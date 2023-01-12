Read full article on original website
kut.org
Why 19th Street in Austin was chosen to be renamed after Martin Luther King Jr.
There are around 1,000 streets across the U.S. named for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., but Austin’s is one of few that run near a major university or state capitol. “Symbolically, it was an important street,” journalist Erna Smith said. “Ours is special in the sense that it runs through a white neighborhood and the seat of power.”
KVUE
Austin 7-Eleven owner says he is using opera music as a deterrent against homeless, solicitors
AUSTIN, Texas — A business owner in South Austin is playing loud opera music as a deterrent from people soliciting and leaving items on his property. Jagat Patel is the owner of a 7-Eleven at the intersection of East Oltorf and Parker Lane. "The music we have been playing...
KXAN
Travis County’s largest mental health facility is its jail. Judge Brown looking at diversion options
According to County Judge Andy Brown, the largest mental health facility in our county is the jail.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
KXAN
Possible breeder behind dumped guinea pigs along I-35, in city parks
After dozens of guinea pigs were dumped throughout the Austin metro, an animal rescue nonprofit said pandemic pet returns could play a role in these neglected animals popping up along highways and in city parks.
Neighbors say store uses loud opera music to push away homeless
Some businesses around the country have started using roaring classical music as a tactic to deter people experiencing homelessness from camping out in front of their storefronts.
fox7austin.com
Riverside 7-Eleven store plays classical music to deter homeless population
AUSTIN, Texas - If you've been at the 7-Eleven at Oltorf and Parker lately, you may have noticed classical music and opera playing. The owner says the goal is to deter homeless individuals from being there and harassing customers. Some customers say they're all for the music, while others are annoyed by it.
KXAN
Texas lawmakers again crack at ‘panic alert system’ bill for school safety
AUSTIN (Nexstar) – In the aftermath of Uvalde, two of the state’s top Republicans have signaled certain school safety measures will be a priority in this legislative session, making some lawmakers more hopeful about passing bills they’ve been unable to in the past. For a second session...
Austin Chronicle
Austin at Large: Steve Adler, Scandal Machine
At the top of the "Headlines" column to my right, you can get the TL;DR summary of the latest and likely last alleged miscreance of our outbound Mayor Steve Adler, whom a lot of politically active people in Austin simply do not like. To go into more detail: On Dec. 1, the first day of early voting for the Dec. 13 Council run-off, Adler appeared at a press conference at City Hall, where he discussed election-related matters and encouraged all to vote. This included letting the audience – both live and via the signals of ATXN, the city's TV channel – know that he, a District 9 resident, planned to vote for Zohaib Qadri (and indeed to vote with Qadri), and that if he lived instead in D3 he would vote for José Velásquez "because of his history of community organization in that district." He did not endorse in the mayor's race but discussed it at some length, saying that "our city is fortunate to have two candidates [with] the experience and knowledge and skills to do this job, and both of them are ready. I've known both candidates for over 20 years; they are both friends of mine [and each] has the best interest of the city in their heart."
Texas city renamed after federal vote bans derogatory term
A Texas city was renamed following a vote to remove derogatory names from locations in the United States.
fox7austin.com
Austin ISD pushes back registration for 2023-24 school year due to technical issues
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD's registration for the next school year had to be pushed back by a week due to technical issues. The district says that there were technical issues that directly affected its online registration and transfer systems. This means that the priority transfer window will now start...
KXAN
Murder affidavit provides more details on Tuesday morning north Austin homicide
According to an affidavit, a 911 caller said her ex-boyfriend called her saying he shot someone, and he suspected they were dead.
KXAN
Man who faced 40 years for 2019 north Austin murder sentenced to 15
Travis County records showed a man who pled guilty to murder in August 2022 was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in state prison Dec. 19.
kut.org
Austin ISD wants to raise teacher pay by at least 5% for the next school year
Austin ISD’s Chief Financial Officer Ed Ramos told school board members Thursday that compensation is the number one priority for the district’s 2023-2024 budget. “Hiring teachers and keeping them in the district is a challenge not only for Austin ISD, but for districts across the state,” he said.
KXAN
Why we’re probably not done with freezes this winter
The latest we've had a freeze in Austin was April 9, 1914.
fox7austin.com
Egg prices going up, local farmers trying to stay afloat
AUSTIN, Texas - Food prices are going up at the grocery stores and local farmers are doing what they can to stay afloat. "Farmers markets are starting to get either right in line or underneath the prices you're seeing at the groceries stores," says Will Vermillion, owner or Vermillion Farms.
KCEN
The Salvation Army of Bell County seeks local support with food distribution
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other Salvation Army-related segments. Local donations and volunteers are needed at the Salvation Army of Bell County, according to the non-profit. The Salvation Army of Bell County will be hosting its monthly mobile food distribution on Jan....
KXAN
Man sentenced to life for 2020 death of Austin car dealership employee
According to Travis County court records, 33-year-old Alberto Torres initially filed a not-guilty plea to the courts two days before his conviction and sentencing.
tourcounsel.com
Tanger Outlets | Outlet mall in San Marcos, Texas
Tanger Outlets has plenty of brands to suit all tastes. In this mall you can find everything you need at a good price. The point is open every day from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm (pandemic hours) and offers discounts of up to 70% on the normal sale price. As...
