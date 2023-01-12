ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers fail to settle with All-Star pitcher, headed for arbitration

The Los Angeles Dodgers and 2022 All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin failed to come to terms on a contract to avoid arbitration, per Fabian Ardaya and Jack Harris. Gonsolin was the only Dodger out of 10 arbitration-eligible players who didn’t come to terms with LA. Other notable players who agreed to new contracts with the Dodgers include SP Julio Urias, SP Walker Buehler, SP Dustin May, and C Will Smith.
OnlyHomers

New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star

The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
OnlyHomers

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Yardbarker

The Mets Are Showing Interest In A Veteran Outfielder

The New York Mets may have missed out on Carlos Correa, but that doesn’t mean they’re done searching for ways to improve their team for 2023. The Mets were supposedly in on veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen. However, the 36-year-old chose to return to the Pittsburgh Pirates for one...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Larry Brown Sports

Cubs agree to contract with World Series champion

The Chicago Cubs are bringing in a player who is fresh off a World Series. The Cubs reached agreement on a 2-year deal with Trey Mancini. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports that the deal includes an option to terminate after one year. News: Free agent Trey Mancini is in agreement with the Cubs on a 2... The post Cubs agree to contract with World Series champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

2023 Angels Spring Training: Report Dates For Pitchers, Full-Squad Workout

The 2023 regular season is approaching as Spring Training report days for all teams around Major League Baseball were announced. Manager Phil Nevin and the Los Angeles Angels will begin camp in just a little more than a month as pitchers and catchers will report on Wednesday, February 16 at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: MLB looking into finally fixing blackout issue

Major League Baseball fans have long been frustrated with the league’s policy on blacking out games in local markets, but that issue may soon become a thing of the past. MLB announced this week that it has hired longtime regional sports network executive Billy Chambers for the newly created position of EVP/Local Media. According to... The post Report: MLB looking into finally fixing blackout issue appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com

Absolutely brutal Chargers bet shocks NFL world

Up 27-0 in the first half, it seemed like a pretty obvious bet that the Los Angeles Chargers were going to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in their NFL Playoffs game on Saturday night. However, the Jaguars pulled off a historic comeback while the Chargers imploded, leading to an extremely brutal lost bet from one gambler.
