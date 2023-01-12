Vinton BOE Elects New President

MCARTHUR – Vinton County Board of Education members were in deadlock Tuesday night as they grappled with who would be holding the gavel as president of the school board for 2023.

Cindy Strausbaugh and Mary Ann Hale were the nominees.

Strausbaugh had the support of Jason Radabaugh and Misty Napier.

Hale had the support of Scarlet Newton.

When adding in the fact that Strausbaugh and Hale were abstaining from voting not only for themselves but each other, the choice as to who would be president appeared to be at an impasse because neither candidate was able to get a majority – three of five affirmative votes.

Treasurer Erica Zinn that had never happened before, so she and others did a quick query of state code for guidance.

Citing state code, Zinn said nominees could vote for themselves.

During the fourth round of voting – Strausbaugh voted for herself, joined by Radabaugh and Napier to be elected president. Hale abstained from voting for herself and Strausbaugh.

Hale was unanimously elected as vice president.

Essentially the election flip-flops the status quo with Strausbaugh, who had been vice president, now as president and Hale, who had been president, as vice president.

In other business, Laura Martin made a speech about school district’s shortcomings. In November, Martin resigned from the BOE but did not offer any reason as to why.

“I’d like to say that our school system may appear to be successful in many ways, but in reality our test scores are below average especially at the middle school and high school,” she said. “Being out of school during covid hurt many pre-schoolers to get a good start at school and put many others behind because of homeschooling.”

Martin said with all the data that is available, tracking should be done to find teachers with low student scores so as to help improve their teaching skills.

Elected to a four-year term in 2021, Martin was critical of the school system so she sought many changes to policy and procedure, particularly as it related to school discipline, during her tenure with the BOE. Martin said discipline is a serious problem.

“I was told more than once that we are to trust our administrators to do their job,” she said. “This is a public school system so our problems aren’t being solved internally. The staff, community and parents need to be made aware of the problems and resolve them – not just hide the wrongs and think the problem will go away, that it won’t be noticed. Each time this is done, our school system weakens.”

Martin said when students, faculty or staff present a problem to the administration, they should be listened to, not ignored or punished.

“What goes on should not be covered up just for us to look good,” she said. “Leaders’ job is to help invite others under them to do their best and be their best. Don’t just settle for OK… For a lot of issues, the administration does not allow anyone with the truth to be a part of the discussion because the truth would ruin people’s names and powers. There are problems here that need to be fixed not hidden.”

Martin said school system’s job is to serve the students.

“Our kids are your reason for being here. Are you sure you are doing your best for all of them,” she said.

In other business, the school system has a lot of renovations and upgrades planned ahead. Two classrooms are poised for renovation and four new school buses ahead – paid for from American Rescue Plan funds. And plans call for repairs to be made to the roof at Vinton County High School. Bureaucrats in Columbus will have to sign off on the roof, but no one denies that it needs some work.

“We have to put a new roof on the high school,” Superintendent Rick Brooks said.

Radabaugh was re-elected as the BOE’s legislative liaison and Newton was appointed as Student Achievement Achievement Liaison.

BOE will continue to meet at 6:30 p.m. every third Tuesday in Room 10 at the Board Office, although some times meetings may be held at other sites.