Jonathan Matthew Doke
Jonathan Matthew Doke, age 45, of Clarksville, TN passed away at home surrounded by his family on January 11, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. Jonathan was born on February 5, 1977, to John Doke and Vicki Moody in Georgia. Jonathan was a Master Craftsman in Industrial Maintenance and HVAC certification.
James Theoplis McCoin II
James Theoplis McCoin II, age 32, of Clarksville, TN, gained his wings on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at home. Celebration of Life will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. John Mark Thomas officiating. James entered...
Deborah Kay Strickland
A visitation for Deborah Kay Strickland, age 71, of Clarksville, TN, will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Deborah, 1 of 11 children, was born on January 20, 1951, in Humboldt, TN, to Raleigh and Mildred Barger. She passed away on January 10, 2023. Deborah loved her grandchildren, going to casinos and auctions, and a good cup of good coffee.
Pitts: Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. lives on as Clarksville grows | COMMENTARY
Commentary by Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day:. It is said that more than 1,000 streets in the world bear the name of iconic, slain civil rights leader from the 1960s, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. All but about 50 of those streets...
Deloris Ann Peister
Deloris Avon Peister, age 90, of Palmyra, TN, passed away on January 10, 2023. She was born on January 20, 1932, in Kearney, NE, to Thurman and Lula Crawford. Deloris will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Robert Peister, at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery in a private ceremony. She was a member of the Methodist Church, loved playing the organ, and crocheting.
Free Wi-Fi arrives at Dixon and Edith Pettus Parks in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Dixon and Edith Pettus Parks now offer free Wi-Fi for guests as part of an expanding partnership between the City of Clarksville and Google. In September 2022, wireless hotspots were installed at Heritage and Valleybrook Parks. With the addition of Dixon and Edith Pettus, four parks now offer free Wi-Fi.
Rock N Roll Sushi joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With a ribbon cutting Thursday, Rock N Roll Sushi is celebrating as a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Chad Adcock is the restaurant’s general manager and says they have Americanized sushi. “It’s always been ethnic, and some people steer away from that, and maybe scared of it. I think we’ve Americanized it. I think the company has brought it into the mainstream and we’ve infused that with Rock & Roll, so it’s a win-win,” Adcock said.
Chong Minor
Chong Sun Minor, age 66, of Clarksville, TN passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Won Chul Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Monday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Trial in Fort Campell slaying of Meghan Santiago and assault of unborn child coming up this month
FORT CAMPBELL, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The trial date nears for a soldier charged with the murder of his pregnant wife, Meghan Santiago. On Sept. 27, 2021, Meghan Santiago sustained blunt force injuries and later died in the hospital, according to her autopsy report. An emergency C-section and brain surgery were performed in an attempt to save her and her unborn child. The baby girl survived being born eight weeks early, but Meghan died from her injuries.
117 died of overdose in Montgomery County in 2021; group steps in to offer Narcan training | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – 117 people died of a drug overdose in Montgomery County in 2021. Of those, 98 had fentanyl in their system, according to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. “That means despite whether or not you’re seeing it every day, it’s...
Free business networking event coming in February at Clarksville Regional Airport
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Feb. 8, Your Tennessee Homes Team with Haus Realty & Management will offer a Business Speed Networking event at the Clarksville Regional Airport. “Think of it as speed dating, but for your career. You’ll have the opportunity to make valuable connections and grow your professional network in a fast-paced, exciting environment. And with so many talented professionals in attendance, you never know what opportunities might take off,” organizers said.
UPDATE: Road back open after wreck with injuries on Ft. Campbell Blvd.
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police are currently responding to a wreck with injuries on Ft. Campbell Boulevard at Charlemagne Boulevard in Clarksville. CPD said the crash happened at about 9:13 p.m. and that southbound lanes are currently shut down, with only one northbound lane open. Traffic is...
TVA will replace coal-fired Cumberland Fossil Plant with gas-fueled turbine, environmental groups object
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Tennessee Valley Authority is moving forward with a plan to retire and demolish its high-pollutant two-unit, coal-fired Cumberland Fossil Plant and replace it with a natural gas-fueled combined cycle combustion turbine. In May 2021, the TVA announced it was taking steps toward closing...
Work week weather: Warmer days, but rain likely Monday and Wednesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Temperatures will be warmer this week, but this time of year that also means rain showers. Rain is likely on Monday and Wednesday, with thunderstorms possible overnight Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will be around 60 for most of the week,...
