At the top of the "Headlines" column to my right, you can get the TL;DR summary of the latest and likely last alleged miscreance of our outbound Mayor Steve Adler, whom a lot of politically active people in Austin simply do not like. To go into more detail: On Dec. 1, the first day of early voting for the Dec. 13 Council run-off, Adler appeared at a press conference at City Hall, where he discussed election-related matters and encouraged all to vote. This included letting the audience – both live and via the signals of ATXN, the city's TV channel – know that he, a District 9 resident, planned to vote for Zohaib Qadri (and indeed to vote with Qadri), and that if he lived instead in D3 he would vote for José Velásquez "because of his history of community organization in that district." He did not endorse in the mayor's race but discussed it at some length, saying that "our city is fortunate to have two candidates [with] the experience and knowledge and skills to do this job, and both of them are ready. I've known both candidates for over 20 years; they are both friends of mine [and each] has the best interest of the city in their heart."

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO