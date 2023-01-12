Read full article on original website
Central Illinois events celebrating Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an American federal holiday marking the birthday of one of the most prominent leaders during the Civil Rights Movement. Many Central Illinois communities are celebrating the day with special events. Countywide Celebration at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts Krannert Center, UrbanaJan. 15: 4:30 – […]
What’s open and closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day?
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on the third Monday of January each year. Wondering which places will be open and closed in observance of the holiday? See below for a list of holiday hours for a number of national and local services. Champaign-Urbana administrative offices and libraries Champaign Closed […]
smilepolitely.com
H Mart to open in Urbana’s former Save A Lot location
According to Chicago Korea Times (translated to English from Korean), the popular Korean grocery store H Mart is taking over the space previously occupied by Save A Lot in Urbana. The store is considered a premier Asian food grocery in the United States. For a minute there, that vacant Save...
smilepolitely.com
The VFW #630 restaurant is closed
Effective today, the restaurant inside Urbana’s VFW #630 is closed. The kitchen was run by Chefs Zachary Bronson and Katrina Downes, who previously worked in the kitchen at Radio Maria. The chef duo competed in last October’s 7th Artisan Cup & Fork event with a pork tenderloin roulade with local vegetables and polenta.
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
New Secretary of State discusses plans for modernizing the office
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias highlighted his plans for modernizing the office while visiting a driver services facility in Bloomington Thursday. “We are looking at digital IDs, digital driver’s licenses, a skip the line program, we’re also looking at driving simulators,” Giannoulias said. After winning the 2022 midterm election, Giannoulias […]
videtteonline.com
Keyser named ISU's College of Engineering founding dean
Dr. Thomas Keyser was named the founding dean for Illinois State University's College of Engineering. Provost Aondover Tarhule announced Keyser's new role would begin April 1. "He brings a wealth of experience, a deep knowledge of the engineering education landscape and shares our vision of diversifying the profession. His knowledge will be key in helping design the facilities and in recruiting a diverse community of students, faculty and staff," Tarhule said.
Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing teens in Washington located
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Two missing teens have been located, according to Washington Police Dept. Facebook. The two teens had been reported missing since Jan. 9th.
WAND TV
Decatur PD, City encourage residents to register security cameras
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Decatur and the Decatur Police Department are encouraging city residents and business owners to register their external security systems with DPD. Registering a camera will not give DPD access to the camera feed. Rather, it provides a location and other information that...
wglt.org
Normal’s 2nd cannabis dispensary plans to open in Chinese restaurant building
Bloomington-Normal could soon see the opening of its third cannabis dispensary. And then a fourth. The Normal Zoning Board of Appeals on Jan. 19 will hear a proposal to open High Haven at 106 Mall Drive, Normal, in the building now occupied by the Mandarin Garden restaurant. Mandarin Garden has operated in that location since 1990, though recently it’s only done carryout in part due to hiring challenges, according to the Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene blog.
WAND TV
Temporary emergency housing provided to displaced tenants of Champaign Park Apartments
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign City Council will be considering the approval of up to $350,000 to provide temporary emergency housing for tenants displaced from Champaign Park Apartments. The council will take up the measure on January 17 for discussion. The City has been helping tenants at the apartment...
Central Illinois Proud
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
videtteonline.com
Second cannabis dispensary to open in Bloomington-Normal
A second cannabis dispensary in Bloomington-Normal will potentially open in the place of a restaurant. WGLT reports that High Haven is looking to take the space of Mandarin Garden, a Chinese restaurant that has been in business since 1990. The Normal Zone Board of Appeals will hear a proposal from...
1470 WMBD
PPD’s first Anti-Violence Initiative special detail of the year held
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the first special detail of the new year that’s part of his Anti-Violence initiative is complete. The chief says seven people were arrested Wednesday, 54 vehicles were stopped, a gun and illegal drugs were seized, and 39 officers from local and state police took part.
1470 WMBD
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
Central Illinois Proud
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Peoria County
UPDATE— Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins released a statement online stating at approximately 10:09 a.m. deputies responded to the Kickapoo Shell Gas Station at 7200 N. Kickapoo Edwards Rd. where two individuals were unresponsive in their vehicle at the gas pumps, possibly due to an overdose. He wrote when...
WAND TV
Federally endangered animal caught after being found in Bloomington garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (25 News Now) - Suspicious sounds in a Bloomington family’s garage turned out to be a federally protected ring-tailed lemur. The Miller Park Zoo says the lemur, nicknamed “Julian” after King Julian of the Madagascar movies, was collected by zoo staff and transferred to the zoo.
WAND TV
Crash reported on U.S. Rt. 45 at Champaign, Douglas County line
(WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers were called out to a crash on U.S. Rt. 45 at the Champaign and Douglas County line Friday morning. Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed. The northbound lane reopened around 12:30 p.m. The crash involved a semi, and one person was taken to...
Central Illinois Proud
Man in viral animal abuse video sentenced
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Dunlap man at the center of an animal abuse scandal last summer was sentenced to four years in prison Friday. Nicholas Prince, 39, was in court and pleaded guilty to animal torture regarding an incident captured on video of him beating a 13-month-old German Shepherd named Mika.
