Do you have covid XBB.1.5? Symptoms for new ‘crazy’ highly infectious variant
The latest covid variant – dubbed XBB.1.5 – is so highly contagious that most people who haven’t had it likely will get the virus, health experts are warning. Early in December, Centers for Disease Control data showed XBB.1.5 accounted for around 1% of infections nationwide. That grew to 27% by the first of January, overtaking as the predominant strain in the northeast.
Time Out Global
An infectious new Covid variant is doing the rounds – here are the symptoms to look out for
New year... new Covid variant. It may feel like the days of masks and self-isolation are well and truly over, but experts have apparently identified a new Covid strain. A mutated version of Omicron, XBB (specifically XBB.1.5), has been detected in at least 74 countries, including the UK, China and the USA. Tim Spector, the founder of the Covid Zoe app and a professor at King’s College London, recently tweeted that ‘XBB could be the new variant to watch out for in 2023’.
Omicron variant XBB.1.5 is becoming more potent. Here’s what we know
Is omicron variant XBB.1.5 more contagious? Is XBB.1.5 more dangerous than other COVID-19 variants? What are symptoms of XBB.1.5? XBB.1.5 symptoms.
The Cannibalistic Practice of Consuming the Brains of the Dead by the Fore People Led to the Devastating Kuru Disease
The Fore people of Papua New Guinea used to practice a funeral ritual that involved the consumption of the brains of their recently departed loved ones. Even though this long-standing tradition was considered an expression of respect for their dead, it led to an epidemic of a brain disease named "kuru" that decimated 2% of the population each year.
What we know about the XBB.1.5 COVID variant sweeping the Northeast
The XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant is raising concerns of a potential surge in COVID-19 cases as it sweeps across the Northeast. Officials have warned in recent weeks that the strain is highly transmissible, can more easily evade the immunity offered by vaccines or prior infections than past variants — and is likely to drive cases up around the country. The…
studyfinds.org
Alzheimer’s ‘hallmark’ may have nothing to do with disease after all, stunning study explains
LOS ANGELES — A longtime warning sign for Alzheimer’s disease onset may have little to do with cognitive decline after all. Researchers from USC say the buildup of a protein called amyloid beta (Aβ), long considered a “hallmark” of the disease by many experts, could actually be a sign of normal brain aging — not the beginnings of mental decline.
