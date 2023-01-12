Read full article on original website
Haiti left with no elected government officials as it spirals towards anarchy
The last 10 remaining senators in Haiti’s parliament have officially left office, leaving the country without a single democratically elected government official. The expiration of the officials’ terms at midnight on Monday formally concluded their time in office – and with it, the last semblance of democratic order in the beleaguered Caribbean nation.
Haitians flock for passports to reach US under new program
Haitians seeking to escape from poverty and despair are flocking to government offices hoping to get a passport and perhaps their ticket to life in America under a new US immigration program. At the main migration office in Port-au-Prince, the crowd is so big that security officers keep the metal...
Haiti crisis: how did it get so bad, what is the role of gangs, and is there a way out?
Earlier this week, the terms of Haiti’s last 10 remaining senators officially expired, leaving the Caribbean country without a single elected government official as it faces a set of intersecting catastrophes: famine, cholera, devastating gang violence, fuel shortages and economic collapse. “The situation is unprecedented in Haiti’s history,” Prof...
Haiti’s popular international jazz festival is back. But it’s not in Port-au-Prince
Some big names in jazz are headed to Haiti amid turmoil. But they aren’t going to Port-au-Prince.
Canada sanctions ex-President Martelly’s brother-in-law and a former Haitian politician
The Canadian government added more names Friday to its sanction list involving Haitian political figures and business people. The sanctions were announced by Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly, and target two members of the Haitian elite: businessman Charles Saint-Rémy and former lawmaker Arnel Bélizaire. The two...
US will begin expelling Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who cross border illegally, White House says
The Biden administration will begin expelling migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration while opening a number of legal pathways for people to legally claim asylum, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.Mr Biden announced the new policies in a speech at the White House at 11.15 am, just one day after he said he intends to make his first visit to the US-Mexico border next week when he visits Mexico for a trilateral summit with the Mexican and Canadian heads of government....
A new cholera outbreak is killing hundreds in Haiti. Scientists think it's the same strain that was brought to the country by UN troops more than a decade ago.
The current strain of cholera fueling an outbreak in Haiti is likely related to the strain that caused the 2010 outbreak, according to scientists.
