Georgia State

News4Jax.com

Temperatures drop below freezing overnight again

Sunday overnight temperatures drop to the low to mid 30s. A Frost Advisory expires for most counties east of I-95 at nine in the morning on Monday. A freeze warning is in effect for Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida until nine in the morning on Monday. Monday morning begins with...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Friday midday forecast

Northeast Georgia could see some measurable snowfall as temperatures drop overnight. It will stay cool but be less windy on Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall

Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

National Weather Service officials to survey tornado damage across Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - National Weather Service officials are expected to survey the damage to areas across Georgia that were impacted by the tornado on Thursday. After a tornado ripped through multiple areas of North Georgia on Thursday, many homeowners and business owners are looking to clean up the damage.
GEORGIA STATE
Cordele Dispatch

Minor damage from storms in area

Storm damage has been reported in half a dozen states, including Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Georgia. Multiple areas across the state of Georgia are reporting significant damage. Crisp County is fortunate when compared to other counties in Georgia. We do have reports of a few properties with minor damage, and throughout the event, we received multiple reports of downed power lines and downed trees over the roadway. I am grateful for the dedicated men and women of Crisp County and our state partners that have continuously worked through the night to clear roadways and restore power.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WAAY-TV

Rain moves out, Snow moves in

After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
wgxa.tv

Severe Storms; Isolated Tornadoes Possible in Middle Georgia Thursday

A strong line of thunderstorms is expected to impact Middle Georgia Thursday. As new data continues to come into the SkyWatch Weather team we are still expecting a strong cold front to impact the region Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. While the potential weather system is still a few days...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxb.com

Tornado Outbreaks Violently Rotated Across The South

Multiple tornadoes blew through parts of several states in the South. At least 35 preliminary tornado reports were recorded as of Thursday evening. The storm swept across Alabama, Georgia, and Kentucky. As the tornadoes violently rotated through the states, power-lines were damaged, tree limbs were severed, and debris filled the...
ALABAMA STATE
wrganews.com

Governor declares State of Emergency due to Thursday storms

Friday, Jan. 13, 2023–8:06 a.m. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency due to the severe thunderstorms and deadly tornados that moved through the state on Thursday. Portions of Floyd, Polk, and Bartow County saw strong storms that brought down trees and power lines. More than...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures due to severe weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon. According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.
GEORGIA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

GA: 'I'M HOMELESS' TORNADO VICTIMS SURVEY DAMAGE

Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
Outsider.com

Tornado Survivors Speak out After Alabama and Georgia Take Hit

Over 35 tornadoes ripped through the southeast earlier this week, primarily wreaking havoc on Alabama and Georgia. Following the deadly string of storms, survivors are now speaking out about what they experienced. An overwhelming majority of survivors feel grateful to be alive as they reel from the overwhelming damage that...
ALABAMA STATE

