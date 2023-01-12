Read full article on original website
Photos! See All 10 Artists Performing on Night 3 of ‘America's Got Talent: All Stars’
An aerialist, singers, a dance troupe, and more take center stage, plus an advance first look at Viviana Rossi's highwire act.
Willie Nelson’s Duet Of “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” With His Daughter, Paula, Is Pure Country Perfection
Is there any song Willie Nelson can’t do justice? I haven’t heard one yet… And a perfect example of that is his 62nd 2013 duets album To All the Girls…, as the tracklist is full of awesome collaborations with some of Willie’s favorite ladies, including Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert Wynona Judd, and even Willie’s daughter, Paula Nelson. It includes a few Willie Nelson originals, but mostly covers, and one of my favorites is his duet with Paula on Creedence […] The post Willie Nelson’s Duet Of “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” With His Daughter, Paula, Is Pure Country Perfection first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31
American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
