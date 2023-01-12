So, Exactly How Worried Should We Be About the XBB.1.5 Variant? An Infectious Disease Expert Explains

New year... new Covid variant. It may feel like the days of masks and self-isolation are well and truly over, but experts have apparently identified a new Covid strain. A mutated version of Omicron, XBB (specifically XBB.1.5), has been detected in at least 74 countries, including the UK, China and the USA. Tim Spector, the founder of the Covid Zoe app and a professor at King’s College London, recently tweeted that ‘XBB could be the new variant to watch out for in 2023’.

