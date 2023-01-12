Read full article on original website
Extended Deadline for Renters, Homeowners to Claim Up to $1,500 in Relief
Governor Murphy announces an extended deadline (Feb. 28) for renters and homeowners to file for the ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. During his State of the State Address on January 10, Governor Phil Murphy announced that the State of New Jersey is extending the application deadline for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program.
NJ.com
Doctor: New Jersey’s healthcare workforce shortage is getting worse | Opinion
I applaud Gov. Phil Murphy’s launch of an independent review of New Jersey’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a physician and leader of a non-profit home care and community health organization, I have repeatedly seen firsthand how Gov. Murphy approached the challenges of the pandemic with heart, strength, and a sense of duty to the most vulnerable.
southarkansassun.com
New Jersey Governor Extends Deadline to Apply for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program
New Jersey Governor Murphy has extended the deadline to apply for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. Applicants will now have until February 28 to apply for the tax relief. On January 10, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced during his State of the State speech that he will be extending the deadline for the ANCHOR program. The program is a property tax relief for homeowners and renters in New Jersey. Due to the extension, applicants will now have until February 28 to apply for the tax relief. Previously, the deadline was extended from December 30 to January 31 only. In 2022, Murphy and other fellow Democrats disclosed the $2 billion ANCHOR program. This program was intended to provide the residents with help amidst the country’s rising property taxes.
New Bill Establishes NJ Siblings Bill of Rights
A new bill out of the State of NJ that supplements the Child Placement Bill of Rights will focus on the importance of maintaining sibling relationships in the child welfare system.
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 program in 17 days
New Jersey homeowners have until Jan. 31 to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 by May 2023.
Social justice advocates fear for progressive agenda in NJ
They were left deflated by Murphy’s State of the State address. By many accounts, Gov. Murphy’s State of the State speech showed that he’s veering away from the publicly progressive politician he once campaigned to be. But he’s not the only one in the Democratic Party taking this strategy, worrying progressive advocates about their agenda in the years ahead.
NJ Spotlight
Business Report: Corporate tax update, liquor license reform, pipeline appeal
Business groups like what they hear from Murphy on corporate-business tax surcharge. Business groups are applauding Gov. Phil Murphy’s comments this week on Bloomberg TV that he may support letting the corporate-business tax surcharge sunset at the end of this year. The tax rate is currently 11.5%, the highest in the country. When the surcharge was introduced in 2018, it was supposed to be temporary, until the Legislature extended it through the end of this year. Dropping the tax rate back to 9% would make the state more competitive and more affordable, according to New Jersey Chamber of Commerce CEO Tom Bracken.
NJ Spotlight
Environmental advocates demand end to raids on Clean Energy Fund
They say raiding the fund imperils goals on climate change, air quality. Environmental advocates are calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to make good on his campaign promises to stop using the state’s Clean Energy Fund to cover unrelated issues. The money is meant to support efforts to reduce fossil fuel reliance and increase clean energy.
These NJ cities have the highest percentage of renters in the US
Home ownership in New Jersey is expensive and a lot of people can’t afford to buy their own home; that is probably part of the reason New Jersey has so many renters. In fact, we hold down the top three slots in the cities with the most renters in the country.
cpapracticeadvisor.com
New Jersey Governor Says Tax Cuts are Coming This Year
As he prepares to unveil his new state budget proposal next month, Gov. Phil Murphy is promising New Jerseyans will see “absolutely no new taxes” as well as “significant tax cuts.”. The Democratic governor also says he wants to renew a property tax relief program installed last...
njurbannews.com
NJ minimum wage increases to over $14/hour for most employees
New Jersey’s statewide minimum wage increased by $1.13 to $14.13 per hour for most employees on January 1, 2023. The increase is part of legislation signed by Governor Murphy in February 2019 that gradually raises the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2024 for most employees. When Governor Murphy took office in 2018, the state’s minimum wage was $8.60 per hour and he and the Legislature immediately identified increasing the minimum wage as a legislative priority. Under a law signed in 2019, the minimum wage increases by $1 per hour each year – or more if warranted because of significant increases in the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
New Jersey pharmacies set to provide hormonal birth control without doctor's prescription
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed a law that will allow pharmacists to provide hormonal birth control to patients without a doctor's prescription.Murphy says it is an important law now that the Supreme Court struck down the right to end a pregnancy."We're not just doing what's right for every New Jersey woman, which we are, to make her own decisions, we're also making New Jersey a safe haven for women from states which do not honor, or even worse, not recognize their reproductive freedoms," Murphy said.The law will not go into effect immediately. Pharmacists will have to follow protocols established by the Board of Pharmacy and State Board of Medical Examiners.
Why do some New Jersey drivers do this at yield signs?
A yield sign. Seems pretty basic and straightforward, and something we learned even before we got behind the wheel for the very first time. So first things first. What are you supposed to do at a yield sign? If we see one of these signs coming up how do we prepare?
Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
N.J. law allowing birth control without a prescription is ‘a win for humans,’ doctor says
Under the new law, pharmacists can provide oral, transdermal, or vaginal contraceptives —from birth control pills to hormonal patches to vaginal rings — without a prescription. The post N.J. law allowing birth control without a prescription is ‘a win for humans,’ doctor says appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NJ Spotlight
New protections, mandatory severance for NJ workers
A state law requiring large companies in New Jersey to pay their workers severance during mass layoffs will soon go into effect, after a lengthy pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of months, companies will have to adhere to mandatory severance-pay requirements, upgraded layoff-notice rules and other...
NJ environmentalists to Gov. Murphy: Stop raiding the Clean Energy Fund!
When Phil Murphy ran for governor in 2017 he vowed to immediately stop using money from New Jersey’s Clean Energy Fund to fill unrelated budget gaps. The money is intended to support the state’s clean energy economy. His promise has not been kept, not by a long shot.
NJ racial equality poll: 26% say Black and white people are treated the same
Most New Jersey adults embrace the state's racial and ethnic diversity, but at the same time acknowledge that we are far from becoming a racially equitable society, according to the latest poll out of Monmouth University. The poll, released in advance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, surveyed more than...
NJ Spotlight
NJ isn’t tracking school district compliance with COVID-related law for students with disabilities
Special education advocates are seeking more oversight by the state education department. The New Jersey Department of Education says it is not currently monitoring whether school districts are complying with a state law about services that students with disabilities missed out on during the pandemic, despite claims from advocates that more state supervision is needed.
roi-nj.com
Murphy hints at letting 2.5% CBT surcharge sunset at end of year
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday hinted at the possibility of allowing the 2.5% Corporate Business Tax surcharge to sunset at the end of 2023. “I’m on the side (of) a deal is a deal,” Murphy said on “Bloomberg: Balance of Power.” “We’ve committed that (the surcharge) would lapse and go away. And that’s where I am as we speak.”
