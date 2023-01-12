Falcons have additional $5 million in salary cap rollover for 2023

Thanks to the cap maneuverings of Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, the team will have the second-most cap space in the NFL next year. While it still may be hard for fans to process, Atlanta will have the kind of money to go after top-tier free agents in the 2023 offseason.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Falcons added another projected $5 million in cap rollover from 2022.

In terms of total cap rollover, the Falcons rank 10th in the league with just over $5 million added. The NFL salary cap for the 2023 season is expected to be in excess of $220 million, and could be in the $230 million range when it is officially announced.

This would be a record high for the cap ceiling in the NFL. As player contracts balloon in size each year, there’s really no other option but for the league to continue to expand its cap ceiling.

Make sure to check out our 50 potential free-agent targets for the Falcons in 2023.

Gallery

Free Agency: 50 potential targets for the Falcons in 2023

Gallery

Falcons draft targets: 10 EDGE prospects to watch in 2023

List