BBC
Delhi winter: Cold wave hits north India again as temperature dips to 1.4C
The minimum temperature in the capital, Delhi, dropped to 1.4C early on Monday as parts of northern India were hit by a cold spell. The weather department has warned that cold wave conditions are likely to continue over the next two days. Delhi saw a cold snap just days ago...
Met Office: Snow and icy conditions to cause further disruption
Snow and ice will continue to cause disruption in parts of the UK over the coming days as the cold snap could last until Friday, the Met Office has warned.A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice across parts of Northern Ireland, north-west England and North Wales will be in place from 12pm on Monday until 12pm on Tuesday.It has also issued an ice warning for Cornwall and parts of Devon in south-west England from midnight until 9am on Tuesday.Snow and ice is also expected to affect northern Scotland until 10am on Wednesday, it said.The forecaster said “snow showers...
natureworldnews.com
Siberia Suffers from Lowest-Level Temperature Drop; Cold Air Expected in Eastern Asia, North America Next Week
The latest weather update in Siberia said that the region could expect the blast of the coldest air this week, noting the extreme temperatures to unfold. Siberia has one of the harshest weather conditions, and the cold air could help plunge the temperatures to the lowest level. The freezing conditions could unfold as temperatures drop.
What is a ‘bomb cyclone’? US facing winter weather warning
An Arctic blast is sweeping the United States, impacting swathes of the country this holiday season with a miserable mix of dangerous cold, blinding snow squalls and flash freezing.The powerful winter storm will produce widespread, disruptive and potentially crippling impacts across the central and eastern United States between now and Christmas Eve, the National Weather Service warned.Forecasters are also warning of the potential for a “bomb cyclone” – but what does this mean?The weather phenomenon is technically called bombogenesis and whether it occurs all depends on how quickly the pressure drops. As the jet stream pushes very cold air...
natureworldnews.com
Water from Fukushima Nuclear Plant to be Released Into the Ocean: Japan Says Safe, Marine Lab Disagrees
According to Japan, this year will mark the release of over a million tons of water that were stored in the defunct Fukushima nuclear power plant. US Marine Lab disputes Japan's claim that the water passed safety tests. The bulk of radioactive particle levels was in the acceptable range after...
studyfinds.org
First ‘Americans’ from prehistoric age interbred with cavepeople in Siberia 7,500 years ago
LEIPZIG, Germany — The first “Americans” on Earth likely interbred with prehistoric cavepeople living in Siberia up to 7,500 years ago, a new genetic study reveals. They migrated more than 4,000 miles, sharing genes through sex, according to an international team, based in Germany. The evidence comes from ancient genomes of 10 individuals whose skeletal and dental remains have been unearthed across the frozen wasteland of Russia.
natureworldnews.com
Ants 'Escaping Rising Water' Responsible for Causing Power Outage in Broome, Western Australia
Ants escaping from rising floodwaters were responsible for causing widespread power outage in Broome, Western Australia, which left residents without electricity for several hours amid inclement weather in recent days, according to local sources. The claim indicated that the insects might have disrupted the electricity supply in the town by...
UK weather: Heavy rain and flood warnings as downpours to lash England and Wales for 20 hours
England and Wales are set to be lashed by persistent heavy rain, with three days of warnings issued by the Met Office. Scores of flood warnings and alerts are already in place for large parts of the country, with more downpours on the way this week. Yellow weather warnings are already in place for north west England and parts of Wales and Scotland until 8pm on Monday. And now further warning covering south west England AND southern Wales has been announced, from 9pm on Wednesday through to 5pm on Thursday. The Environmental Agency also still has 28 flood warnings...
Severe cold weather alert issued as heavy snow to hit parts of UK - OLD
Britons have been warned that a coming cold snap poses a health risk to the elderly and vulnerable, as heavy snow is set to fall from Sunday into next week.The Met Office said there will be a 70 per cent probability of severe cold weather, icy conditions or heavy snow between 6pm on Sunday and 9am on Thursday in parts of England.Forecasters said northerly winds will develop through Sunday and into Monday, bringing colder air across much of the country and ending a weekslong period of relatively warm weather.“This will affect northern areas initially on Sunday, before moving south to...
UK weather: Snow and ice warnings as cold snap returns with -4C Arctic freeze
Snow and ice warnings have been issued for large parts of the UK as temperatures are set to plunge well below zero. The Met Office has issued four days of warnings starting on Sunday, as Arctic winds see the return of the pre-Christmas cold snap. Monday is expected to be the worst affected day of the week, with warnings for snow in the South East and Scotland, and ice warnings for northern England and Northern Ireland. Temperatures are set to drop as low as -4C overnight, struggling to get above 5C during the day. The first alert, which...
UK weather: Flooding fears after 80mm of rainfall as strong wind warning issued by Met Office
Fears have been raised of further flooding in the UK, after 80mm of rain fell in less than 14 hours and more downpours on the way. South West England and Wales have been hit by torrential rain over the last 24 hours, with rivers overflowing and roads closed due to rising waters. And now the Met Office has issued a new warning for strong winds, going into Friday morning. The forecaster told The Independent Maerdy in south Wales saw 80mm of rainfall between 9pm on Wednesday and 10.30am Thursday morning.Nant yr Ysfa experienced 75mm at the same time,...
UK weather forecast: 110 flood warnings issued as snow, rain and -10C freeze loom – latest
Some 110 flood warnings are in place across England following torrential overnight on Sunday.Residents living near rivers in the affected areas - which include parts of Kent and East Sussex have been told that flooding is “expected”.A further less serious “flood alerts” are also in force. These warnings mean flood is “possible” rathern than expected.Meanwhile, temperatures could plunge as low as -10C in some parts as the UK braces for another cold snap, with snow and ice warnings also in place.The Met Office said the lowest temperatures will be recorded in the Scottish glens. The mercury is forecast to drop below freezing in several other regions, including London, where lows of -2C are expected overnight on Monday,The Met Office has issued a yellow warning while forecasting icy surfaces across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and parts of the Midlands. Read More Icy conditions to affect Monday morning commuters during rush hour
natureworldnews.com
[Australia Weather] Heavy Rain, Flooding Risks Expected to Unload in Queensland This Weekend, Forecast Warns
The latest weather forecast in Australia showed that heavy rain is expected to occur in portions of Queensland this weekend. Motorists and commuters in Queensland should consider checking the weather before departing. Also, it would be best to bring rain protection or an umbrella. The weather conditions in Queensland could...
natureworldnews.com
Future Volcanic Eruption Imminent as Magma Chamber Grows Under Mediterranean Volcano [Study]
A magma chamber growing beneath the underwater Mediterranean volcano Kolumbo may prompt an imminent volcanic eruption in the future, according to a new study led by scientists from the non-profit organization American Geophysical Union based in Washington, D.C., United States. The said eruption could repeat a catastrophic volcanic natural disaster that occurred nearly 400 hundred years ago.
Ars Technica
New imaging finds trigger for massive global warming 56 million years ago
Scientists have scanned a section of the North Atlantic and revealed the remnants of what had been a huge pulse of hot rock that initiated a rapid climate warming event 56 million years ago. The climate event, known as the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), warmed the already-hot climate of the...
watchers.news
Immense winter storm places 60% of U.S. under winter weather warnings or advisories – one of the greatest extents ever recorded
A multi-day historic winter storm is producing widespread disruptions to large portions of the U.S., placing over 200 million people, or roughly 60% of the U.S. population, under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories – one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever.
Warning of wintry showers and ice across UK from Sunday evening
Wintry showers are expected to create icy conditions across all four nations of the UK from Sunday evening, forecasters have warned.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice covering Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and the Midlands, while hundreds of flood warnings are in place across the UK.The alert, which warns that “wintry showers” will lead to “difficult driving conditions” due to slippery surfaces, is in place from 6pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday.The Met Office has also issued a lengthy yellow warning for snow and ice across northern Scotland from 2pm on Sunday...
Extreme cold grips Siberia, as temperatures fall to lowest levels since 2002
The coldest air on Earth plunged into Siberia this week, dropping temperatures to as low as 80 degrees Fahrenheit below zero. An expansion of that cold is expected across eastern Asia into early next week and eventually North America, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The bitter cold not only allowed temperature...
UK weather map shows where snow could hit in next two days as temperatures plunge to -10C
Temperatures are plunging below freezing this week with thick blankets of snow settling in parts of the country during a cold snap. Parts of Scotland will see temperatures as low as -10C, which will likely cause dangerous icy conditions overnight, the Met Office has warned. The forecaster has issued three yellow weather warnings for snow and ice that are set to last until Wednesday.Icy surfaces and snowfall are expected across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and parts of the Midlands.A wintry Sunday night has already seen 5cm of snowfall build up in Shetland Islands, with more...
NASA moon camera on South Korean probe takes a peek where the sun doesn't shine
South Korea's first moon mission has delivered a stunning first image from a NASA camera designed to peer into permanently shadowed areas near the lunar poles.
