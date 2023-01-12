Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
Former WWE referee comments on what his issue was with women’s street fight from AEW Rampage
As seen during the January 13th 2023 edition of AEW Rampage, Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale defeated Tay Melo and Anna Jay in a street fight. The match received some criticism from fans on social media and former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas gave his thoughts on the bout…. “The women...
nodq.com
If I Were In Charge – Episode 8 (Pitch Black, The Judgement Day, FTR)
It’s been quite the week of news, eh folks? The rumors, the drama, and the actual happenings sound like they’d be from a scripted TV show, but no, it’s actually all happening in real time at the corporate offices of WWE. Vince McMahon, with those bulky grapefruits, threatened his way back in charge. Stephanie McMahon said screw you guys, I’m going home (again) and left. Talks of a WWE sale happening are very, very real. How do people feel about all this? Well, you could read the toxic comments on every article, or you could realize that it’s a corporation’s job to make the shareholders money. Vince coming back = money, case closed. The stock market has spoken and it seems it’s what’s best for business, at least for now. Sorry haters, WWE will never die. Same goes for AEW. WWE has the name recognition and global roots system in place that’ll keep it going regardless who purchases it. AEW has loads of money and an extremely determined owner who’s providing an alternative style to the business that’s grown quickly in only a matter of a few years. But go ahead…keep clowning each other in the comments section. Now, onto the fun stuff!
nodq.com
What was reportedly said during WWE backstage meeting prior to 1/16/23 edition of RAW
As previously noted, WWE held a backstage meeting prior to the January 6th 2023 edition of Smackdown in regards to the return of Vince McMahon. According to Fightful Select, WWE staff and talent were all involved in another meeting on Monday afternoon prior to the January 16th 2023 edition of RAW. Triple H (Paul Levesque), Kevin Dunn, and Executive Vice President of Talent for WWE Dan Ventrelle conducted the meeting. Fightful noted the following…
nodq.com
Eric Bischoff comments on Tony Khan’s family potentially buying WWE
During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on Tony Khan’s family potentially buying WWE…. “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE? … They may be in the same business, but they don’t live and play in the same universe.”
nodq.com
Wrestling veteran comments on turning down appearance at WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary
Wrestling veteran and former WWE star Tatanka appeared on early episodes of Monday Night RAW in 1993 and was rumored to be part of RAW’s 30th anniversary special. However, Tatanka revealed on social media that he had to turn down an invitation…. “Even though @WWE contacted me 5 weeks...
nodq.com
Former WWE women’s champion teases a comeback at the 2023 Royal Rumble
During an interview with Ring The Belle, former WWE women’s champion Candice Michelle commented on possibly making a WWE comeback and appearing at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE in San Antonio, Texas…. “I get this question all the time. I’m so down for it. Even one year, they promoted...
nodq.com
No, Wrestling Won’t “Die” if McMahon Sells WWE
“(Modern matches) have too many headspinning and unnecessary gyrations. They give the impression of being rehearsed.” – Frank Gotch, 1913. Note: This is in response to many online sentiments I have seen around social media circles regarding this subject. It is also a slight response to Mr. Tito, a longtime columnist here at NoDQ.
nodq.com
Kurt Angle comments on Stephanie McMahon resigning from WWE
During his podcast, Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on the news that Stephanie McMahon resigned from WWE…. “I’m surprised. I didn’t expect Stephanie to resign. I’m not sure if she did it because of her father, but she is a classy woman and she was a great employer. She reminded me a lot of Vince in many ways and I think that’s why he trusted the company with her, but I’m just really surprised that she resigned.” (quote courtesy of 411Mania.com)
nodq.com
Vince McMahon could be returning to WWE television soon
As previously noted, Vince McMahon has reportedly been back in the office and ‘suggesting’ changes for WWE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com went into more details about the situation…. “It’s only been a little over a week and everything has changed probably even more rapidly...
nodq.com
Several more former WWE stars set to appear at RAW’s 30th anniversary special
As previously noted, WWE officially announced a lineup of legends that will be appearing at next Monday night’s RAW 30th anniversary special. Several more former WWE stars are expected to appear at RAW. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Famers The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika) will be part of the Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony. Sika is the father of Roman Reigns.
nodq.com
R-Truth reveals that he needed to have a second surgery done following WWE NXT injury
As previously noted, R-Truth suffered a torn quad injury in November of 2022 during a WWE NXT match against Grayson Waller. In a video published to his YouTube channel, R-Truth provided an update on his recovery…. “Yeah, I’m going back to WWE. I just got to heal up. I had...
nodq.com
Vince McMahon reportedly back in the office and “suggesting” changes for WWE
As previously noted, Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors and is looking into the possibility of the company being sold. Steve Carrier of RingsideNews.com noted Vince McMahon has been back at the WWE offices “all week” and also noted the following…. “McMahon wants...
nodq.com
Rumor killer regarding CM Punk and The Young Bucks
As previously noted, Dax Harwood of FTR recently expressed his desire to see CM Punk and The Elite work things out following their backstage altercation from September of 2022. During this week’s edition of Being The Elite, The Young Bucks brought up how there was a stressful incident that occurred...
nodq.com
Rift: The greatest WWE wrestling angle of 1990
In this video, I give my pick for the greatest WWE wrestling angle of 1990. If you like this short, please considering clicking on the subscribe button and spreading the word!
nodq.com
Update on Austin Theory possibly having a match against John Cena
As previously noted, WWE United States champion Austin Theory did not appear at the December 30th 2022 WWE live event in Toronto as advertised. Until now, there was no reason given for Theory’s absence and he did appear on RAW the following Monday. Fightful Select noted the following about Theory being pulled from the live event…
nodq.com
Booker T comments on two potential WWE signings
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T talked about WWE possibly signing former NWA champion Nick Aldis…. “I said Nick Aldis, he could make an impression. You know, people talk about, you know, I said Nick Aldis is past his prime. And I said that because Nick Aldis is not 25 to 35. That’s when you make your most money in this business, right? You know, as far as making you name from 25 to 35. Nick Aldis is just making it to the big time if he was to come to WWE at 38 [36] years old. That right there is past his prime. Can he make a difference? Can he make some good good money? Oh, hell yeah. Sign him up.”
Comments / 0