Is there any song Willie Nelson can't do justice? I haven't heard one yet… And a perfect example of that is his 62nd 2013 duets album To All the Girls…, as the tracklist is full of awesome collaborations with some of Willie's favorite ladies, including Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert Wynona Judd, and even Willie's daughter, Paula Nelson. It includes a few Willie Nelson originals, but mostly covers, and one of my favorites is his duet with Paula on Creedence

20 MINUTES AGO