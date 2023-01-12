A roundup of mergers and acquisitions, expansions and other briefs across West Michigan. Highland-based LaFontaine Automotive Group LLC is adding to its West Michigan presence with a deal to acquire Grand Rapids-based Pfeiffer Lincoln Inc. The renamed LaFontaine Lincoln dealership operates a store at the southeast corner of 28th Street and Breton. The deal also includes Pfeiffer Wholesale Parts distribution business, which generated annual sales in excess of $21 million and operates from a nearby 20,600-square-foot center on 29th Street, according to a statement, which noted Pfeiffer operated one of the largest Ford wholesale parts distributors in Michigan. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. LaFontaine Automotive Group entered the greater Grand Rapids market in August 2022 with the acquisition of Keller Ford in Walker. An affiliate of LaFontaine Automotive Group also acquired the real estate for the store from the Keller family for about $7.6 million, according to city of Walker property records.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO