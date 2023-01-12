Read full article on original website
Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes avoided arbitration on Friday night by agreeing to a $2.3 million contract for 2023, according to several reports. Cortes then delivered an emotional message on Twitter: “It’s a special day for my family and me. Specially my parents. Sacrificed so much for the “American dream”. Always put me ahead of their needs. For EVERYONE keep grinding and stay hungry. This is the start! No matter what comes next.”
Every baseball season represents a new opportunity for young players to show they belong in the big leagues. For the St. Louis Cardinals, that might prove truer more in 2023 than recent years.
The Mets and first baseman Pete Alonso have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $14.5M deal for the 2023, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Alonso, 28, hit 40 home runs and led the National League in RBI with 131, while tying Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for the major league lead. He hit .271 with a .518 slugging percentage and .869 OPS.
John Mozeliak, St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations, spent nearly half an hour Saturday discussing the team's offseason and future with media members.
It doesn't seem too long ago that Tyler O'Neill and Tommy Edman earned their calls to the big leagues, but they're now two of the longest-tenured position players with the St. Louis Cardinals.
