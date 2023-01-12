ESPN analyst picks Brady-led Bucs to upset Cowboys, Eagles in NFL playoffs

Does Tom Brady have a big run in him for the upcoming NFL playoffs?

At least one prominent analyst thinks it could happen.

ESPN NFL writer Bill Barnwell has predicted Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will knock off first the Dallas Cowboys and then the Philadelphia Eagles en route to a berth in the NFC title game.

Both outcomes would represent upsets in the eyes of oddsmakers, as the Bucs are underdogs against the Cowboys this week and surely would be again if they were to face the Eagles in the Divisional Round.

The first scenario would be far from a shocker given how the Cowboys played in the final weeks of the regular season, a stretch that included losses to the Jaguars and Commanders, and narrow or unconvincing wins against the Texans, Eagles and Titans.

Most sportsbooks have pegged Dallas as a three-point favorite against the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium, but Barnwell sees it as a less-than-ideal matchup for the Cowboys, who are dealing with injuries on the offensive line and were stifled by the Bucs defense way back in Week 1.

As for the Eagles, Barnwell has similar concerns about their recent rash of injuries affecting several key players, including Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, Lane Johnson, Jordan Davis, and Avonte Maddox.

"There is one big upset in every postseason," Barnwell writes. "Here's mine."

Of course, for the Eagles to play the Bucs in the Divisional Round, it assumes the 49ers and Vikings will take care of business against the lower-seeded Giants and Seahawks, respectively. As the NFC's top seed, the Eagles will face the lowest-ranked remaining team, so they would host the Giants or Seahawks should either of those teams pull off the upset.

As for Brady, the 45-year-old ageless wonder fell well short of his impossibly high standards in 2022. For the first time in his illustrious career, he helmed a team with a losing record, and while his numbers were decent -- 66.8% complete rate, 4,694 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 9 interceptions -- they were far from the gaudy figures of just a year ago.

Still, Brady playing with nothing to lose alongside a decent supporting cast and a well-coached, blitz-happy defense is a daunting prospect for any prospective opponent. With the living legend likely departing from the Bucs -- and perhaps even retiring -- at season's end, there's little doubting he'll be leaving it all out on the field in what could be his final appearance in the NFL playoffs.

For Barnwell's full postseason picks, click here (subscription required).

