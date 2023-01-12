Read full article on original website
BBC
Conor Townsend: First league goal for West Brom 'very special' for Baggies left-back
West Bromwich Albion full-back Conor Townsend said his first league goal for the club was "very special" - even more so as it capped the in-form Baggies' fine comeback win against Luton. Townsend's strike helped Albion fight back from 2-0 down to clinch a superb 3-2 victory to move them...
BBC
Georginio Rutter: Leeds United sign forward from Hoffenheim for club record fee
Leeds United have completed the signing of Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter for a club record fee. The 20-year-old Frenchman moves to Elland Road on a five-and-a-half year deal for a fee rising to 40m euros (£36m). Rutter scored 11 goals in 64 appearances for the Bundesliga club, after joining...
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Team News & Predicted Line-Ups
All the information about where to watch Chelsea play Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Report: No Breakthrough Between Chelsea And PSV For Noni Madueke
There is yet to be a breakthrough in the negotiations between Chelsea and PSV for Noni Madueke.
BBC
Slaven Bilic: Watford boss excited by youthful talent in squad
Watford boss Slaven Bilic is ready to continue giving opportunities to talented youngsters as they seek a return to the Premier League. Tobi Adeyemo, 17, marked his league debut with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Blackpool which put The Hornets third in the Championship table. Yaser Asprilla...
PHOTO: Ellis Simms caught up in angry Everton fan protests
Ellis Simms does NOT look like he's particularly enjoying being back at Everton after Sunderland loan.
BBC
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
Brentford vs. Bournemouth, live stream, channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League
Brentford and Bournemouth will be looking to bounce back from their early FA Cup exits as they return to Premier League on Saturday. The Bees were knocked out of the competition in the third round by West Ham United at the weekend. Brentford currently sits in the lower half of the Premier League table while they look to climb the standings with a win in this crucial match.
Arsenal Officially Replace Man City As EPL Title Favorites After Going Eight Points Clear
Manchester City had been the bookmakers' favorites to win the 2022/23 Premier League title from day one but that is no longer the case.
SB Nation
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Defeat To Brighton
The score doesn’t matter. Brighton win 3-0. The manager goes to the away end and prays for forgiveness after the full-time whistle. Liverpool have just suffered, perhaps, the most embarrassing defeat since Jurgen Klopp took over. There have been worse beats and more shocking ones, but there haven’t been more predictable ones. Just about everyone in the world saw this result coming, including the man in charge. That could be why he’s in front of the away end pleading with the fans at the end.
SB Nation
On This Day (15 January 1972): Brown’s Boys put an end to FA Cup third round curse
Sunderland certainly had familiar opposition as they looked to end a woeful run of FA Cup exits on this day in 1972. Sheffield Wednesday were back in town having only just been up for a league fixture, whilst Black Cats boss Alan Brown had left the Owls in 1968 so that he could take up a second spell in the Roker hot seat.
Manchester United Want Facundo Pellistri To Stay At The Club
Manchester United want young winger Facundo Pellistri to stay at the club rather than leave on loan.
SB Nation
Alexander-Arnold: Brighton Performance “Completely Unacceptable”
While some of the post-match comments from Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton yesterday sounded worryingly defeatist, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s interview with the LFC website came off more defiant and angry. He was very clearly disgusted with his side’s play on the south coast. “It’s not what we wanted...
