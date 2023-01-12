Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Janet Arlene (Ford) Hallstrom, 89
Janet Arlene (Ford) Hallstrom, 89, of Sandwich, IL was welcomed to heaven by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 11, 2023. Janet was born to Lawrence Russell Ford, Sr. and Mary Ann (Wallis) Ford of Sandwich, at Woodward Memorial Hospital. She graduated valedictorian of the class of. 1951...
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
See a Tiny Illinois Place Located Inside an Animal Rescue Ranch
If you wanna get away, but not too far away from animals, you need to see this tiny Illinois place that's located inside of a rescue ranch. Animals of just about every variety are everywhere. I found this neat place on Airbnb located near Princeton, Illinois. That's the north-central part...
Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader
Led by Larry Hoover, the Gangster Disciples controlled large portions of the city's South and West sides during the 1970s and 1980s The post Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader appeared first on NewsOne.
WSPY NEWS
Cats go crazy in Sandwich
The hiss is out, just a satisfying meow. Now cats and their owners can experience euphoria together. Cats can belly up to the bar or kick back while relaxing at home. Nikki Peterson of Sandwich has found her business connection, calling it the Shady Cat Social Club. Catnip is the main brew.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois so definitely live your suggestions below.
fox32chicago.com
Dino Gualandri: Peru man reported missing, phone pinged in Chicago
CHICAGO - A western Illinois family is desperately searching for a man who whose car and phone have been tracked to Chicago’s West Side. Dino Gualandri is from Peru. His wife posted that he attended a welding class in Joliet and never came home. She hasn't heard from him...
Meet Sycamore’s center Evyn Carrier: she’s been dominating the post since freshman year
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s not something you see every day, especially not in high school. For Sycamore girls head coach Adam Wickness, it definitely came as a surprise. “That was, immediately from day one, that was something that kind of stood out,” said Wickness. “Obviously, Evyn brings something unique, you don’t see a lot […]
Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied
Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
WSPY NEWS
Resident challenges Oswego village president and board
Long-time business owner and Oswego resident David Edelman made several charges against the Oswego Village Board and its president Troy Parlier at the board’s meeting Tuesday. Edelman is linking pockets of cash to the campaign funds or PACs to residential developments from developers or their lawyers to the re-election...
959theriver.com
Plainfield Restaurant Raising Funds for Family of Staff Member Who Passed Away, Leaving A Wife, Four Young Daughters.
This one hits home. He was just 35 and has a wife and four daughters, ages 10, 6, 6 and 2. This could have been me and my young family. Stephen Ramirez passed away and leaves a young beautiful family that now needs all the support they can get. His employer, Craft’d Yorkville, and their sister restaurants, are raising money…100% of all proceeds of gaming wristbands at Khaos Brewcade and Kitchen in Plainfield will be donated to the family.
thereporteronline.net
Gordon Ramsay’s opening new Kitchen restaurant in Naperville
When Michelin-starred celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opens his third Ramsay’s Kitchen restaurant this spring, it will be in downtown Naperville. The city issued a building permit for Ramsay’s Kitchen at 39 W. Jefferson Ave., the site of the former Ted’s Montana Grill, and the company has started advertising to hire key personnel.
Fort Smith couple found dead by murder-suicide in Illinois
A Fort Smith couple was found dead in Illinois after what appears to be a murder-suicide on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap: Jan. 14, 2023
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Central Illinois was alive with tournaments, shootouts, and other non-conference basketball games. Morton beat Bloomington 70-43. Gus Ruggard had 25 points. Normal West beat East Peoria 57-53. Manual beat Pekin 69-44. Washington beat Champaign Central 47-41. ICAC Tournament. Peoria Christian beat Illini Bluffs 56-42 in...
MyStateline.com
Poplar Grove man, woman dead in murder-suicide
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
WIFR
Pinnon’s raising money for family of employee shot to death
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The community is banding together, in an effort to alleviate some of the financial burdens for the family of 63-year-old Peggy Anderson, who was tragically shot to death outside the meat outside Pinnon’s Meat Market Wednesday afternoon. A GoFundme was created by Anderson’s fellow Pinnon’s...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Short shift: McCook’s newest police officer resigns
Much to the surprise of village officials, McCook is looking for a new police officer shortly after hiring one. That’s because the officer who had been was hired on Nov. 7 has resigned. Daniel Lorek, 22, submitted his letter of resignation which was effective Dec. 29, Carr told trustees...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rockford
Rockford might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rockford.
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Evanston, 6 other Illinois Lottery players win slice of prize
Although one person in Maine won the massive $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, seven Illinois Lottery players are also getting a slice of the winnings.
