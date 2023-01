CLINTON — The Starkville High School boys basketball team emerged victorious at the Rumble in the South tournament on Monday at Mississippi College. The Yellow Jackets (17-4) beat Olive Branch 70-55. Wichita State signee Makhi Myles led Starkville with 23 points and added eight rebounds. The Jackets led throughout,...

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO