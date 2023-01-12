ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Athlon Sports

Report: Rams Make Official Decision On Matthew Stafford For 2023

The gang is getting back together in Los Angeles. One day after Rams head coach Sean McVay informed the organization that he plans to return to the sidelines for the 2023 season, the team made a move to ensure his quarterback will be back, as well. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the ...
SaintsNewsNetwork

State of the Saints: Linebacker

The Saints linebackers were a tremendous bright spot for the team in 2022, which can be attributed a lot to Michael Hodges and their talent level.
ATLANTA, LA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Citrus County Chronicle

Herbert, Staley ponder what went wrong in collapse at Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Justin Herbert sat in silence at his locker for roughly 15 minutes, staring into the distance. He had taken off his cleats but was still wearing most of his grass-stained uniform. It was a defining scene for a team devastated by a collapse no one...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy