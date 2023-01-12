Craven to serve on 7 N.C. Senate committees, 2 as co-chair

RALEIGH — Sen. Dave Craven will co-chair two committees and serve on five others in the upcoming legislative session of the North Carolina General Assembly.

Sen. Phil Berger, president pro tem of the state Senate, announced the committee appointments on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

“Committees are an integral part of what the legislature does,” Berger said in a press release. “The committee meetings allow for debate, compromise, and public input, to produce legislation that becomes law.”

Craven, R-Randolph, will co-chair the Commerce and Insurance Committee with Sens. Todd Johnson, R-Union, and Dean Proctor, R-Catawba, and the Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Natural and Economic Resources with Johnson and Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico.

Craven has also been appointed to serve on the Agriculture, Energy and Environment Committee, the Education/Higher Education Committee, the Finance Committee and the Transportation Committee (chaired by former local Sen. Tom McInnis), as well as the Joint Legislative Committee on Governmental Operations.

Craven was appointed in the summer of 2020 to fill out the remainder of the term vacated by the resignation of Sen. Jerry Tillman, and was elected to the seat the following November, then re-elected to the recently redrawn 29th Senate District after defeating Democratic challenger Brooke Crump.

The 29th Senate District now includes all of Richmond, Montgomery and Anson counties, along with the eastern half (cut diagonally) of Union and about three-fourths of Randolph.

McInnis, a native of Ellerbe, represented Richmond County in the state Senate from 2015 until this year when the county was in a different district. He switched his residency to Moore County for the most recent election.

“I want to thank all of the Senators for their willingness to bring their expertise to help create a better North Carolina,” Berger said.