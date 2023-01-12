ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons have additional $5 million in salary cap rollover for 2023

By Deen Worley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcL9X_0kCi3FIm00

Thanks to the cap maneuverings of Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, the team will have the second-most cap space in the NFL next year. While it still may be hard for fans to process, Atlanta will have the kind of money to go after top-tier free agents in the 2023 offseason.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Falcons added another projected $5 million in cap rollover from 2022.

In terms of total cap rollover, the Falcons rank 10th in the league with just over $5 million added. The NFL salary cap for the 2023 season is expected to be in excess of $220 million, and could be in the $230 million range when it is officially announced.

This would be a record high for the cap ceiling in the NFL. As player contracts balloon in size each year, there’s really no other option but for the league to continue to expand its cap ceiling.

Make sure to check out our 50 potential free-agent targets for the Falcons in 2023.

Gallery

Free Agency: 50 potential targets for the Falcons in 2023

Gallery

Falcons draft targets: 10 EDGE prospects to watch in 2023

List

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans blasted Charles Woodson and Michael Vick for carelessly pushing Lamar Jackson to risk his health

Lamar Jackson’s health has loomed over the Baltimore Ravens’ playoff prospects for over a month since he sprained a PCL ligament in his knee. On a grander scale, Jackson’s future in Baltimore — with no long-term deal in place whenever the Ravens’ season concludes — has hovered as a specter over the team’s entire 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Doug Pederson's postgame speech to the Jaguars after their wild win will give you chills

The Jaguars pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history Saturday night, beating the Chargers 31-30 in an absolute thriller in Jacksonville. One of the biggest reasons for the Jaguars’ huge turnaround this year is their head coach, Doug Pederson. The franchise made the right move by firing Urban Meyer (who is the worst coach in NFL history) before the end of last season and then quickly scooping up Pederson in the offseason.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers owner David Tepper reportedly 'enamored' with Lions OC Ben Johnson

Sorry, Detroit Lions fans, but you’re not the only ones who really like your offensive coordinator. While opening up a Sunday morning mailbag and answering a few pertinent questions regarding the busy Carolina Panthers, Joe Person of The Athletic gave us a little nugget as to which direction owner David Tepper may be moving in his head coaching search. And as of now, the favorite to land the gig could be Lions play caller Ben Johnson.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Ben Johnson is staying with the Lions as OC

Breaking news, and very good news indeed for the Detroit Lions. Per NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is staying with the team. Johnson was scheduled to travel to Charlotte to interview for the head coaching position with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday. He had been widely considered the favorite to earn the opening.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy