission of honoring Marines by providing scholarships for their children...
Inside Nova
Multi-vehicle crashes closed I-95 north near Fredericksburg
Interstate 95 northbound is closed in Stafford County just north of exit 133 at Falmouth/Warrenton for a multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck. Traffic was backed up about five miles approaching the scene as of noon, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release. I-95 northbound through travelers...
Inside Nova
DNA match leads to indictment in 2017 arson in Loudoun County
After a DNA match in the state database, a Loudoun County grand jury has indicted a 28-year-old man with arson in connection with a 2017 house fire in Round Hill. The indictment was handed down Monday against Darrell A. Segraves was handed down Monday charging him with one felony count of arson of an occupied dwelling, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
Inside Nova
Police: 5-year-old girl found safe after car stolen in Annandale with her inside
A 5-year-old girl was found safe in D.C. Sunday night after the car she was in was stolen in Annandale. Fairfax County police put out an alert for the 2012 Honda Accord with the child inside just before 7:25 p.m. after the car was stolen from 6242 Little River Turnpike, the department said on social media.
Inside Nova
Jan. 13 high school boys basketball roundup: Forest Park beats Potomac to take over first in Cardinal District
FOREST PARK 64, POTOMAC 52: The visiting Bruins put together another balanced effort Friday to take over sole possession of first place in the Cardinal District. Junior guard Roman Hendrix led all scorers with 18 points along with 9 rebounds. The sophomore combo of Ethan Salvatierra and Brandon Edozie chipped...
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Culpeper High varsity boys basketball falls to Courtland
The Culpeper County High School Blue Devils varsity boys basketball team fell to Courtland High School on Jan. 10 at CHS. The final score was 50-37.
Comments / 0