Germany calls for special tribunal against Russia over Ukraine war
THE HAGUE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Monday for the establishment of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Former Russian mercenary commander fled to Norway and is willing to give evidence of its worst crimes in Ukraine, lawyer says
Andrey Medvedev is willing to be a whistleblower and will participate in any war-crime investigations into the Wagner Group, his lawyer told Insider.
UN envoy encouraged by intensified efforts to end Yemen war
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen said Monday he is encouraged by intensified regional and international diplomatic activity to end the country’s eight-year conflict. He urged the warring parties to work toward “a shared vision” with concrete steps to restore peace to the Arab world’s poorest nation.
1470 WMBD
Kishida says G7 should show strong will on Russia’s Ukraine invasion
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday that the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May should demonstrate a strong will to uphold international order and rule of law after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a news conference in Washington a day after a...
1470 WMBD
Putin says Russian military operation going well in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the military operation in Ukraine had gained positive momentum and that he hoped his soldiers would deliver more wins after Russia claimed control of the eastern Ukrainian salt-mining town of Soledar. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one...
American imprisoned in Iran since 2015 begins hunger strike
An American who has been imprisoned in Iran for more than seven years began a hunger strike on Monday, which marked the anniversary of a prisoner exchange from which he was excluded.
1470 WMBD
U.S. strongly committed to Japan’s defense, Biden tells Kishida, hails military boost
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday that the United States remained strongly committed to its alliance with Japan and praised Tokyo’s “historic” defense reforms. Kishida is in Washington on the last stop in a tour of the G7 industrial...
Zelensky draws comparisons between ‘Ruscism’ and Nazism in Saturday address
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drew comparisons between “Ruscism” and Nazism on Saturday, following another barrage of Russian missile strikes that battered cities across Ukraine. Zelensky pointed to a particular apartment building in Dnipro that was destroyed in Saturday’s missile strikes in his nightly address. “This apartment block in Dnipro was on a street called Naberezhna Peremohy,” he said, […]
1470 WMBD
Biden’s counsel finds five more classified pages at president’s Delaware home
WILMINGTON, DE. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden’s counsel said on Saturday that five additional pages with classified markings were discovered at the president’s Wilmington, Delaware, home on Thursday, and they were immediately handed over to Justice Department officials. Biden’s special counsel, Richard Sauber, said he traveled to Biden’s...
1470 WMBD
Daughter of Thailand’s exiled former PM Thaksin to seek premiership
BANGKOK (Reuters) – The daughter of Thailand’s self-exiled former leader Thaksin Shinawatra has declared her readiness to run for prime minister in an election this year, as the main opposition seeks to regain power after being ousted in a coup eight years ago. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whose father Thaksin...
1470 WMBD
Israel’s Netanyahu defends plan to rein in judiciary
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu defended on Friday a proposed shakeup of the judiciary but also indicated changes could be made to draft legislation that critics say would damage democracy and the independence of courts. The 73-year-old political veteran, who is on trial for corruption charges that...
1470 WMBD
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that the United States would likely hit the statutory limit on its debt on Jan. 19, forcing the Treasury to take “extraordinary measures” to prevent a default. “Once the limit is reached, Treasury will need to...
1470 WMBD
Zimbabwe police arrest 25 opposition members ahead of presidential election
HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwean police on Saturday fired teargas at an opposition party gathering in Harare and arrested 25 of its members, including two members of parliament, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) said. The arrests come after a wave of politically motivated violence against opposition supporters in rural...
1470 WMBD
Suspected Islamists kill at least 5 people in east Congo church bomb attack
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) -At least five people were killed and 15 wounded in a suspected Islamist militant bomb attack during a Sunday service at a Protestant church in the eastern Congolese city of Kasindi, on the border with Uganda, the military said. An army spokesman said the...
1470 WMBD
Tens of thousands of Spanish health workers protest for better future
MADRID (Reuters) – Tens of thousands of health workers protested in Madrid on Sunday over what they say is the destruction of the public health system by the conservative regional government. Dressed in white coats and banging drums, many chanted: “Cutting public health is criminal.”. The Madrid regional...
1470 WMBD
At least 16 killed in Nepal air crash – army spokesman
KATHMANDU (Reuters) – At least 16 people were killed on Sunday after an aircraft crashed in western Nepal’s Pokhara, an army spokesman said, as hundreds of rescue workers scoured the hillside crash site. “”We expect to recover more bodies,” Krishna Bhandari told Reuters. “The plane has broken into...
1470 WMBD
Violence at Indonesia nickel smelter protest kills 2, dozens detained
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Two workers were killed in clashes and rioting at an Indonesian nickel smelting facility at the weekend, officials said on Monday, after violence erupted during a protest by a labour group demanding better pay and safety. An Indonesian and a Chinese worker were killed during the...
