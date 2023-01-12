ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

Doctor: New Jersey’s healthcare workforce shortage is getting worse | Opinion

I applaud Gov. Phil Murphy’s launch of an independent review of New Jersey’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a physician and leader of a non-profit home care and community health organization, I have repeatedly seen firsthand how Gov. Murphy approached the challenges of the pandemic with heart, strength, and a sense of duty to the most vulnerable.
NEW JERSEY STATE
southarkansassun.com

New Jersey Governor Extends Deadline to Apply for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program

New Jersey Governor Murphy has extended the deadline to apply for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. Applicants will now have until February 28 to apply for the tax relief. On January 10, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced during his State of the State speech that he will be extending the deadline for the ANCHOR program. The program is a property tax relief for homeowners and renters in New Jersey. Due to the extension, applicants will now have until February 28 to apply for the tax relief. Previously, the deadline was extended from December 30 to January 31 only. In 2022, Murphy and other fellow Democrats disclosed the $2 billion ANCHOR program. This program was intended to provide the residents with help amidst the country’s rising property taxes.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Social justice advocates fear for progressive agenda in NJ

They were left deflated by Murphy’s State of the State address. By many accounts, Gov. Murphy’s State of the State speech showed that he’s veering away from the publicly progressive politician he once campaigned to be. But he’s not the only one in the Democratic Party taking this strategy, worrying progressive advocates about their agenda in the years ahead.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Corporate tax update, liquor license reform, pipeline appeal

Business groups like what they hear from Murphy on corporate-business tax surcharge. Business groups are applauding Gov. Phil Murphy’s comments this week on Bloomberg TV that he may support letting the corporate-business tax surcharge sunset at the end of this year. The tax rate is currently 11.5%, the highest in the country. When the surcharge was introduced in 2018, it was supposed to be temporary, until the Legislature extended it through the end of this year. Dropping the tax rate back to 9% would make the state more competitive and more affordable, according to New Jersey Chamber of Commerce CEO Tom Bracken.
NJ Spotlight

Environmental advocates demand end to raids on Clean Energy Fund

They say raiding the fund imperils goals on climate change, air quality. Environmental advocates are calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to make good on his campaign promises to stop using the state’s Clean Energy Fund to cover unrelated issues. The money is meant to support efforts to reduce fossil fuel reliance and increase clean energy.
NEW JERSEY STATE
cpapracticeadvisor.com

New Jersey Governor Says Tax Cuts are Coming This Year

As he prepares to unveil his new state budget proposal next month, Gov. Phil Murphy is promising New Jerseyans will see “absolutely no new taxes” as well as “significant tax cuts.”. The Democratic governor also says he wants to renew a property tax relief program installed last...
NEW JERSEY STATE
njurbannews.com

NJ minimum wage increases to over $14/hour for most employees

New Jersey’s statewide minimum wage increased by $1.13 to $14.13 per hour for most employees on January 1, 2023. The increase is part of legislation signed by Governor Murphy in February 2019 that gradually raises the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2024 for most employees. When Governor Murphy took office in 2018, the state’s minimum wage was $8.60 per hour and he and the Legislature immediately identified increasing the minimum wage as a legislative priority. Under a law signed in 2019, the minimum wage increases by $1 per hour each year – or more if warranted because of significant increases in the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Philly

New Jersey pharmacies set to provide hormonal birth control without doctor's prescription

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) –  New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed a law that will allow pharmacists to provide hormonal birth control to patients without a doctor's prescription.Murphy says it is an important law now that the Supreme Court struck down the right to end a pregnancy."We're not just doing what's right for every New Jersey woman, which we are, to make her own decisions, we're also making New Jersey a safe haven for women from states which do not honor, or even worse, not recognize their reproductive freedoms," Murphy said.The law will not go into effect immediately. Pharmacists will have to follow protocols established by the Board of Pharmacy and State Board of Medical Examiners.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
NJ Spotlight

New protections, mandatory severance for NJ workers

A state law requiring large companies in New Jersey to pay their workers severance during mass layoffs will soon go into effect, after a lengthy pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of months, companies will have to adhere to mandatory severance-pay requirements, upgraded layoff-notice rules and other...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ isn’t tracking school district compliance with COVID-related law for students with disabilities

Special education advocates are seeking more oversight by the state education department. The New Jersey Department of Education says it is not currently monitoring whether school districts are complying with a state law about services that students with disabilities missed out on during the pandemic, despite claims from advocates that more state supervision is needed.
roi-nj.com

Murphy hints at letting 2.5% CBT surcharge sunset at end of year

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday hinted at the possibility of allowing the 2.5% Corporate Business Tax surcharge to sunset at the end of 2023. “I’m on the side (of) a deal is a deal,” Murphy said on “Bloomberg: Balance of Power.” “We’ve committed that (the surcharge) would lapse and go away. And that’s where I am as we speak.”
NEW JERSEY STATE

