What's the best way to address the unhoused population in Northwest Indiana? There is a common but misguided view that homelessness is simply the result of bad choices. But data as well as the testimony of people with the lived experience of homelessness confirm that homelessness happens when housing markets are so tight that people cannot stay in their homes or secure a new home when they need to. Additionally, inadequate social safety nets and difficulty accessing social services compound the problem. With the right services and supports — including stable housing — people can and do leave homelessness behind and secure better futures for themselves and their families. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson speaks to Marcus Martin is the founder and executive director of Grace Beyond Borders, NWI Inc. one of the people behind a local organization that works to fight homelessness in the Region.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO