Is Priscilla Presley OK? Reports Claim She Has Battled With Skin Cancer and Memory Loss
On Jan. 12, singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, was rushed to the hospital after undergoing cardiac arrest. A few hours later, her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed the tragic news that Lisa Marie had passed away at age 54. This came as...
Lisa Marie Presley's Heart Stopped Several Times In The Hours Leading Up To Her Sudden Death
More details are coming to light in regards to Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death. As OK! reported, the icon passed away at age 54 on Thursday, January 12, after going into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, Calif., home.According to a new report, the star was "coded multiple times" while at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, where her heart stopped several times.No drugs were found at the scene, and an official cause of death has yet to be determined.The mom-of-four's medical episode unfolded quickly, with her death being confirmed by her mother, Priscilla Presley, just hours after it was revealed...
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy’s cause of death revealed
Sonya Eddy died earlier this week after experiencing complications from a non-emergency surgery, a close friend of the “General Hospital” alum told TMZ Tuesday. Pal Tyler Ford explained that the 55-year-old actress went in for a pre-scheduled procedure on Dec. 9 and was released on Dec. 11. However, the soap star began to feel ill and returned to the hospital on Dec. 15. Doctors then discovered that Eddy had developed an infection that became uncontainable, per Tyler. By Monday morning, she was placed on life support and died later that night. Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer was first to publicly share the news of Eddy’s passing. “My...
Dog The Bounty Hunter costar David Robinson's autopsy reveals that he died from heart disease
The late Dog's Most Wanted star David Robinson's cause of death has been released after his wife shared the results of an autopsy. She previously denied rumors of a heart attack.
Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident
Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
Coroner Rules Teen Actor Died From Accidental Fentanyl Overdose
The Coroner's Office today ruled that teen actor Tyler Sanders, star of Amazon's ``Just Add Magic: Mystery City," died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Lisa Marie Presley Health Update Paints Critical Picture in ICU on Life Support
On Thursday, it was reported that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. TMZ has since published an update on her condition, noting that she is currently on life support with a temporary pacemaker. The publication reported that she is in critical condition. In addition...
Police Find Evidence 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich Died Of Drug Overdose Inside LA Home
Investigators probing the passing of Eight is Enough star Adam Rich have found evidence the former child actor likely died of a drug overdose, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just days after Rich was found dead on Saturday in his Los Angeles apartment at the age of 54.According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, the manager of Rich’s apartment building found the former child star dead in his bathroom after no one had heard from him since Thursday, January 5.Officers also revealed they found a “white powdery substance” believed to be drugs at the scene, and that...
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown shares full-body pic & drowns in baggy sweater after 100 pound weight loss & split from Kody
SISTER Wives star Janelle Brown has shared a new photo showing off her dramatic 100-pound weight loss following her split from ex Kody. In the photo, the red Christmas sweater nearly swallowed Janelle, 53, as it hung on her thinner frame. "Merry Christmas 2022!" Janelle captioned the family snap, adding...
Lisa Marie Presley’s family ordered DNR before her heart stopped a second time: sources
Lisa Marie Presley’s heart stopped twice and was pronounced brain-dead Thursday, prompting her family to order doctors not to resuscitate her, sources said. The famous daughter of Elvis Presley was rushed to the hospital Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. The “Lights Out” singer was pronounced brain-dead shortly after she was brought in. Doctors put her in an induced coma and on life support with a temporary pacemaker, sources told TMZ. Presley’s family signed a DNR after the brain-dead prognosis in the event she flatlined again, which happened soon after. She suffered a second cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the age of 54. It is not clear how long Presley had been without oxygen before her housekeeper found her unresponsive in her bedroom that morning. Her ex-husband Danny Keough performed CPR until EMTs arrived. Just two days before her death, Presley appeared unsteady and frail at the Golden Globes. During a rep carpet interview, Presley leaned against 80-year-old talent manager Jerry Schilling and told him “I’m gonna grab your arm.” Another video from the event showed Presley shuffling and stumbling as three people, including Elvis biopic actor Austin Butler, stepping forward to assist her down the stairs.
Lisa Marie Presley Was 'At Peace' During Graceland Visit Days Before Her Death, Says Friend David Kessler
David Kessler, who has written several books on the grieving process, spoke about the late Lisa Marie's desire to help those suffering from loss A grief counselor Lisa Marie Presley sought out after the death of her son is speaking out about the late star's desire to become an advocate for those also in grief. David Kessler, an expert on grief and loss and the founder of grief.com, also experienced the sudden death of an adult son and their shared tragedies grew into a shared bond — and...
‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident
Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
New Details Revealed About Death Of 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich
The actor tragically passed away at 54.
New Update on Lisa Marie Presley’s Condition
Hours after news broke about Lisa Marie Presley’s hospitalization, more details are coming out. TMZ reports Lisa Marie is the intensive care unit in critical condition. According to a source, Presley is on life support and in a coma. Sources revealed that Lisa Marie complained of stomach pains earlier...
Nicolas Cage Reacts to Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley's Death: 'I Am Heartbroken'
After her Jan. 12th death aged 54, Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Nicolas Cage is paying emotional tribute to the singer-songwriter and daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. "This is devastating news," Cage said in a statement to ET, "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit...
CNN reporters describe seeing Lisa Marie Presley days before death
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of late Elvis Presley, has died, her mother confirmed in a statement. She was 54-years-old. CNN's Chloe Melas and Stephanie Elam share their perspective after seeing her at the Golden Globes just days earlier.
Evel Knievel's Son Robbie's Cause Of Death Explained
Robbie Knievel, son of famed daredevil Evel Knievel, has died at the age of 60 after spending the past few days in hospice. Here's what we know about his death.
Melanie Griffith seen with new scar on her face years after skin cancer battle
Melanie Griffith went for a drive and showed off more than she expected to. The “Working Girl” star was photographed in her car Friday afternoon and was seen with a large scar on her left cheek. A closer look shows that a small part of the laceration, which appeared to be sewn with stitches, remained open and healing. The reason for Griffith’s scar is unknown. A rep for Griffith didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. During her outing, the “Now & Then” actress, 65, looked chic in a pair of black-rimmed glasses, a black turtleneck, diamond studs and a glossy red lipstick. In 2018,...
REVEALED: Gerard Butler's Text To Pal Jeremy Renner After Horrific Snowplow Accident
Gerard Butler's former co-star Jeremy Renner was not far from his mind after learning he suffered severe injuries after a tragic snowplow accident — and RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the actors' heartfelt text exchange. While speaking with Extra, Butler shared that he reached out to Renner after he found out that he had suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries outside of his Tahoe home. "I did send him a text and tell him, ‘Dude, you’re such a warrior and the whole world is behind you right now,'" Butler recalled. "We’re all cheering you on, my man."Butler continued...
