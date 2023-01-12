ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 3 Big Things to Watch

By Michael Mulford
DallasBasketball
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LRYfL_0kCi8s6i00

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks look to avoid an 0-2 trip to LA as they take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

The Dallas Mavericks (23-19) are in Hollywood taking on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (19-22) in a star-studded TNT matchup on Thursday night.

Dallas is coming off a 113-101 loss on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers . It was the Mavs' second consecutive loss.

The Clippers blitzed the Mavs in the first half, including a 38-22 advantage in the second quarter to take a 22-point lead into halftime.

Luka Doncic got hot in the second half, finishing with 43 points on 12-22 shooting and 16-of-21 from the free throw line, but it wasn't enough to catch the Clippers at home. Doncic scored 20 of the Mavs' 23 points in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers' five-game winning streak ended on Tuesday as they fell to the Denver Nuggets, 122-109. James was out nursing a sore left ankle in that matchup, but he is available to play against Doncic for the second time this season on Thursday.

Here are the 3 big things to watch in tonight's game.

Luka vs. LeBron: Round Two

It's always a spectacle when Doncic goes head-to-head with one of his idols and one of the greatest players of all-time in James -- especially under the bright lights of Los Angeles on National TV.

Doncic and the Mavericks got the best of James and the Lakers on Christmas Day as Dallas' superstar finished with 32 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists in the 124-115 victory.

For the Lakers, they're fighting to make their way into the play-in tournament. Every single game matters more for the Lakers going forward, so expect the Mavs to get James' best showing tonight.

Feed C-Wood

In the Christmas Day matchup against the Lakers, Christian Wood dominated, finishing with 30 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and two blocks on 12-of-17 shooting from the field in arguably his best game as a Maverick ... and perhaps his entire career.

With that being said, the Lakers were without Anthony Davis for that game, who would have had his sights set on defending Wood and the rim. In tonight's contest, the Lakers will be without Davis once again as he's still ramping up from his foot injury, which bodes well for Wood and the Mavericks.

Look for Wood to continue his hot streak against the Lakers on Thursday night.

Dinwiddie's Playmaking

One aspect of the Mavericks' season so far that hasn't been talked about enough is the playmaking of Spencer Dinwiddie.

In the absence of Jalen Brunson this season, who bounced to the New York Knicks in free agency , the importance of Dinwiddie's facilitating abilities alongside Doncic have increased immensely – especially with the amount of quality ball-handlers on the roster being miniscule.

For Dinwiddie, he's a shoot-first combo guard at his core, but that doesn't mean he can't create shots for his teammates. In 23 games with the Mavericks last season, Dinwiddie averaged just 3.9 assists per game. In 41 games so far this year, his assist numbers are up to 5.2 per game in that category.

Dallas has had some underwhelming stints from Facu Campazzo and Kemba Walker, and the injury to Josh Green paired with the inconsistent minutes for rookie Jaden Hardy haven't helped much either. Whether the Mavericks add another playmaker at the trade deadline or not, though, the significance of Dinwiddie's playmaking skills will remain high for this Dallas team going forward.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks ? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

DeMarcus Cousins Secures Lakers Opportunity

The Lakers are exploring some options right now. DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk

Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols Once Flirted With Devin Booker On TV

Devin Booker has no shortage of female NBA fans, and former ESPN journalist Rachel Nichols seemingly appeared to be one of them when she flirted with the Phoenix Suns star on national TV. Last season, as the Suns were staring at elimination in Game 6 of the Finals, former Nichols...
PHOENIX, AZ
OnlyHomers

Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury

The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
PHILADELPHIA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy