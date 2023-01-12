Read full article on original website
WMAZ
National Weather Service gives update on storm reports from central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — The National Weather service in Peachtree City has released storm reports for a few places in central Georgia from last week's severe weather event. While all the surveys haven't been completed yet, today's report included preliminary findings for a few counties:. Henry County. They say that...
News4Jax.com
Temperatures drop below freezing overnight again
Sunday overnight temperatures drop to the low to mid 30s. A Frost Advisory expires for most counties east of I-95 at nine in the morning on Monday. A freeze warning is in effect for Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida until nine in the morning on Monday. Monday morning begins with...
fox5atlanta.com
Friday midday forecast
Northeast Georgia could see some measurable snowfall as temperatures drop overnight. It will stay cool but be less windy on Saturday.
fox5atlanta.com
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall
Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
National Weather Service officials to survey tornado damage across Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - National Weather Service officials are expected to survey the damage to areas across Georgia that were impacted by the tornado on Thursday. After a tornado ripped through multiple areas of North Georgia on Thursday, many homeowners and business owners are looking to clean up the damage.
Cordele Dispatch
Minor damage from storms in area
Storm damage has been reported in half a dozen states, including Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Georgia. Multiple areas across the state of Georgia are reporting significant damage. Crisp County is fortunate when compared to other counties in Georgia. We do have reports of a few properties with minor damage, and throughout the event, we received multiple reports of downed power lines and downed trees over the roadway. I am grateful for the dedicated men and women of Crisp County and our state partners that have continuously worked through the night to clear roadways and restore power.
'Band Of Storms' Threaten Multiple Georgia Counties
Here's when and where they will occur.
Kemp: Severe Georgia weather kills 2, including 5-year-old
The governor said the deaths include a 5-year-old killed by a falling tree and a Georgia Department of Transportation employee who was responding to the storm.
NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down across Georgia on Thursday
The National Weather Service confirmed at least three tornados touched down across Georgia during Thursday’s violent storms. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all of Georgia. The tornadoes touched down in Spalding and Troup/Meriwether counties. An initial report of a tornado in DeKalb County was...
WAAY-TV
Rain moves out, Snow moves in
After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
Alabama Now
Severe weather, tornadoes hitting Alabama; Here’s the latest on the damage
A line of severe weather was ripping across the state of Alabama on Thursday morning leaving downed trees, flipped 18-wheelers and roof damage in its wake. Several areas of the state were under tornado watches and warning Thursday. With the National Weather Service’s Birmingham office urging those in the path...
wgxa.tv
Severe Storms; Isolated Tornadoes Possible in Middle Georgia Thursday
A strong line of thunderstorms is expected to impact Middle Georgia Thursday. As new data continues to come into the SkyWatch Weather team we are still expecting a strong cold front to impact the region Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. While the potential weather system is still a few days...
WTKR News 3
As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
An Alabama mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado decimated his shop and killed two neighbors.
wfxb.com
Tornado Outbreaks Violently Rotated Across The South
Multiple tornadoes blew through parts of several states in the South. At least 35 preliminary tornado reports were recorded as of Thursday evening. The storm swept across Alabama, Georgia, and Kentucky. As the tornadoes violently rotated through the states, power-lines were damaged, tree limbs were severed, and debris filled the...
wrganews.com
Governor declares State of Emergency due to Thursday storms
Friday, Jan. 13, 2023–8:06 a.m. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency due to the severe thunderstorms and deadly tornados that moved through the state on Thursday. Portions of Floyd, Polk, and Bartow County saw strong storms that brought down trees and power lines. More than...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures due to severe weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon. According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.
koamnewsnow.com
GA: 'I'M HOMELESS' TORNADO VICTIMS SURVEY DAMAGE
Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Video: Whale and baby calf spotted off Georgia coast
ST. CATHERINES ISLAND, Ga. — A whale and its calf were spotted off of St. Catherine’s Island, Georgia on January 7th, according to video from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Officials say this was the 11th right whale calf spotted this season. The mother whale “Spindle” is...
Tornado Survivors Speak out After Alabama and Georgia Take Hit
Over 35 tornadoes ripped through the southeast earlier this week, primarily wreaking havoc on Alabama and Georgia. Following the deadly string of storms, survivors are now speaking out about what they experienced. An overwhelming majority of survivors feel grateful to be alive as they reel from the overwhelming damage that...
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
