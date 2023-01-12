ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1470 WMBD

German Defence Minister Lambrecht announces resignation

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz for her dismissal, she said in a statement on Monday, the culmination of growing scepticism about her ability to bring the German army into shape against the backdrop of the Ukraine war. “Today I asked the...
1470 WMBD

Zimbabwe police arrest 25 opposition members ahead of presidential election

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwean police on Saturday fired teargas at an opposition party gathering in Harare and arrested 25 of its members, including two members of parliament, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) said. The arrests come after a wave of politically motivated violence against opposition supporters in rural...
1470 WMBD

Tens of thousands of Spanish health workers protest for better future

MADRID (Reuters) – Tens of thousands of health workers protested in Madrid on Sunday over what they say is the destruction of the public health system by the conservative regional government. Dressed in white coats and banging drums, many chanted: “Cutting public health is criminal.”. The Madrid regional...
1470 WMBD

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that the United States would likely hit the statutory limit on its debt on Jan. 19, forcing the Treasury to take “extraordinary measures” to prevent a default. “Once the limit is reached, Treasury will need to...
WASHINGTON STATE
1470 WMBD

Daughter of Thailand’s exiled former PM Thaksin to seek premiership

BANGKOK (Reuters) – The daughter of Thailand’s self-exiled former leader Thaksin Shinawatra has declared her readiness to run for prime minister in an election this year, as the main opposition seeks to regain power after being ousted in a coup eight years ago. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whose father Thaksin...
1470 WMBD

Israel’s Netanyahu defends plan to rein in judiciary

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu defended on Friday a proposed shakeup of the judiciary but also indicated changes could be made to draft legislation that critics say would damage democracy and the independence of courts. The 73-year-old political veteran, who is on trial for corruption charges that...
1470 WMBD

Putin says Russian military operation going well in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the military operation in Ukraine had gained positive momentum and that he hoped his soldiers would deliver more wins after Russia claimed control of the eastern Ukrainian salt-mining town of Soledar. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one...
1470 WMBD

Protests against pension reform must be peaceful, France’s largest union says

PARIS (Reuters) – Protests against a planned pension reform should remain peaceful, the head of France’s largest labour union said on Monday, ahead of strikes and demonstrations which could disrupt parts of public life later this week. In a rare act of unity, all unions have announced a...

