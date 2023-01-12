Read full article on original website
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
woodworkingnetwork.com
Best of Kitchen & Bath Show 2023 (KBIS) finalists announced
BETHLEHEM, PA – The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), owned by the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) announced the brands named as finalists for 2023 Best of KBIS Awards. Regarded as one of the industry’s most prestigious awards, Best of KBIS recognizes the most innovative new kitchen...
World of Concrete expects solid attendance in Las Vegas
The largest concrete convention starts Tuesday in Las Vegas and it's expected to reach pre-pandemic attendance.
Fox5 KVVU
Madonna announces show on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Madonna has announced that she will bring her upcoming tour, Madonna: The Celebration Tour, to Las Vegas. According to a news release, Madonna’s 35-city global tour will make a Las Vegas stop at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Oct. 7. The release says Madonna’s Celebration Tour...
Punknews.org
First Punk Rock Bowling club show announced
Punk Rock Bowling has announced the first club show for this year. The Avengers, The Vibrators, The Venomous Pinks, Some Kind of Nightmare, and Unit F will be playing at the Backstage Bar and Billiards in Downtown Las Vegas on May 26. Punk Rock Bowling will take place May 26-29 in Downtown Las Vegas.
kingstonthisweek.com
Flipping out at the Pinball Hall of Fame
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Flashing lights. Bells and bongs filling the air. Sweaty hands clutching a plastic cup full of coins. For those who visit Las Vegas, all very familiar sensations. I never play the slots but on a recent trip to Sin City I experienced these adrenaline-realising feelings associated with a casino floor, only when I dropped my quarters into the slots, I ‘won’ every time.
Fox5 KVVU
Event with Kyle Rittenhouse not taking place at Venetian on Las Vegas Strip, officials say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An event that was being promoted as a “private reception” with Kyle Rittenhouse will not take place at the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip, according to a statement provided to FOX5. According to a flyer for the event that was shared by...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas egg producer talks about sky-high egg prices
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The owner and founder of the Las Vegas Farm takes a lot of pride in her chickens and the eggs they lay. Sharon Linsenbardt showed FOX5 her hen house recently as she pulled out a couple of freshly laid eggs from a hen. “They’re still...
Newest snack food featured at Winter Fancy Food Show
Got a craving for a snack? Some of the newest snack food to hit store shelves is being featured at the Winter Fancy Food Show underway in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest at off-Strip casino turns $25 bet into $34K after hitting jackpot
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at an off-Strip property started the week by hitting a massive jackpot. According to Green Valley Ranch, the lucky winner was playing on a $25 bet when they hit a jackpot worth more than $34,000. A photo shared by Green Valley Ranch on...
Caffeine Dreams: New Coffee Shops to Try in 2023
Not enough people are claiming 2023 as “their year,” and that needs to change—starting with...
CBS Austin
Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes, which is part of the Venetian Resort.
news3lv.com
Decades-old record store 'Record City' to close one of two valley locations
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A record store that has been in business for over 30 years is saying goodbye to the Las Vegas valley. Record City Las Vegas says it will be closing the doors to its East Charleston location at the end of this month, which is one of two locations they have here in town.
Fox5 KVVU
Ethel M to host Valentine’s Day ‘Lights of Love’ display in Cactus Garden
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ethel M Chocolates will once again celebrate Valentine’s Day by hosting a “Lights of Love” display in its famous Cactus Garden. According to Ethel M, the property’s 3-acre Cactus Garden will light up for the Valentine’s Day holiday by featuring half a million “twinkling, romantic lights.”
A decade of increases in Las Vegas apartment rents ends
Average rents for apartments in Las Vegas finally have stopped climbing after nearly doubling in the past decade. The post A decade of increases in Las Vegas apartment rents ends appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Horses at McDonald’s? An odd sight in Las Vegas
A pair of horses parked outside a McDonald's in the north valley turned a few heads Friday afternoon.
Legendary stuntman Robbie Knievel has died
The son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, Robbie Knievel, died on Friday morning after a cancer battle, TMZ reports.
Adele Seat Fillers, Universal Studios Vegas, Hard Rock Status Match Experience & Sands NYC.
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including Universal’s bombshell announcement about a new experience coming to Area15. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
thefamilyvacationguide.com
8 of the Best Spots for Pancakes in Las Vegas
Breakfast is the favorite meal of the day for pretty much any American. And there’s no happier breakfast dish than a big ol’ stack of pancakes, hotcakes, flapjacks – whatever you want to call them!. Pancakes are a good mood food – so what better way to...
Fox5 KVVU
Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
