Twain a possible site for new early-learning center

Come August, the St. Joseph School District will be less one elementary school if all goes to plan and the Board of Education signs off.

At a work session held last week, district leaders designated Mark Twain Elementary as the likely candidate, although that is not at all set in stone and probably won’t be until at least the end of February. Other possibilities could include any of the other elementary campuses, with Parkway and Coleman schools being of distinct note. The timing will move quickly once the school board votes on the matter because it is considered essential for the decommissioned elementary school to re-open for pre-kindergarten students in August.