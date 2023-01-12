ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kut.org

Why 19th Street in Austin was chosen to be renamed after Martin Luther King Jr.

There are around 1,000 streets across the U.S. named for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., but Austin’s is one of few that run near a major university or state capitol. “Symbolically, it was an important street,” journalist Erna Smith said. “Ours is special in the sense that it runs through a white neighborhood and the seat of power.”
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Riverside 7-Eleven store plays classical music to deter homeless population

AUSTIN, Texas - If you've been at the 7-Eleven at Oltorf and Parker lately, you may have noticed classical music and opera playing. The owner says the goal is to deter homeless individuals from being there and harassing customers. Some customers say they're all for the music, while others are annoyed by it.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: Steve Adler, Scandal Machine

At the top of the "Headlines" column to my right, you can get the TL;DR summary of the latest and likely last alleged miscreance of our outbound Mayor Steve Adler, whom a lot of politically active people in Austin simply do not like. To go into more detail: On Dec. 1, the first day of early voting for the Dec. 13 Council run-off, Adler appeared at a press conference at City Hall, where he discussed election-related matters and encouraged all to vote. This included letting the audience – both live and via the signals of ATXN, the city's TV channel – know that he, a District 9 resident, planned to vote for Zohaib Qadri (and indeed to vote with Qadri), and that if he lived instead in D3 he would vote for José Velásquez "because of his history of community organization in that district." He did not endorse in the mayor's race but discussed it at some length, saying that "our city is fortunate to have two candidates [with] the experience and knowledge and skills to do this job, and both of them are ready. I've known both candidates for over 20 years; they are both friends of mine [and each] has the best interest of the city in their heart."
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Egg prices going up, local farmers trying to stay afloat

AUSTIN, Texas - Food prices are going up at the grocery stores and local farmers are doing what they can to stay afloat. "Farmers markets are starting to get either right in line or underneath the prices you're seeing at the groceries stores," says Will Vermillion, owner or Vermillion Farms.
AUSTIN, TX
tourcounsel.com

Tanger Outlets | Outlet mall in San Marcos, Texas

Tanger Outlets has plenty of brands to suit all tastes. In this mall you can find everything you need at a good price. The point is open every day from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm (pandemic hours) and offers discounts of up to 70% on the normal sale price. As...
SAN MARCOS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy