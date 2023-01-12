ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, IL

Death of Jeffrey Scott Timmermeier

Jeffrey Scott Timmermeier, 60 of Litchfield, died at his residence on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 12:29 p.m. He was born on November 2, 1962, in Alton to Robert “Mike” Michael Timmermeier and Janet L. Stahl Timmermeier. He married Tracy D. Drake Timmermeier on July 8, 1989, in...
LITCHFIELD, IL
Death of Clara Marie Mansholt

Clara Marie Mansholt, 94 of Staunton, passed away at 8:40 PM on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Heritage Health in Staunton. She was born on July 6, 1928, the daughter of the late Harry and Margaret (Zdlikofer) Senaldi. She married Marcus A. Mansholt on December 20, 1958, in Mississippi and he passed away on July 14, 2017.
STAUNTON, IL
Death of Marietta M. Welborn

Marietta M. Welborn, 87 of Staunton, passed away at 5 PM on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her residence in Staunton. She was born on October 15, 1935, in Staunton the daughter of the late Joseph and Lena (Colpi) Cheragotti. She married Daniel Welborn in 1975 and he passed away in January 2003.
STAUNTON, IL
Death of Aaron Tytus Robbins

Aaron Tytus Robbins, 74 of Benld, died at Community Memorial Hospital, Staunton on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 5:22 a.m. He was born on April 10, 1948, in Grassy, MO to Bill Robbins and Rosemary Fowler Baker. He married Portia Diane Goad Robbins on November 29, 1968, in Saint Louis,...
BENLD, IL

