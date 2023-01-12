Little Falls dance team finishes third in Pierz meet

The Little Falls Lindy’s Dance team struggled in their last meet, as both the Jazz and Kick teams came in last among 10 teams in Edina, Saturday, Jan. 7. The Jazz team finished with 250 out of 500 points and the Kick finished with 285 out of 500.

In the skills category, the Jazz team finished earning 47 points out of 100, with 22 points on the technique of the turns and 25 points on the leaps and jumps.

The Jazz earned 26 points for creativity and 27 for visual effectiveness, totaling 53 for the choreography.

In the difficulty category, the dancers earned 26 for the routine, 24 for transitions and formations and 26 in the difficulty of skills, adding up to 76 out of 150.

As far as the execution went, they were given their lowest score of 47 out of 100, being given a 23 for degree of accuracy and a 24 for their placement and control.

For the routine effectiveness, the team earned a 27 out of 50, accumulating a total 250 out of 500 on the night.

The Kick team fared a little better despite the last place finish. They were most effective in the choreography category, earning 29 points for creativity and 32 points for visual effectiveness, totalling 61 points.

They scored 56 in the kicks category, earning 28 points each in their kicking technique and height.

They finished with 86 points in the difficulty category, earning 31 points for their kicks, 28 for their formations and transitions and 27 for the difficulty of the routine choreography.

They struggled the most in their execution, as they were given their lowest score, a 53, earning 26 for their degree of accuracy and 27 for placement and control and in the routine effectiveness, they were given 29 points.

Little Falls looked to rebound in its next meet, in Pierz, Monday, Jan. 9.

They fared much better, with both the Jazz and Kick teams finishing in third out of five teams.

The Jazz team finished with a total of 261 points, with the best scores coming from routine effectiveness and their choreography.

In the routine effectiveness, the dancers were given a 29 out of 50. In their Choreography they clearly impressed the judges, earning 28 for visual effectiveness and 26 for their creativity.

The team’s skills and execution earned the lowest scores, but they still earned a respectable 50 points in each category. They earned 24 points for their techniques of turns and 26 for their leaps and jumps.

In the execution category, they scored pretty well in their placement and control, being given 27 points, but they were given 23 points for their degree of accuracy.

Lastly, they finished with 78 points in the difficulty category, earning 26 points for the formations and transitions, the routine choreography and the skills.

The Little Falls Kick team finished with a total score of 295, with its best performance coming from the choreography again, earning 65 points, 32 for creativity and 33 for visual effectiveness.

The dancers scored well in the difficulty category as well, being given 90 points. They scored 32 for the difficulty of their kicks, 30 for the routine choreography and 28 for their transitions and formations.

In their routine effectiveness, they were given 31 points out of 50. In the execution category, they were given 53 points, earning 26 for placement and control and 27 for their degree of accuracy.

In the kicks category, they finished with 56 points. They were given 30 points for their height and 26 for their techniques.

The Little Falls dancers’ next performance will be in Foley, Saturday, Jan. 14.