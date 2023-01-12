Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD Looking For Owner Of Pet Snake Found Outside On College Hill
The Pullman Police Department believes they have found a pet snake and officers are looking for the owner. A snake was found outside at the Birch Hills apartments in apartmentland on College Hill Monday afternoon. Police responded and collected the two foot snake which is believed to be a Western Yellow Belly Racer. The Pullman PD is hoping to hear from the pet’s owner so the snake can go home.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Arts Commission Traffic Signal Boxes Design Submissions
The Moscow Arts Commission has announced the submission period for designs to be installed on vinyl-wrapped traffic signal boxes, with artist materials being accepted now through February 24, 2023. The city of Moscow will replace the vinyl according to the standard five-year rotation schedule at five existing sites. The boxes...
pullmanradio.com
Local Washington Housing Market Slowed In December While Prices Rose
The local housing market in Washington slowed last month while home prices rose. The Whitman County Association of Realtors has released its December housing market numbers. The average price for a home sold in Whitman County last month was about 351,000 dollars. That’s up about 35,000 dollars from November and up about 25,000 dollars from a year ago.
pullmanradio.com
Semi Crash Spills Thousands Of Gallons Of Fuel On US195 South Of Colfax
U.S. Highway 195 was closed for several hours Sunday night and thousands of gallons of fuel spilled from a tanker trailer that tipped over South of Colfax. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 9:00 about three miles South of town near Prune Orchard Road. Troopers say 31-year-old Joshua Blas of Reardan was driving a fuel truck hauling a trailer Southbound when he swerved to miss a cat. The trailer tipped over and ruptured spilling about 6,000 gallons of fuel. Blas was not hurt. The highway was closed until about 3:00 Monday morning. A detour was set up to route traffic around the crash.
pullmanradio.com
Former Downtown Pullman Businessman Accused Of Child Molestation Set To Stand Trial Starting Tuesday
The former downtown Pullman businessman accused of molesting a young girl is set to stand trial starting on Tuesday. 52 year old Victor Hudak faces felony 1st degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court. Hudak was arrested by Pullman Police in July after he allegedly grabbed an 11 year old girl on her buttocks. The alleged victim and her 6 year old step sister told police that Hudak approached them at a park and molested the girl while trying to help her climb a tree. The girls recognized Hudak as “Vic” from the downtown music store and quickly told their parents what happened. Hudak allegedly admitted to Pullman Officers that he is attracted to young girls and that his inappropriate interactions with young females have been “out of control.”
pullmanradio.com
Spokane Residents Suspected In Pullman Crime Spree Arrested After Initially Eluding Police
Two Spokane residents are in custody facing multiple potential charges for allegedly conducting a crime spree in Pullman and initially eluding arrest. Pullman Police believe that 21 year old Kaitlyn Corkins and 25 year old Dantay Billings have been burglarizing cars in town. Officers responded to someone trying to use stolen credit cards at the Pullman Safeway on Tuesday morning. They spotted Corkins and Billings leaving the store in a vehicle and tried to stop the pair on Bishop Boulevard. Corkins was reportedly driving and allegedly failed to pullover and sped off at about 100 MPH at times swerving into oncoming traffic on Bishop. The Pullman Officer was forced to immediately discontinue the chase as nearly all vehicle pursuits are now banned by Washington state law. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Moscow at a high rate of speed on State Route 270. The car was then spotted in downtown Pullman before authorities in Colfax followed the driver speeding North on Main Street at about 80 MPH. The Garfield Town Marshal tried to spike the vehicle on U.S. Highway 195 near Steptoe but was unable to puncture the tires. The car was found abandoned around noon in Southern Spokane County on US195. A Washington State Patrol Trooper located Corkins and Billings and took them into custody.
