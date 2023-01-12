These Deeply Discounted Sweaters and Sweater Dresses From Banana Republic Will Instantly Elevate Your Winter Closet

We're going into week three of the New Year and I have already failed at one of my biggest resolutions: getting enough sleep. I like to tell myself that I’m still getting accustomed to the new year, and these changes can naturally take some time. However, this setback has had some unsavory consequences, one being that I've looked like a straight-up zombie. It’s pretty obvious when I don’t get enough sleep. I’m clumsy, grumpy, and worst of all, my eyes are puffy, dry, and tired-looking.

