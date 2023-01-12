ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Michael Jordan Documentary During His Time On Wizards Is Reportedly In The Works

By Orlando Silva
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aepyP_0kChvrIg00

Michael Jordan could get another documentary on his career, this time about his tenure with the Washington Wizards.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time, and his name is so incredibly relevant that even today, 20 years after his third and final retirement, he remains a hot topic around the NBA.

The Chicago Bulls legend had a terrific tenure in Windy City, going from being a stranger to his own teammates to leading the Bulls to the playoffs every season he played with them, to becoming the greatest player of all time, beating incredible rivals on his way to six NBA championships.

However, after his second retirement, MJ came back with a shocking move, joining the Washington Wizards in a crazy turn of events. Jordan only played two seasons in D.C., but he left a couple of interesting stories there, including the time he was considered an MVP candidate before picking up an injury .

Michael Jordan Might Be Getting A New Documentary Soon

This time of Jordan's career doesn't get talked about enough, but that's about to change. After the massive success he saw with the 2020 award-winning 10-part docu-series The Last Dance, Jordan will reportedly be the main focus of a new documentary that will talk solely about his time with the Washington Wizards.

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire wrote on Twitter that he was asked to help with this project, but he only told a little bit about it.

Happy I’m old enough to have been asked to help with the documentary on Michael Jordan … with the Wizards. Details soon.

Knowing that Jordan was really good on the Wizards, posting big numbers when he wasn't supposed to, it's really interesting to see that some folks will make a documentary talking about this. Perhaps he didn't have the best time in Washington or didn't win a championship there, but Jordan still left interesting stories to tell, and this documentary will try to share them with the world.

