95.3 MNC
Speaker of the Indiana House lays out goals for the Hoosier state
Just about everyone has had their say when it comes to their agenda for the 2023 legislative session, except for Republicans. On Thursday, Republican Todd Huston, Speaker of the Indiana House laid out the goals and ideas pushing Indiana Republicans through this legislative session. “Obviously, our first commitment in this...
Proposed Senate Bill 67 Would Change Age of Consent in State of Indiana
Indiana Senate Bill 67 proposes changes to the Hoosier State's laws regarding the age of consent. While the age of consent varies from state to state, the age of consent is the minimum age for a person to legally consent to sexual activity. The age of consent ranges between 16 - 18 years of age in most states.
Indiana House GOP backs second round of READI funding
(The Center Square) – Indiana House Republicans say they’re behind Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to invest another half-billion dollars into an initiative designed to spur economic development statewide. Holcomb has called for the $500 million to be invested in the second round of the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. Two years ago, the state earmarked the same amount to help the state’s 17 economic development regions develop strategies for long-term growth. ...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Weekly Statehouse update: State of the State, caucus leaders unveil priorities
Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his State of the State and legislative leaders unveil their caucus’s priorities as the 2023 session gets underway. Here’s what you might have missed this week at the Statehouse. Holcomb used his annual address to sell lawmakers on his ambitious agenda. It includes $5.5...
WTHR
GOP lawmakers have questions about governor proposal to eliminate textbook fees
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb’s proposal to start picking up the tab on textbooks and curriculum materials for most Hoosier school kids in grades K-12 is raising some questions during the first week of session at the statehouse. The House Ways and Means Committee, the committee that holds...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana lawmakers reintroduce legislation to allow partisan school board elections
INDIANAPOLIS – Some Indiana lawmakers are reintroducing legislation to allow partisan school board races. That means school board candidates would be able to run with a political party affiliation. As some school board meetings and elections have grown more heated in recent years, some argue voters should have a...
Indiana House Bill Would Allow Terminally Ill Patients End-of-Life Options
If passed, Indiana House Bill 1011 would allow patients who are terminally ill to make the decision to end their suffering. There has been some debate for years regarding whether or not a person who is terminally ill should be allowed to compassionately end their own suffering with the assistance of a medical professional. Often referred to as "Death with Dignity," there are currently laws on the books for those facing terminal illness in ten states across the country including Oregon, Maine, and California. According to Compassion & Choices, an organization aimed at expanding options while empowering individuals to choose their own end-of-life story.
readthereporter.com
When did the state legislature try to redefine the value of pi?
1876 – The Oliver Company in South Bend opened a new factory which employed 400 workers. The company became famous for its “chilled” plow, which retained its sharp edge and required less cleaning in the field. 1897 – A bill was introduced in the Indiana House which...
wfyi.org
Indiana to consider ban on physician non-competes as national debate over agreements heats up
Indiana lawmakers are set to consider a bill that would prohibit new non-compete agreements for physicians this session. “Indiana is one of the most expensive states in the union when it comes to when it comes to the price of health care,” said Rep. Justin Busch (R-Fort Wayne), who authored Senate Bill 7. “So we need to be doing things and not be afraid of trying to make some reforms or to lower the price of care. And also make sure that we're firmly putting the patient in the center.”
Indiana Senate Republicans want to study potential end of state income tax
One of the Indiana Senate Republicans' top priorities this legislative session is a bill that would create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax.
22 WSBT
Local representatives want Indiana to be prepared for legalized marijuana
South Bend. Ind. — Local state lawmakers want to be prepared in case marijuana becomes legal in Indiana. Several Republican state representatives are pushing for regulations to pass this year and they are saying this is an urgent issue. Representative Jake Teshka told WSBT this bill is all about...
Major changes coming to Indiana schools as climate change becomes a core subject
INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - Indiana schools are making significant changes to their science curriculum, with new state science standards that require more education on climate change set to take full effect by the next school year.
WLKY.com
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
WTHI
Proposed Indiana bill lays the groundwork for the federal legalization of marijuana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A proposed Indiana statehouse bill could lay the groundwork for business development if marijuana becomes legal at the federal level. According to an Indiana lawmaker, the Hoosier state is one of just 12 states with no cannabis allowance. House Bill 1039 would not legalize marijuana in...
Statewide initiative helps Indiana schools address shortage of special education teachers
INDIANAPOLIS — Right now, if you look at the job openings in virtually any local school district, you'll see a long list of positions that need to be filled. And at virtually every district, special education jobs top the list. It's been a continued struggle to find teachers who...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Regionally Speaking: Grace Beyond Borders
What's the best way to address the unhoused population in Northwest Indiana? There is a common but misguided view that homelessness is simply the result of bad choices. But data as well as the testimony of people with the lived experience of homelessness confirm that homelessness happens when housing markets are so tight that people cannot stay in their homes or secure a new home when they need to. Additionally, inadequate social safety nets and difficulty accessing social services compound the problem. With the right services and supports — including stable housing — people can and do leave homelessness behind and secure better futures for themselves and their families. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson speaks to Marcus Martin is the founder and executive director of Grace Beyond Borders, NWI Inc. one of the people behind a local organization that works to fight homelessness in the Region.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis company fires worker after threat to congressman
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana man is without a job after being accused of making a death threat against U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell. The whole situation played out on social media. At 1:52 a.m. Eastern Friday, Swalwell from California posted to this to Twitter:. The tweet contained a screen grab...
‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position
INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Patients Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week. Reeser’s message to Rep. Swalwell, […]
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Regionally Speaking, January 13, 2023
Today: The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority along with partner agencies across the state are seeking volunteers to conduct the one night Point-in-Time count of the homeless population on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 so we’re speaking with Grace Beyond Borders founder and executive director Marcus Martin about the work his organization is doing to help combat homelessness in the Region. But up first, Indiana University Northwest Assistant Professor of Economics Micah Pollak, Ph.D. joins us to discuss his new blog The Region Economist. The blog is for economic data and analysis focused on the Region. One of his latest posts provides interesting statistics about population migration patterns including here are all of our new neighbors moving from. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Regionally Speaking: The Region Economist
Since July 2020, there has been a housing market explosion. Interest rates were at an all-time low and frankly, after months of sheltering in place many were just looking for a change in scenery. And while the market has cooled many are taking note of the scores of new neighbors in the Region. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney speak with Dr. Micah Pollak, an Associate Professor of Economics at Indiana University Northwest about his new blog The Region Economist. One of his latest posts titled Northwest Indiana Population Migration Pattern explains where do they come from.
