alamancenews.com
Eastern Guilford tops Southern wrestlers in duals final at Cummings tournament
Eastern Guilford’s wrestling team was the overwhelming winner in the Andy Hawks Duals on Saturday at Cummings High School. The Wildcats whipped each opponent along the way, securing the title with an 82-0 trouncing of Southern Alamance in the championship meet of the eight-team tournament. Bartlett Yancey topped Eastern...
247Sports
Don't call it a comeback. N.C. A&T Track and Field wins the HBCU Showcase Challenge
There was a bit of handwringing with the departure of N.C. A&T Track and Field Coach Duane Ross but it appears that his predecessor, Allen Johnson is more than up to the challenge. The Aggies are still the Aggies in track and have put the track and field on notice...
WXII 12
Grimsley boys and girls hoops battle Page in rivalry games
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Grimsley and Page boys basketball went into Friday night tied for first place in the Metro 4A standings. Their rivalry game came at the perfect time, with the Whirlies and Pirates clashing for the top spot in a rowdy game at Page High School. Page rode...
alamancenews.com
Johnniyus Sharpe pours in 35 as Cummings wins third straight
Johnniyus Sharpe has put together some strong scoring performances in his 1½ seasons with the Cummings boys’ basketball team. Then came Friday night vs. visiting North Moore. Sharpe, a sophomore guard, poured in a career-high 35 points as the Cavaliers won 79-56 in the Mid-Carolina Conference. Sharpe said...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man runs '45 miles of HOPE' for 45th birthday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Justin Bailey celebrated his birthday by embarking on avery long run; 45 miles in honor of his 45th birthday. He's run his birthday mileage for the last two years in Kimberley Park in Winston-Salem, just down the hill from H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem. The location was chosen intentionally, not just because it's a nice running loop, but because he started the event with the goal of fundraising for the organization.
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree
A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
gopack.com
Wolfpack Mourns the Loss of Hall of Fame Coach
RALEIGH -- Don Easterling, a Hall of Fame coach and mentor to generations of athletes, died on Saturday at the age of 90. Easterling served as the head coach at NC State for 24 years (1970-94), leading the Wolfpack to 17 ACC titles (15 men, 2 women). The men won 12 consecutive crowns under his leadership from 1971-82. He posted a career record of 328-118 and his teams went 162-64 vs. ACC competition.
WXII 12
Strong storms move through North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
Franklin Co. house fire leaves 1 person with 3rd degree burns
LOUISBURG, N.C. — Around midnight on Sunday, a fire was reported at a residence on Laurel Mill-Centerville Road in Centerville. Two people were in the home at the time of the fire; their condition is unknown at this time. A third person sustained second and third-degree burns, and was taken to Maria Parham Franklin to be airlifted to UNC Burn Center for treatment.
Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
Greensboro, Guilford County looking for builders with construction skyrocketing
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As major construction projects pop up around the Triad, Guilford County leaders said it's hard to find enough contractors to get it all done. It's particularly tough for public projects like building schools. Guilford County Schools recently said it needs more than $100 million extra than...
chapelboro.com
Pittsboro Elementary Teacher Charged With Assault
Chatham County Schools says it is addressing a situation involving a 4th-grade teacher who faces five counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident that occurred after he was hired — but before his first day of work. Eric Hudson, 45, who last Friday was...
insideradio.com
Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.
A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
High Point University
HPU Announces Community Events This Spring
High Point University invites the community to campus for an exciting lineup of cultural events. Join the Wind Ensemble for a concert on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 13, 2023 – High Point University invites the community to campus for...
WRAL
Snow falls in Raleigh along Western Boulevard
Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning. Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning.
Robinhood Road is closed due to damaged power pole in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Duke Energy is on the scene repairing a damaged power pole that closed Robinhood Road at Robinhood Circle in Winston-Salem. The road will reopen once the pole has been fixed. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe...
WXII 12
WSSU students protest to support 20-year-old student arrested in viral video after 'disagreement' with professor
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Students and community members protested at Winston-Salem State University to support the 20-year-old student who was arrested during a final after a "disagreement" with a professor. INVESTIGATION:. A video went viral on social media around mid-December, which appeared to show two officers putting handcuffs on a...
2 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road
ARCHDALE, N.C. 9WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Archdale on Wednesday night, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release. At 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to a reported crash on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road in Randolph County. A 59-year-old Thomasville resident was going […]
Cooper appoints Guilford County prosecutor to district court bench
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – One of Guilford County’s prosecutors is getting a promotion. Walter W. “Trip” Baker III of High Point is one of three people promoted Thursday by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper into vacant judicial positions. Baker was named a district court judge in the Judicial District 18, which serves Guilford County, the […]
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
