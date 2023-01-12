Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
This Handy Guide Will Help You Figure Out What Maine Animal Made Tracks in the Snow
Walking around after the big snowstorm this past weekend, you may have come across some animal tracks. Whether you live in a busy Maine town, or out in the sticks, wildlife is all around us. It's one of the many reasons Maine is such a great place to live. I...
Seacoast Current
Who Won $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot Bought in York County, Maine?
Excitement is high with mystery in the air as employees at the Maine Lottery that sold the Mega Millions ticket with an annuity jackpot of $1.35 billion wonder who bought it. The sole jackpot winning ticket with a cash value of $724.6 million was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon. When it was purchased, where and by whom are still unknown.
Registration is Soon for Maine’s Tri for a Cure and It’s First Come First Serve
Tri for a Cure is Maine’s only all-women triathlon and also the largest triathlon in the state. But this is so much more than a race. It truly is a celebration of hope, determination, and courage as women raise millions of dollars to fight cancer in Maine while supporting each other and amazing themselves. I've done a leg of this triathlon a couple of times in my life. There is nothing more inspiring than this day. For the first time in the history of the Tri, registration will be on a FIRST COME FIRST SERVE basis - so don't delay.
Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine’s Endangered Species List?
One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore. Whether it's a rocky coastline, quiet...
Local Couple Hopes To Re-Open Much Loved East Vassalboro Store
Locally run corner stores and convenience stores have always been a staple of small town life in Maine. Generally located along one of the town's main roads, these stores typically offer convenience items, a small grocery selection, beer, soda, and deli foods (like pizza and subs). Some even have gas pumps. Stores like these provide people who don't want to travel "into town" a place to get the basics.
cntraveler.com
My Favorite Airbnb: A Beautiful Maine Cottage That’s Straight Out of a Nancy Meyers Movie
$234 at Airbnb (starting price) It rained the entire time we were in Maine—all three days of it. It was not only our first visit to the state, but also my husband’s birthday weekend. Under any other circumstances, I’d have spent my time standing at the window, glowering up at the sky. But tucked away into the Sparrow’s Nest, I was grateful for my time indoors. If there ever was a spot that made it easy to burrow in and get cozy, this was it.
mainepublic.org
'Mud season' conditions keeping Maine loggers out of the woods
The warm winter weather is not just a problem for snowmobilers and skiers, it's also keeping loggers out of the woods. Dana Doran of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine says loggers depend on frozen ground to cut wood without eroding soils, so winter is usually go time for logging contractors.
wabi.tv
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
southarkansassun.com
Maine To Receive $450 One-Time Payments Under American Rescue Plan Act
Eligible residents of Maine will be receiving $450 worth of one-time payments under the American Rescue Plan Act. To date, no exact schedule has been provided but the payments are expected to be received in a week or so. Maine Governor Janet Mills has signed a $474 million spending package...
This Huge Maine Log Home Airbnb With Stunning Sunday River Views is Ultimate Rustic Luxury
A weekend away in the mountains might be just the thing you need to look forward to this winter. Whether or not you dabble in skiing or snowboarding, a change of scenery is always nice during these long winter months, especially when the scenery happens to be beautiful. Skiing is...
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
observer-me.com
Why the Maine woods sometimes sound like a horror movie
The first night in her new rural Maine home, shrill screams woke Lindsey Abbott from a sound sleep. She’d just moved from Portland to a 10-acre homestead in Durham and found herself seriously questioning that life choice. “I was in a city where I am used to hearing traffic,”...
Here’s When New Hampshire, Maine Aroma Joe’s is Giving Out Free Coffee in January
Yes, Aroma Joe's did, and any coffee lover is all for it, especially if dropping bucks on coffee is in your DNA. I'm not a coffee person, except for iced with mocha and whole milk or fluffy, blended deliciousness, but guess what? I can still jump on this "free coffee" thing from Aroma Joe's, because they're including hot and iced coffee.
WPFO
'It just didn't feel right:' Solar contractor issue leads Maine families to contact I-Team
SANFORD (WGME) -- Trying to go green has left at least two Maine families in the red, after they claim a local residential solar contractor failed to follow through with their projects. "It is a hit on the budget," Sanford resident David Martin said. "We didn't plan for this." Martin...
The Maine Monitor
The story behind Downeast Maine’s designation as a National Heritage Area
Blueberry barrens near Main Street in Columbia Falls. Photo by Kate Cough. On December 29, the proposal to create the Downeast Maine National Heritage Area (NHA) was signed into law by President Biden, making it the 56th in the country and the first in Maine. The designation recognizes the national contributions of Downeast Maine’s natural resources industries, including wild blueberries, fishing and forestry.
wabi.tv
Light snow and icy mix move inland tonight and continue through tomorrow
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow and icy mix have already made it to the coastline and will continue to push inland tonight and through tomorrow. Interior down east locations will start as some snow before we see that transition to sleet and freezing rain overnight into Monday. Light snow pushes northward over northern and western Maine overnight tonight. As we get into tomorrow morning the low continues to retrograde back towards the coastline. This will intensify precipitation and continue to push in widespread sleet and freezing rain, especially for the DownEast coastline and eastern Maine. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain continue through the day on Monday across the entire state. Icy mixed precipitation combined with gusty winds gusting out of the north up to 30 mph inland and up to 40 mph along the coast, will likely cause widespread power outages. The morning commute will be hazardous, take it easy if you must be out on the roads tomorrow. As the low pulls away into the Maritimes cold air rushes in behind the system and we may see a change–over from icy mix back over to snow on Monday night. With all of that being said, we have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for tomorrow. Total sleet accumulations look to range between .25″, in western Maine, to upwards of an 1.5″ across eastern Maine and DownEast. Highest sleet accumulations look to be over the DownEast interior and coastal sections and up through eastern Aroostook county. Freezing rain totals are a bit trickier but it is looking like more than .50″ of ice will be possible DownEast, with less amounts further north and west. The highest freezing rain totals look to be over eastern Maine. Snow could accumulate 1-3″ on top of sleet and ice for locations south of Greenville and Millinocket; locations north could expect between 3-4″. Low pressure will exit the area Monday night and early Tuesday followed by drier and brighter weather Tuesday as a weak ridge of high pressure builds in. Tuesday will feature partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s.
observer-me.com
5 big changes from the new Maine high school basketball classification proposal
The Maine Principals’ Association Basketball Committee has approved a new draft for classifications that is awaiting approval by the Classification Committee on Jan. 19. Here are five changes you should be aware of moving forward. Class AA is gone. The demolition of Class AA is easily the biggest story...
Central Maine Event Center Closing Permanently
In addition to all of the death and turmoil, the pandemic upended so many great businesses. And, it appears, that trend continues. According to the KJ, The Elm event center will close its doors permanently. The owner of the building. Bill Mitchell, bought the old Bourque-Lanigan American Legion Post 5...
95.9 WCYY
Augusta, ME
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.https://wcyy.com
Comments / 0