ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

UN envoy encouraged by intensified efforts to end Yemen war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen said Monday he is encouraged by intensified regional and international diplomatic activity to end the country’s eight-year conflict. He urged the warring parties to work toward “a shared vision” with concrete steps to restore peace to the Arab world’s poorest nation.
1470 WMBD

Putin says Russian military operation going well in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the military operation in Ukraine had gained positive momentum and that he hoped his soldiers would deliver more wins after Russia claimed control of the eastern Ukrainian salt-mining town of Soledar. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one...
WLNS

Zelensky draws comparisons between ‘Ruscism’ and Nazism in Saturday address

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drew comparisons between “Ruscism” and Nazism on Saturday, following another barrage of Russian missile strikes that battered cities across Ukraine. Zelensky pointed to a particular apartment building in Dnipro that was destroyed in Saturday’s missile strikes in his nightly address. “This apartment block in Dnipro was on a street called Naberezhna Peremohy,” he said, […]
1470 WMBD

Biden’s counsel finds five more classified pages at president’s Delaware home

WILMINGTON, DE. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden’s counsel said on Saturday that five additional pages with classified markings were discovered at the president’s Wilmington, Delaware, home on Thursday, and they were immediately handed over to Justice Department officials. Biden’s special counsel, Richard Sauber, said he traveled to Biden’s...
WILMINGTON, DE
1470 WMBD

Daughter of Thailand’s exiled former PM Thaksin to seek premiership

BANGKOK (Reuters) – The daughter of Thailand’s self-exiled former leader Thaksin Shinawatra has declared her readiness to run for prime minister in an election this year, as the main opposition seeks to regain power after being ousted in a coup eight years ago. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whose father Thaksin...
1470 WMBD

Israel’s Netanyahu defends plan to rein in judiciary

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu defended on Friday a proposed shakeup of the judiciary but also indicated changes could be made to draft legislation that critics say would damage democracy and the independence of courts. The 73-year-old political veteran, who is on trial for corruption charges that...
1470 WMBD

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that the United States would likely hit the statutory limit on its debt on Jan. 19, forcing the Treasury to take “extraordinary measures” to prevent a default. “Once the limit is reached, Treasury will need to...
WASHINGTON STATE
1470 WMBD

Zimbabwe police arrest 25 opposition members ahead of presidential election

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwean police on Saturday fired teargas at an opposition party gathering in Harare and arrested 25 of its members, including two members of parliament, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) said. The arrests come after a wave of politically motivated violence against opposition supporters in rural...
1470 WMBD

Suspected Islamists kill at least 5 people in east Congo church bomb attack

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) -At least five people were killed and 15 wounded in a suspected Islamist militant bomb attack during a Sunday service at a Protestant church in the eastern Congolese city of Kasindi, on the border with Uganda, the military said. An army spokesman said the...
1470 WMBD

Tens of thousands of Spanish health workers protest for better future

MADRID (Reuters) – Tens of thousands of health workers protested in Madrid on Sunday over what they say is the destruction of the public health system by the conservative regional government. Dressed in white coats and banging drums, many chanted: “Cutting public health is criminal.”. The Madrid regional...
1470 WMBD

At least 16 killed in Nepal air crash – army spokesman

KATHMANDU (Reuters) – At least 16 people were killed on Sunday after an aircraft crashed in western Nepal’s Pokhara, an army spokesman said, as hundreds of rescue workers scoured the hillside crash site. “”We expect to recover more bodies,” Krishna Bhandari told Reuters. “The plane has broken into...
1470 WMBD

Violence at Indonesia nickel smelter protest kills 2, dozens detained

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Two workers were killed in clashes and rioting at an Indonesian nickel smelting facility at the weekend, officials said on Monday, after violence erupted during a protest by a labour group demanding better pay and safety. An Indonesian and a Chinese worker were killed during the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy