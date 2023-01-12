ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

So, Exactly How Worried Should We Be About the XBB.1.5 Variant? An Infectious Disease Expert Explains

By Kaitlin Vogel
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago
AL.com

Do you have covid XBB.1.5? Symptoms for new ‘crazy’ highly infectious variant

The latest covid variant – dubbed XBB.1.5 – is so highly contagious that most people who haven’t had it likely will get the virus, health experts are warning. Early in December, Centers for Disease Control data showed XBB.1.5 accounted for around 1% of infections nationwide. That grew to 27% by the first of January, overtaking as the predominant strain in the northeast.
Time Out Global

An infectious new Covid variant is doing the rounds – here are the symptoms to look out for

New year... new Covid variant. It may feel like the days of masks and self-isolation are well and truly over, but experts have apparently identified a new Covid strain. A mutated version of Omicron, XBB (specifically XBB.1.5), has been detected in at least 74 countries, including the UK, China and the USA. Tim Spector, the founder of the Covid Zoe app and a professor at King’s College London, recently tweeted that ‘XBB could be the new variant to watch out for in 2023’.
The Hill

What we know about the XBB.1.5 COVID variant sweeping the Northeast

The XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant is raising concerns of a potential surge in COVID-19 cases as it sweeps across the Northeast. Officials have warned in recent weeks that the strain is highly transmissible, can more easily evade the immunity offered by vaccines or prior infections than past variants — and is likely to drive cases up around the country. The…

