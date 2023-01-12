ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Jessica Seinfeld, 51, Wears Hot Pink Swimsuit In St. Barts With Husband Jerry, 68: Photos

Cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld, 51, wowed in a hot pink swimsuit while enjoying a vacation with her husband, Jerry Seinfeld, 68, on Dec. 20 (see PHOTOS HERE). The blonde beauty accessorized her St. Barts beach look with a pair of brown tortoiseshell sunglasses, gold necklaces, and droplet earrings. She was pictured cuddling with the Seinfeld star, as they gazed at the ocean. Later, they were even spotted taking a swim together!
bravotv.com

Melissa Gorga Reveals Her Newly Straightened Teeth

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member showed her smile transformation after finishing her Invisalign treatment. Back in 2018, Melissa Gorga did an “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram and a fan inquired about her getting “veneers” to make her pearly whites look their best. “Nope, all mine! Thank you!” The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member responded, denying any dental cosmetic procedures.
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older

New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
shefinds

We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40

Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
bravotv.com

Garcelle, Her Sons, and Her Grandson Had a “Lovely Dinner” with Lisa Vanderpump

Their “amazing” dinner took place shortly after it was confirmed that Garcelle will appear on Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. Lisa Vanderpump and Garcelle Beauvais may not have appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills together, but they share a unique connection: LVP is Garcelle’s son’s boss.
shefinds

MUAs Agree: This Is The Most Unflattering Lipstick Color For Women Over 40

As much as we love a great foundation, bronzer, liquid eyeliner, or even blush, you have to admit there’s sometimes a steep learning curve with these products. But while you’re working on perfecting your cat’s eye or contouring skills, one makeup product is always there for you to provide an instant glow: lipstick. Lipstick is neither difficult to master nor does it require shelling out more than a few dollars to procure a really great shade that works for you. But therein lies the challenge: not all shades will give you a pick-me-up and some can actually make you look like you missed a few zzz’s last night. And if you’re more conscious of dark shadows and circles on your skin that may be appearing as a result of age (or simply because sleep is hard to come by at times), choosing the right lipstick shade is more important than ever.
bravotv.com

Katie Reveals What It Was Like to Film Vanderpump Rules with Tom Amid Divorce, Raquel Drama

Ahead of Vanderpump Rules Season 10, Katie also revealed where she stands with both Raquel Leviss and Lala Kent. The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer not only confirmed the romance rumors about Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss but also teased the fallout that occurs as a result. And nobody was more affected by said fallout than Tom’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney.
ETOnline.com

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Drops Steamy New Collection for Valentine's Day: Shop Corsets, Boxers, Sleep and More

If there's anyone that can bring out our inner bad gal on Valentine's Day, it's Rihanna. The pop star (and upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performer)'s lingerie and loungewear line, Savage X Fenty, just dropped its Valentine's Day edit and it might be the hottest collection yet. From rose-embroidered bustiers and crotchless catsuits to lace boxers, satin sleep sets and more, Savage X's latest lingerie collection is sure to make Valentine's Day 2023 sizzle.

