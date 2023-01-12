TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian investigators are using a photo of an opposition politician shaking hands with former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as evidence in a criminal case tied to the mass protests after Belarus’ disputed 2020 presidential election. The Investigative Committee of Belarus on Friday alleged that the photo of Andrey Dzmitryeu with Clinton was an indication that his actions were “coordinated from abroad.” Dzmitryeu ran in the election against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko and is now facing up to four years in prison over his involvement in the protests. Dzmitryeu was detained by security forces Wednesday and has been charged with “organizing riots.”

