Marietta M. Welborn, 87 of Staunton, passed away at 5 PM on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her residence in Staunton. She was born on October 15, 1935, in Staunton the daughter of the late Joseph and Lena (Colpi) Cheragotti. She married Daniel Welborn in 1975 and he passed away in January 2003.

STAUNTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO