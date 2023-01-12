Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Reissued for Parts of Southern California with Second Storm System of the weekendSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food ExperiencesJoel EisenbergLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Andrew McCutchen has signed elsewhere, Bo Bichette is likely heading to arbitration, and more!
It’s time for everyone’s favourite series, News and Notes!. Although it’s only been a few days since the last article, there has been some notable news, as the Jays have avoided arbitration with 11 players. Furthermore, a right-handed outfielder who mashes left-handed pitching is off the board. Let’s dig in.
Dodgers fail to settle with All-Star pitcher, headed for arbitration
The Los Angeles Dodgers and 2022 All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin failed to come to terms on a contract to avoid arbitration, per Fabian Ardaya and Jack Harris. Gonsolin was the only Dodger out of 10 arbitration-eligible players who didn’t come to terms with LA. Other notable players who agreed to new contracts with the Dodgers include SP Julio Urias, SP Walker Buehler, SP Dustin May, and C Will Smith.
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star
The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Yardbarker
The Mets Are Showing Interest In A Veteran Outfielder
The New York Mets may have missed out on Carlos Correa, but that doesn’t mean they’re done searching for ways to improve their team for 2023. The Mets were supposedly in on veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen. However, the 36-year-old chose to return to the Pittsburgh Pirates for one...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Cubs agree to contract with World Series champion
The Chicago Cubs are bringing in a player who is fresh off a World Series. The Cubs reached agreement on a 2-year deal with Trey Mancini. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports that the deal includes an option to terminate after one year. News: Free agent Trey Mancini is in agreement with the Cubs on a 2... The post Cubs agree to contract with World Series champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Donald Stuns NFL World With Apparent Retirement Reference
The Rams star appeared to quickly fix the mix-up.
Yardbarker
2023 Angels Spring Training: Report Dates For Pitchers, Full-Squad Workout
The 2023 regular season is approaching as Spring Training report days for all teams around Major League Baseball were announced. Manager Phil Nevin and the Los Angeles Angels will begin camp in just a little more than a month as pitchers and catchers will report on Wednesday, February 16 at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
Report: MLB looking into finally fixing blackout issue
Major League Baseball fans have long been frustrated with the league’s policy on blacking out games in local markets, but that issue may soon become a thing of the past. MLB announced this week that it has hired longtime regional sports network executive Billy Chambers for the newly created position of EVP/Local Media. According to... The post Report: MLB looking into finally fixing blackout issue appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SF Giants sign 2 international prospects to seven-figure deals
With the 2022-23 international free-agent period officially underway, the SF Giants inked Rayner Arias and Yosneiker Rivas to seven-figure deals.
Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Wants to Get His Organization to the Playoffs Next Season
He's been making all the right moves to try to get there.
thecomeback.com
Absolutely brutal Chargers bet shocks NFL world
Up 27-0 in the first half, it seemed like a pretty obvious bet that the Los Angeles Chargers were going to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in their NFL Playoffs game on Saturday night. However, the Jaguars pulled off a historic comeback while the Chargers imploded, leading to an extremely brutal lost bet from one gambler.
Comments / 1