Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
WRGB
2022 - Global Heat and U.S. Billion Dollar Disasters
According to NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information, 2022 was the 18th hottest year on record for the United States with a mean temperature of 53.4 degrees F which is 1.4 degrees F above the 20th century average. (Records date back 128 years.) Of the top 10 hottest years in the U.S., seven of them have occurred since 2000 with the top six hottest years all occurring since 2012. Summer 2022 ranked the 3rd hottest on record for the country coming in 2.5 degrees above the 20th century average with the Northeast leading the way nationally for summer heat.
WRGB
Niskayuna teen is youngest solo pilot in the air on Sunday
NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — A 16 year old from Niskayuna, set to receive his pilot's license before his driver’s license, flew a Piper Cherokee airplane over parts of the Capital Region Sunday!. Kevin Tully, turning 16 years of age Sunday, flew this plane from the Albany International Airport...
cnyhomepage.com
National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas that include Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego Counties until 1:00AM Tuesday. Freezing drizzle, mixed with light snow is falling across the region. Ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible. Areas of freezing drizzle...
schenectadygov.com
DNA on jacket a match to Samantha Humphrey, 2 others
Schenectady, N.Y. (News10)-News10 has learned that three sets of DNA were detected on a jacket which was discovered in the area where 14-year-old Samantha Humprey was last seen. Sources close to the investigation tell News10's Anya Tucker that one set of DNA is a match to Samantha. Police say the Schenectady High School student was last seen on security cameras around midnight November 25th while approaching the area of the Front Street Pool and a railroad bridge that crosses the Mohawk River. But police say there are no images of her ever leaving the area.
WRGB
Girl Scouts show that Girls Can Do with STEM, community service event
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York hosted their seventh annual Girls Can Do event. This year 13 teams took part in a STEM challenge and community service projects in Albany, at the Empire State Plaza. The girls collected prepackaged goods in preparation for the...
WRGB
Pickleball Tournament Brings Fast Growing Sport to Albany
Albany, NY (WRGB) — How about this for a cool story. Today, the Albany Center partnered with Around The Post Pickleball to host the first annual Albany Center Pickleball Classic. Players from all over the region joined in on the action of the fastest growing sport in the country. Now yes, you may say it's just Pickleball, and that's exactly right. The vibe of this sport is to be a recreational playing social game, that can bring people together in a sport that is easy to learn. In fact, it's so popular in the Capital Region that a full time Pickleball Club is in the process of being built as many are raving about the sport.
Bigfoot-Like Creature Terrorized a Family in Upstate NY? They Say Yes!
There are a lot of urban legends from area residents with claims about monsters terrorizing small towns and communities throughout Upstate NY. With endless acres of dark woods, lakes, and streams, the Capital Region has had its fair share of paranormal, alien, Lochness Monster, and bigfoot sightings throughout the years, but an urban legend emanating from the Catskill area of New York State is one legend that haunts locals to this day...
Albany County shares ‘alarming’ video of hundreds of cars illegally passing school buses
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When Albany County first launched its partnership to install stop arm cameras for area school district buses, Executive Dan McCoy says he was met with skepticism. “I’ve had people say, why are you doing this, nothing’s happened. Thank God. You know? But I don’t wanna have to hear that one story,” […]
WRGB
Teams compete to win the FIRST Tech robotic challenge
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Saturday, the Albany Academies hosted the "FIRST Tech" challenge robotics tournament. Each year, teams engage in a new game where they design, build, test, and program their own robots who then compete in their ability to perform specific tasks. This year there were 19 teams...
WRGB
Albany County reports success for school bus stop arm camera program
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Albany county officials say their school bus safety program -- that has been in place for over three months -- is already showing success!. We've covered this before in our Crisis in the Classroom reports -- the program was launched in September of last year, with the South Colonie School District -- and it involves a contract with an outside company to install and monitor school bus cameras, to catch drivers who operate illegally around them.
New Italian restaurant opens in Clifton Park
The Painted Lemon has officially opened its doors at 54 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park. The Italian restaurant opened to the public on Wednesday, January 11.
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold at Ballston Spa Stewarts
The New York Lottery announced a top-prize winning ticket was sold for the January 13 TAKE 5 drawing. The ticket, worth $45,713, was purchased at Stewarts on W Milton Road in Ballston Spa.
Local farmers explain high price of eggs
Are you experiencing shell shock when shopping for eggs? You’re not alone.
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
North Country duo allegedly ransacks home in Day
On May 29, at about 1:20 p.m., State Troopers were called to a home in Day for reports of a past-occurring burglary.
cnyhomepage.com
Ilion woman killed in accident
GERMAN FLATTS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A car/pedestrian accident on Route 28 in the Town of German Flatts Thursday evening took the life of an Ilion woman. The incident, occurring around 5:15PM Thursday, closed Route 28, from Dennison Corners and Hinman Road for several hours. New York State Police report...
WNYT
Boy, 15, hurt in Albany stabbing
A teenager is recovering, after being stabbed in Albany. It happened at a home Tuesday night on Providence Place, say police. They say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed by someone he knows, during a fight. The teen is stable now. No one has been arrested.
WRGB
Fulton County man facing aggravated unlicensed operation, other charges after crash
FULTON COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Fulton County man faces multiple charges after a crash last month in Ephratah. On Dec. 16, shortly before 4 p.m., Fulton County sheriff's deputies responded to a call on Mud Road for a vehicle in a snowbank, with the driver slumped over the wheel.
Alleged drunk drivers blamed for 2 area crashes
Despite their differences, both cases are being blamed on a familiar travel foe: alcohol.
Greenwich man arrested in missing child case
On Thursday, New York State Police arrested a Greenwich man in connection with a missing child investigation. The arrest ended in a new predatory assault charge for a man previously charged with taking a child under the age of 16 from home.
