Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kan. set aside millions for youth crisis centers, but no one's using it
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas has set aside $6 million for juvenile crisis centers — places that would spare kids from getting locked up by helping them through mental health crises — but has yet to spend a dime. The money’s intended for counties and cities that would...
Food insecurity exists in Geary County
There are 5,430 people in Geary County that are food insecure according to Feeding America. That equates to 14% of the population, which makes Geary County the second most food insecure county in Kansas. The state average is 12.1%. The information was contained in a news release from United Way.
JCHS updates boys swimming results
Junction City placed 9th out of 14 teams on Tuesday at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka. One highlight involved Creytin Sanner placing 4th in the 100yd breaststroke. -The Blue Jays placed third out of seven teams at the Emporia meet on Thursday. Emporia Highlights were:. --Noah Lamb placing 3rd in...
Blue Jays Defeat Emporia 52 - 39
Junction City used hot shooting by Jackson Austin and Deontae Baker in a 52 - 39 victory in Emporia Friday night. Austin finished with 19 and Baker had 13. The Blue Jays improve to 7 - 3, Emporia falls to 8 - 2. In girls action, Emporia beat Junction City 56 - 24. Junction City falls to 1 - 9.
Jim Sands will serve as local United Way Board President
U.S. Army, Ret. and former Junction City Commissioner Jim Sands will serve as the president of the board of directors for Junction City / Geary County United way. According to a January news update from United Way, the campaign goal is $140,000 and the current amount raised totals $89,551.33.
Fundraiser breakfast will benefit Geary County Fire Explorers
American Legion Post #45 will be the site of a fundraiser breakfast Saturday, Jan. 28, to benefit Geary County Fire Explorers. It will run from 7 - 10 a.m. There will be biscuits & gravy, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, sausage, juice and coffee. The cost will be $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under.
Kan. school district dismissed students early following burglary
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road in Carbondale during the early Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. USD 434 dismissed high school students early Thursday to allow deputies to investigate. The high...
New roof goes on the Historical Museum
There was a major project in 2022 involving the completion of a new roof at the Geary County Historical Museum. According to the newsletter Geary Glimmers, a Heritage Trust Fund grant was used to help replace the old wood shake roof, which was showing serious signs of age. Work on...
Geary County offices will be closed Monday
All Geary County offices will be closed Monday in observance o the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday.
No. 17 TCU snaps No. 11 Kansas State's 9-game winning streak
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored 23 points, Eddie Lampkin Jr. had a season-high 17 and No. 17 TCU beat Kansas State 82-68, ending the 11th-ranked Wildcats’ nine-game winning streak. Mike Miles Jr. had a double-double with 13 points with 11 assists for the 14-3 Horned Frogs, who were coming off back-to-back losses after an 11-game winning streak of their own. The 15-2 Wildcats had gone unranked to the verge of the top 10 after winning three consecutive games against Top 25 teams, but trailed by as many as 25 points midway through the second half. Keyontae Johnson had 18 points for K-State, and Markquis Nowell finished with 16 points.
Kansas man accused in abuse death of 16-month-old
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a child and have made an arrest. On January 4, investigators with the Topeka Police Department became aware of a child abuse case that involved a child who was being treated at a local hospital, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. The 16-month-old boy died at the hospital on Sunday.
KBI: Deputies found man's body in attic of Kansas home
BROWN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Horton Police Department are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in rural Horton, Kansas, according to a media release from the KBI. Just after 4 p.m....
Sheriff: Wanted Kansas felon captured after chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high speed chase. Just after 1a.m. Tuesday, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban near NW Gordon Street and NW Polk Street with an unreadable tag, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Kansas firefighter struck by car while working earlier crash
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Topeka firefighter was injured after being struck by a car while working an accident on icy Interstate 470 on Thursday. Just before 8a.m. police and fire crews responded to a non-injury accident on westbound Interstate 470 near Huntoon, according to city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. A few minutes...
Kan. man charged in double-fatal crash during chase after robbery
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas man faces multiple felony charges in connection with the deaths of two persons killed when 30-year-old Chales T. Matthews crashed into their vehicle as he attempted to flee from police, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Matthews of Kansas City, Kansas, faces two counts...
Chuck Otte says expect a little more daylight
Chuck Otte, keeper of Geary County weather records said Friday that starting January 11th sunrise has begun occurring earlier. Not very fast but it is happening. Daylight is increasing by over a minute a day right now and by the 31st it'll be at 2+ minutes per day more daylight. A month from now (February 12th) sunset won't occur until 6 p.m. That's not to say that we can't still have some nasty cold weather, but we are getting more daylight now!!!
Public Works set their holiday schedule
There will not be any trash or garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. But trash will be picked up the next work day on Tuesday. That will move trash pick-up back one day for the remainder of the week.
Police: Driver who died in Kan. crash had gunshot wound
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a potential road-rage death on a Kansas highway. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, police responded to the report of a single vehicle off the roadway on southbound Interstate 435 highway at the K-10 highway interchange, according to a media release. First responders found...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0