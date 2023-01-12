CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With a ribbon cutting Thursday, Rock N Roll Sushi is celebrating as a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Chad Adcock is the restaurant’s general manager and says they have Americanized sushi. “It’s always been ethnic, and some people steer away from that, and maybe scared of it. I think we’ve Americanized it. I think the company has brought it into the mainstream and we’ve infused that with Rock & Roll, so it’s a win-win,” Adcock said.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO