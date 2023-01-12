Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
German Defence Minister Lambrecht announces resignation
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz for her dismissal, she said in a statement on Monday, the culmination of growing scepticism about her ability to bring the German army into shape against the backdrop of the Ukraine war. “Today I asked the...
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
The Russian missile that wiped out an apartment block was designed to sink aircraft carriers and can't be shot down by Ukraine, says its airforce
The Russian missile that caused dozens of casualties at an apartment block in Dnipro can carry a 2,000-pound warhead, said the Ukraine Air Force.
1470 WMBD
Zimbabwe police arrest 25 opposition members ahead of presidential election
HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwean police on Saturday fired teargas at an opposition party gathering in Harare and arrested 25 of its members, including two members of parliament, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) said. The arrests come after a wave of politically motivated violence against opposition supporters in rural...
1470 WMBD
Tens of thousands of Spanish health workers protest for better future
MADRID (Reuters) – Tens of thousands of health workers protested in Madrid on Sunday over what they say is the destruction of the public health system by the conservative regional government. Dressed in white coats and banging drums, many chanted: “Cutting public health is criminal.”. The Madrid regional...
1470 WMBD
French foreign minister summons Iran’s top diplomat over execution of British-Iranian accused of spying
PARIS (Reuters) – French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires in Paris on Saturday over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying, the ministry said in a statement. “He was also warned that Iran’s repeated violations of international law cannot go unanswered, particularly...
1470 WMBD
Kishida says G7 should show strong will on Russia’s Ukraine invasion
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday that the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May should demonstrate a strong will to uphold international order and rule of law after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a news conference in Washington a day after a...
1470 WMBD
Zelenskiy says battle for Soledar, other eastern Ukraine cities continues
(Reuters) – Ukrainian forces are continuing to fight Russian troops in Soledar and other cities in eastern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a late-night video address on Friday. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Diane Craft)
1470 WMBD
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that the United States would likely hit the statutory limit on its debt on Jan. 19, forcing the Treasury to take “extraordinary measures” to prevent a default. “Once the limit is reached, Treasury will need to...
1470 WMBD
Daughter of Thailand’s exiled former PM Thaksin to seek premiership
BANGKOK (Reuters) – The daughter of Thailand’s self-exiled former leader Thaksin Shinawatra has declared her readiness to run for prime minister in an election this year, as the main opposition seeks to regain power after being ousted in a coup eight years ago. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whose father Thaksin...
1470 WMBD
Israel’s Netanyahu defends plan to rein in judiciary
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu defended on Friday a proposed shakeup of the judiciary but also indicated changes could be made to draft legislation that critics say would damage democracy and the independence of courts. The 73-year-old political veteran, who is on trial for corruption charges that...
1470 WMBD
Putin says Russian military operation going well in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the military operation in Ukraine had gained positive momentum and that he hoped his soldiers would deliver more wins after Russia claimed control of the eastern Ukrainian salt-mining town of Soledar. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one...
1470 WMBD
Protests against pension reform must be peaceful, France’s largest union says
PARIS (Reuters) – Protests against a planned pension reform should remain peaceful, the head of France’s largest labour union said on Monday, ahead of strikes and demonstrations which could disrupt parts of public life later this week. In a rare act of unity, all unions have announced a...
Comments / 0