KDKA Radio recognized as the 2023 World Radio Day Award winner

The Academy of Radio Arts and Science of America’s 2023 World Radio Day Award Winner is us, KDKA Radio!

The Academy says the award honors and American radio station that “exemplifies the best attributes of this industry.”

"The jury looks for stations that demonstrate any or all of American radio's best attributes including localism, audience reach, community service, effective use of new digital platforms, diversity in program content and staffing, and financial and ratings success," the Academy says on it's website.

World Radio day is celebrated every February 13 to commemoration the beginning of United Nations Radio in 1946.

Sister station 1010 WINS in New York City was the 2022 recipient.

“This distinguished honor underscores not only KDKA’s unwavering commitment to delivering premier news coverage to the Pittsburgh communities, but the individuals who work tirelessly each and every day to make it happen,” said Michael Spacciapolli, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Pittsburgh. “We’re proud to join the list of iconic heritage brands that represent the very best the radio industry has to offer.”

KDKA Radio has been serving the people of Pittsburgh for over 100 years and is the world’s first commercial radio station.

A big thank you to all of our listeners who make KDKA Radio and Pittsburgh someplace special.

Learn more about World Radio Day here .