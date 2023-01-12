Read full article on original website
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
A school staffer searched the backpack of a Virginia 6-year-old before shooting. Now, the school will install metal detectors
Richneck Elementary School in Virginia will install walk-through metal detectors after officials were alerted last week that a 6-year-old student who allegedly shot his teacher might have had a weapon but failed to find it after a search.
Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion
Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
Biden to deliver State of the Union address on February 7
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has invited President Joe Biden to deliver the annual State of the Union address to Congress on February 7, and the White House said Biden has accepted the invitation. “It is my solemn obligation to invite you to speak before a Joint Session of Congress on...
Schumer says he will push to confirm Biden’s pick for FAA administrator following system outage
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday he would push to confirm President Joe Biden‘s pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, following a computer system failure that triggered the delay of more than 10,000 flights last week. Phillip Washington, Biden’s pick to lead the FAA, has yet to...
American held in Iran launches hunger strike and writes to Biden asking him to do more for detainees
An American wrongfully detained in Iran is calling on President Joe Biden to take notice of US detainees there, launching a hunger strike Monday to mark seven years since he was left behind in a prisoner swap that brought other Americans home. In a letter to Biden, Siamak Namazi called...
White House Covid-19 Response Team’s chief science officer to retire
Dr. David Kessler, chief science officer for the White House Covid-19 Response Team, is retiring, according to a statement from the US Department of Health and Human Services. “For decades, Dr. Kessler has worked tirelessly to address our nation’s most challenging public health issues, and his work during the COVID-19 pandemic has been no different,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in the statement Friday.
Tributes pour in for slain former Afghan female lawmaker
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Tributes are pouring in for a former Afghan female lawmaker who was shot and killed by gunmen in her home in the capital of Kabul. Mursal Nabizada was among the few female parliamentarians who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Police say one of her guards was also killed in the attack on Sunday, the first time a lawmaker from the previous administration has been killed in the city since the Taliban takeover. Karen Decker, the U.S. chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan, tweeted: “Hold the perpetrators accountable!”
Inside 5 days of a White House determined to maintain business as usual
A White House facing the first full day of a special counsel investigation sought to maintain a business-as-usual attitude, highlighting what has become a central objective amid an uncertain and potentially perilous new reality. President Joe Biden welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to the White House, making good on...
What we know about Joe Biden’s private office where classified documents were found
It was an office fit for a former vice president working in Washington — dark hardwood floors, plush seating and a spacious desk set to a lofty backdrop of the Capitol building. This week, what took place inside that office — a think tank where President Joe Biden spent...
Colombia president asks to stop arrest of narco sought by US
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s president is seeking to suspend arrest orders against some of the country’s biggest criminal suspects as part of an ambitious plan to dismantle armed groups that have long dominated the countryside. The request to suspend the arrest orders against eight members of the so-called Gulf Clan was made by President Gustavo Petro’s peace commissioner in a letter dated Jan. 11 to Colombia’s chief prosecutor. Among those on the list is one individual wanted in Brooklyn federal court on U.S. narcotics charges. Colombia’s top law enforcement authority on Friday said there was no legal basis for Petro’s request.
More than 80,000 people turn out for Tel Aviv protest against Netanyahu government
Tens of thousands of people protested in Tel Aviv Saturday night against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government’s proposed changes to the Israeli judicial system. Despite pouring rain over the city, police estimated that more than 80,000 people flooded central Tel Aviv’s HaBima square and surrounding streets,...
Feds finalize tighter regulations on gun stabilizing braces
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is finalizing tighter regulations on guns with accessories known as stabilizing braces, a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the devices were used in mass shootings. Attorney General Merrick Garland says pistol-stabilizing braces transform a handgun into a weapon that’s more lethal but still easier to conceal than a rifle. The new rule will treat guns with the accessories like short-barreled rifles, a weapon that is similar to a sawed-off shotgun and has been heavily regulated since the 1930s. The rule has gotten pushback from Republicans and gun-rights groups like the National Rifle Association.
Photo with Clinton used against jailed Belarus politician
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian investigators are using a photo of an opposition politician shaking hands with former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as evidence in a criminal case tied to the mass protests after Belarus’ disputed 2020 presidential election. The Investigative Committee of Belarus on Friday alleged that the photo of Andrey Dzmitryeu with Clinton was an indication that his actions were “coordinated from abroad.” Dzmitryeu ran in the election against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko and is now facing up to four years in prison over his involvement in the protests. Dzmitryeu was detained by security forces Wednesday and has been charged with “organizing riots.”
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default. In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy...
Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu government
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis have gathered in central Tel Aviv to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the country’s legal system and weaken the Supreme Court. The protest presents an early challenge to Netanyahu and his ultranationalist national security minister, who has ordered police to take tough action if protesters block roads or display Palestinian flags. Netanyahu is on trial for corruption charges and has made overhauling the country’s legal system a centerpiece of his agenda. His justice minister says unelected judges have too much power. But opponents say the plans, which include a proposal to allow parliament to strike down Supreme Court decisions, will weaken Israel’s democratic system of checks and balances.
Missouri lawmakers adopt stricter dress code for women in state House
Lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives this week adopted a stricter dress code for women as part of a new rules package, and now requires them to cover their shoulders by wearing a jacket like a blazer, cardigan or knit blazer. The addition, which was proposed by Republican state...
Top Brazil court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Brazilian prosecutor-general’s office has asked the Supreme Court to include former president Jair Bolsonaro in its investigation of who incited the Jan. 8 riot in the nation’s capital. As the basis for its request, prosecutors in the recently formed work group to fight anti-democratic acts cited a video Bolsonaro posted on social media two days after the riot, which said Lula wasn’t elected but rather chosen by the Supreme Court and Brazil’s electoral authority. Bolsonaro deleted the post the following day. In their request, prosecutors argued that although Bolsonaro posted the video after the riot, its content was sufficient to investigate his conduct beforehand.
