Read full article on original website
Related
mibiz.com
CRAFTY MOVE: Cannabis microbusinesses emphasize local products, customer experience
West Michigan’s few cannabis microbusinesses are taking a page out of the craft brewery handbook with a clear focus on customer experience and an emphasis on locally produced products. While the license type has failed to take off at rates comparable to traditional dispensaries or grow operations in the...
mibiz.com
MiBiz Growth Report: Jan. 16, 2023
A roundup of mergers and acquisitions, expansions and other briefs across West Michigan. Highland-based LaFontaine Automotive Group LLC is adding to its West Michigan presence with a deal to acquire Grand Rapids-based Pfeiffer Lincoln Inc. The renamed LaFontaine Lincoln dealership operates a store at the southeast corner of 28th Street and Breton. The deal also includes Pfeiffer Wholesale Parts distribution business, which generated annual sales in excess of $21 million and operates from a nearby 20,600-square-foot center on 29th Street, according to a statement, which noted Pfeiffer operated one of the largest Ford wholesale parts distributors in Michigan. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. LaFontaine Automotive Group entered the greater Grand Rapids market in August 2022 with the acquisition of Keller Ford in Walker. An affiliate of LaFontaine Automotive Group also acquired the real estate for the store from the Keller family for about $7.6 million, according to city of Walker property records.
mibiz.com
6 West Michigan affordable housing projects receive $6.1M in tax credits
Housing projects in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Traverse City, Spring Lake and Three Rivers received nearly $6.1 million in the latest round of Low Income Housing Tax Credits administered by the state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that a total of $14 million in LIHTC will build or improve 683 affordable housing...
mibiz.com
People in the news: Jan. 16, 2023
The Grand Rapids Community Media Center has named Phil Tower as station manager and Shane German as music and programming director at the nonprofit organization’s WYCE-FM. Tower comes to WYCE with decades of experience in broadcasting in West Michigan, including as director of news and programming at WOOD-AM and marketing and promotion director for WLAV-FM. Tower will oversee daily operations at WYCE as well as supervise staff and manage the budget. German has served with the GRCMC since 2016, including in multiple roles at WYCE, and has a long career in the music industry. His new role involves overseeing the diversification of WYCE’s music and programming lineup and work to expand listenership. WYCE is a core department of the GRCMC, which also oversees public access television station GRTV, community news site The Rapidian, and the Wealthy Theatre.
Comments / 0