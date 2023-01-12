ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Ex-Yankees foe dead at 53

Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees’ Nestor Cortes delivers emotional message after getting $2.3M deal | Here’s a complete list of signings

Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes avoided arbitration on Friday night by agreeing to a $2.3 million contract for 2023, according to several reports. Cortes then delivered an emotional message on Twitter: “It’s a special day for my family and me. Specially my parents. Sacrificed so much for the “American dream”. Always put me ahead of their needs. For EVERYONE keep grinding and stay hungry. This is the start! No matter what comes next.”
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy