ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

George Santos caught lying about volleyball injuries

The list of things George Santos didn’t lie about while running for Congress is quickly becoming shorter than the things he lied about. We can now add another lie to the infamous scrap pile after Santos was caught lying on tape about being a volleyball star at Baruch College and two subsequent, nonexistent knee replacements as a result of that career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy