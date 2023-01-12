These Deeply Discounted Sweaters and Sweater Dresses From Banana Republic Will Instantly Elevate Your Winter Closet

Read full article on original website
Can’t Get Your Hands on the Coveted North Face Nuptse Puffer? This Retro-Inspired Down Jacket Is Even Better
If you’re a person on the internet (or have even a peripheral knowledge of Pete Davidson’s dating history), then you probably saw the photos of the comedian and model Emily Ratajkowski courtside at a Knicks game last fall. Like most celeb dating rumors, the buzz around Emrata and Davidson’s budding courtship fizzled out almost faster than the “news” took over our social feeds. The one thing the internet couldn’t stop talking about, though, was the cool, chocolate brown puffer Ratajkowski was wearing—The North Face Nuptse 1996 Puffer Jacket ($320). With its relaxed, boxy silhouette and retro look, the packable puffer instantly became the new ‘it’ jacket.
The ‘Legend’ Sweater Shirt Has Over 1.4K 5-Star Reviews—And It’s Up To 60% Off Right Now
Faherty is known for its effortless, California cool aesthetic. It caters to everyone, and the brand is known for its devotion to environmental responsibility. Made from quality, long-lasting fabrics, the prices aren’t exactly bargain-bin—so when they go on deep sale—like now!—our interest is piqued. The W+G team loves Faherty for its elevated Cabincore basics, so we'll be adding all flannel, cashmere, and soft snuggly closet goods to cart faster than you can say "cozy."
We Tested and Compared the 2 Most Popular Non-Toxic Cleaning Brands for 3 Months—These Are the Products Worth Your Attention
From our beauty routines to our closets, it’s finally starting to feel like everything around us is getting a (long overdue) sustainability refresh. Now we don’t want to say we told you so, but we kind of knew the sustainability wave would inevitably change our cleaning routines, and we’re so glad it did. Household cleaning products from hand and dish soap, to sprays and laundry detergents, are some of the biggest waste drivers around. And a disturbing 91 percent of plastic bottles (yes, even the empty cleaning sprays you toss in the recycling bin) don't actually get recycled.
This Brightening, De-Puffing Eye Cream Fights Dark Circles and Makes Me Look Instantly More Awake
Deepica Mutyala has dealt with dark circles and discoloration her entire life, and her know-how about treating them is what inspired her to create Live Tinted, a beauty brand dedicated to addressing these concerns. "I’ve been on a mission to create accessible solutions for hyperpigmentation and dark circles," says Mutyala, who has already made great strides in that direction with the invention of Live Tinted's color-correcting sticks and discoloration-fighting serum. Now, she's taking her mission one step further with the launch of Superhue Brightening Eye Cream.
The New ‘Bright Start’ Eye Cream Uses a Gentler Plant-Based Retinol To De-Puff, Brighten, and Smooth Grumpy Under Eye Skin
We're going into week three of the New Year and I have already failed at one of my biggest resolutions: getting enough sleep. I like to tell myself that I’m still getting accustomed to the new year, and these changes can naturally take some time. However, this setback has had some unsavory consequences, one being that I've looked like a straight-up zombie. It’s pretty obvious when I don’t get enough sleep. I’m clumsy, grumpy, and worst of all, my eyes are puffy, dry, and tired-looking.
Shoppers Call This Tinted Moisturizer a ‘Pot of Magic,’ and I Can’t Stop Getting Compliments When I Wear It
“Wow, your skin is glowing,” one of my friends said to me on a recent trip back to my hometown of Mumbai, India. They hadn’t seen me in several months, and if we’re being completely honest, this isn’t a compliment I would’ve received a few years ago, or even a couple of months ago. But all that has since changed…thanks to the Chantecaille Sheer Glow Rose Face Tint ($79).
This Portable Mini Crockpot Is the Perfect Lunch Go-To That Saves You Major Microwave Time (and Has Thousands of 5-Star Reviews)
With kiddos going back to school and adults returning to adult school (aka, work), reheating lunch and meal prepping just got more time consuming. Rather than shaving precious minutes off of your lunch break, ditch the lines at the office cafeteria and have more time for munching with the Crockpot Electric Lunch Box ($38), aka, the Crockpot mini. It's a match made in heaven for lunch packers and slow-cooker aficionados alike.
I’m a Beauty Writer, and This Hyaluronic Acid Shampoo and Conditioner Revived My Natural Waves in One Wash
As a beauty writer, I’ve covered haircare products for nearly a decade and, in that time, have tried dozens upon dozens of shampoos and conditioners. While some barely got the job done, others worked wonders, reviving my ultra-dry strands with a dose of much-needed moisture. With that said, nothing quite compares to how one shampoo and conditioner completely transformed my hair this year.
Meet the Mega-Moisturizing, Non-Irritating Pro-Retinol Cream You’re About To See All Over Your Social Feeds
You’ve ushered in the season of beanies and boots with ease. But while your wardrobe and your social feeds might love a cozy winter moment, your rosy cheeks probably don’t. No matter what your skin type is, chilly days might leave your skin-care routine itching for an assist....
9 Focus-Boosting Candles Aromatherapists Say Will Spark Your WFH Brain When You’re Feeling Blah
We know it’s a tough pill to swallow, but the holiday break is over, and if you work from home and are struggling to get back into the swing of things, switching up your home fragrance can help. Obviously, a candle isn’t a cure-all for finding focus—there are foods you can eat and exercises for that. But a new scent is a small-but-mighty environmental change that can help reset your easily-distracted work-from-home brain.
Another One Bites the Dust: Celebrity Beauty Megabrand Goes Under
The $570 billion beauty industry has always been fertile ground for disruption. Much like fast fashion, trends move quickly and the power of social media compounds its popularity. Beauty Trends Change Fast, At A Cost. The cosmetics industry is unique because small startup brands experience rises to popularity much quicker...
These Flowers Aren’t Just Pretty To Look At—They’re Edible, Too
Certain flowers aren’t just pretty to look at. Much like spices and herbs used for cooking, edible flowers have unique flavors to enhance the taste and smell of your dishes and drinks. Adding flair to your food with fresh blooms is easy, but first it’s important to know which flowers you can eat. (There are many, but not all are meant to be consumed.)
These Are the 12 Best Hand Creams for Age Spots, According to Dermatologists
Despite the countless serums and moisturizers we use to care for our faces, most of us don't give the skin on our bodies the same attention. And we really should—especially our hands. Given that the delicate skin on our hands is known to be more susceptible to wear-and-tear, like age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, caring for our hands is a crucial skin-care step we can’t afford to overlook.
There Are 5 Different Ways Your Lips Show Signs of Aging, and This Hydrating Balm Addresses Them All
One of the biggest changes to happen in our skin as we age is the loss of moisture. This natural dehydration causes the skin to appear dull, and makes fine lines and wrinkles more pronounced. Although we often focus our attention on these signs of aging around our eyes and foreheads, they can also show up on our lips. And the latest Perricone MD lip balm is here to change that.
