Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes avoided arbitration on Friday night by agreeing to a $2.3 million contract for 2023, according to several reports. Cortes then delivered an emotional message on Twitter: “It’s a special day for my family and me. Specially my parents. Sacrificed so much for the “American dream”. Always put me ahead of their needs. For EVERYONE keep grinding and stay hungry. This is the start! No matter what comes next.”

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO