JJC
3d ago

It’s not about skin color. Look at where they are coming from….the gang violence and chaos is not what anyone wants to import.

Carolee Lewis
3d ago

My issue is why is everybody in the world want to come to America! America is not the same as in the 70's and the 80's! We are trying to get stuff back together after a Pandemic! There are minimum jobs! Food prices are sky high! Americans are struggling to make ends meet! There are other countries where these Migrants could go Like Canada! England! Argentina! Germany! Spain! Why is everybody flooding up America??

Wolverine
3d ago

about half Dominicans citizens are black, we are not racist, usa media wants to make it look like is about skin color

WEST VIRGINIA STATE
