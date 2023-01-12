New Jersey Governor Murphy has extended the deadline to apply for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. Applicants will now have until February 28 to apply for the tax relief. On January 10, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced during his State of the State speech that he will be extending the deadline for the ANCHOR program. The program is a property tax relief for homeowners and renters in New Jersey. Due to the extension, applicants will now have until February 28 to apply for the tax relief. Previously, the deadline was extended from December 30 to January 31 only. In 2022, Murphy and other fellow Democrats disclosed the $2 billion ANCHOR program. This program was intended to provide the residents with help amidst the country’s rising property taxes.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO